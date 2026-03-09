TRYZUB UKRAINIAN DANCE SOCIETY

Offered by

TRYZUB UKRAINIAN DANCE SOCIETY

About this shop

Ukrainian Food Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Perogies - Potato & Cheddar item
Perogies - Potato & Cheddar item
Perogies - Potato & Cheddar
$14

***Frozen Product***
Potato & Cheddar Cheese Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag

Perogies - Potato & Cottage Cheese item
Perogies - Potato & Cottage Cheese item
Perogies - Potato & Cottage Cheese
$14

***Frozen Product***
Potato & Cottage Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag

Perogies - Potato & Onion item
Perogies - Potato & Onion item
Perogies - Potato & Onion
$14

***Frozen Product***
Potato & Onion Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag

Perogies - Sauerkraut item
Perogies - Sauerkraut item
Perogies - Sauerkraut
$14

***Frozen Product***
Sauerkraut Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag

Perogies - Sweet Potato & Bacon item
Perogies - Sweet Potato & Bacon item
Perogies - Sweet Potato & Bacon
$17

***Frozen Product***
Sweet Potato & Bacon Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag

SOUR - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls item
SOUR - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls item
SOUR - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls
$12

***Frozen Product***
SOUR - Cabbage Rolls with Rice and Onion filling. Each package has 1 dozen rolls.

SWEET - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls item
SWEET - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls item
SWEET - Rice and Onion Cabbage Rolls
$11

***Frozen Product***
SWEET - Cabbage Rolls with rice and Onion filling. Each package has 1 dozen rolls.

Cheese Crepes item
Cheese Crepes item
Cheese Crepes
$12

***Frozen Product***
Cheese Crepes

Sausage Ring item
Sausage Ring item
Sausage Ring
$13

***Frozen Product***
Standard 1lb Sausage ring of Mundare Sausage.

Sausage Ring - Gluten Free item
Sausage Ring - Gluten Free item
Sausage Ring - Gluten Free
$13

***Frozen Product***
GLUTEN FREE - Standard 1lb Sausage ring of Mundare Sausage.

Sausage Patties (Kubbie-style) item
Sausage Patties (Kubbie-style) item
Sausage Patties (Kubbie-style)
$13

***Frozen Product***
Approximately 1lb of Sausage patties (Kubbie-style) by Mundare Sausage.

Pepperoni item
Pepperoni item
Pepperoni
$13

***Frozen Product***
1lb package of Pepperoni Sticks by Mundare Sausage.

Beet Vegetable Borscht Soup item
Beet Vegetable Borscht Soup
$9

***Frozen Product***
Beet Vegetable Borscht Soup. 500mL Container

Note: company advises shipping sometimes causes plastic container to crack

Wieners (hot dogs) item
Wieners (hot dogs) item
Wieners (hot dogs)
$9

***Frozen Product***
Wieners (hot dogs) 1lb (6)

Smokies- Bavarian item
Smokies- Bavarian item
Smokies- Bavarian
$9

***Frozen Product***
Smokies- Bavarian 1lb (6)

Smokies- Bacon & Cheddar item
Smokies- Bacon & Cheddar item
Smokies- Bacon & Cheddar
$9

***Frozen Product***
Smokies- Bacon & Cheddar 1lb (6)

$5 Delivery Fee item
$5 Delivery Fee
$5

For orders under $100

Delivery Fee within Calgary City Limits
***only add one per customer***


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