Ukrainian Food Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Offered by
About this shop
***Frozen Product***
Potato & Cheddar Cheese Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag
***Frozen Product***
Potato & Cottage Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag
***Frozen Product***
Potato & Onion Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag
***Frozen Product***
Sauerkraut Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag
***Frozen Product***
Sweet Potato & Bacon Perogies. 1.5lbs 2 dozen per bag
***Frozen Product***
SOUR - Cabbage Rolls with Rice and Onion filling. Each package has 1 dozen rolls.
***Frozen Product***
SWEET - Cabbage Rolls with rice and Onion filling. Each package has 1 dozen rolls.
***Frozen Product***
Cheese Crepes
***Frozen Product***
Standard 1lb Sausage ring of Mundare Sausage.
***Frozen Product***
GLUTEN FREE - Standard 1lb Sausage ring of Mundare Sausage.
***Frozen Product***
Approximately 1lb of Sausage patties (Kubbie-style) by Mundare Sausage.
***Frozen Product***
1lb package of Pepperoni Sticks by Mundare Sausage.
***Frozen Product***
Beet Vegetable Borscht Soup. 500mL Container
Note: company advises shipping sometimes causes plastic container to crack
***Frozen Product***
Wieners (hot dogs) 1lb (6)
***Frozen Product***
Smokies- Bavarian 1lb (6)
***Frozen Product***
Smokies- Bacon & Cheddar 1lb (6)
For orders under $100
Delivery Fee within Calgary City Limits
***only add one per customer***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!