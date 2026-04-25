Bid to Support Blood Cancer Research

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Experience the Toronto Maple Leafs up close with lower bowl seats to a regular season home game during the 2026–2027 season, valued at $700+. Enjoy premium views and the energy of live NHL action right from the heart of the arena.
Starting bid
Experience the Toronto Blue Jays up close with lower bowl seats to a regular season home game during the 2026–2027 season, valued at $300+. Enjoy premium views and the energy of live MLB action right from the heart of the Rogers Center.
Starting bid
Hit the slopes at one of North America’s most iconic ski destinations with two 1-day lift tickets to Whistler Blackcomb, valued at over $500. Enjoy world-class terrain, breathtaking mountain views, and an unforgettable winter adventure.
Valid until December 31, 2026. Not valid on peak or restricted peak dates. Advance redemption required.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable alpine getaway with a one-night stay at the iconic Fairmont Tremblant, nestled at the base of Mont‑Tremblant and steps from the charming pedestrian village.
Your certificate includes:
• One (1) night in double occupancy in the Fairmont room and breakfast for 2 adults at the restaurant Le Comptoir.
Valid from Sunday through Thursday and according to hotel availability and to the following restrictions.
Not valid during the following periods: Holiday weekends, Holiday season, Washington Week, School Break and Spring break weeks, Ironman weekend, Mont-Tremblant World Cup or the weekend of the 24h of Tremblant event.
Expires: May 14th, 2027
Starting bid
Stay connected, active, and on track with an Apple Watch valued at $300. Designed to support your daily routine, it tracks workouts, monitors health metrics, and keeps your notifications within reach.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wash, cut, and style for a refreshed, polished look, paired with a curated hair care package valued at over $350. Whether you're due for a refresh or looking to treat yourself, this experience combines expert styling with premium products to keep your hair looking its best long after you leave the chair.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 10 Class Pack at STRONG Pilates, valued at $335, and experience high-intensity, low-impact, Pilates-inspired, cardio-infused workouts at STRONG Canada’s flagship locations in Toronto’s Little Italy or Liberty Village.
This package offers dynamic, full-body sessions on reformer beds, led by passionate trainers who guide you through every move. Designed for all fitness levels, each class blends strength, endurance, and cardio in a high-energy, welcoming environment.
After your workout, unwind with cold eucalyptus-infused towels and take advantage of premium amenities, including showers and hair dryers. A great opportunity to elevate your fitness routine while enjoying a boutique studio experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 Month Diamond Experience at Altea Liberty Village, valued at $300. This all-access membership includes unlimited entry to the club, daily LF3 programming, Reformer Pilates, access to the recovery lounge, and over 200 boutique fitness classes each week. A great opportunity to explore a full range of fitness and wellness offerings in one place.
Starting bid
Reset your body and mind with a $270 5 class pack for guided sauna and ice bath sessions in downtown Toronto. Designed to support recovery, regulate your nervous system, and help you reconnect with yourself, each session offers a structured and supportive experience.
Sessions are led in a welcoming environment that encourages both personal reset and shared connection.
Valid at Yorkville and Adelaide locations.
Starting bid
Experience movement in a new way with a $300 5 class pack to Jaybird Studio. This modern fitness studio combines Pilates inspired movement with mindfulness to create a workout that feels both challenging and restorative.
Classes take place in a candlelit, infrared heated room designed to help you focus and disconnect from distractions. With a range of class styles and supportive instructors, classes are designed to support all fitness levels.
Valid at Toronto locations.
Starting bid
Experience movement in a new way with a $300 5 class pack to Jaybird Studio. This modern fitness studio combines Pilates inspired movement with mindfulness to create a workout that feels both challenging and restorative.
Classes take place in a candlelit, infrared heated room designed to help you focus and disconnect from distractions. With a range of class styles and supportive instructors, classes are designed to support all fitness levels.
Valid at Toronto locations.
Starting bid
Level up your training with a $300 10 class pack to One Academy. These high energy group workouts combine strength and conditioning in a structured, coach led environment designed to challenge all fitness levels.
Valid at all Toronto locations.
Starting bid
Achieve radiant, refreshed skin with this premium treatment experience from Starlight Med Spa. Enjoy three customized sessions, valued at $999, designed to target your unique skin goals over the course of a one-year membership.
Mix and match from advanced treatments including microneedling, Perfect Derma Peel, Green Peel, and FORMA (face and neck tightening). Each service is designed to improve tone, texture, and overall skin health, leaving you with a smooth, glowing complexion.
This package can be redeemed at either the Vaughan or Toronto location.
Starting bid
Enjoy smooth, long-lasting results with a $500 credit toward professional laser hair removal services. Designed to reduce unwanted hair with precision and care, this treatment offers a convenient and effective way to simplify your routine and feel confident in your skin.
Valid at The Naked Peach (Mississauga location).
Starting bid
Treat your loved one to a full 90-minutes of personalized care with a Registered Massage Therapist at MyoCare to melt away stress, ease muscle tension, and restore balance valued at $200+. Whether they need deep tissue work or relaxing Swedish techniques, this extended session is tailored to their body's needs.
Starting bid
Protect your outdoor furniture through the winter with professional shrink wrapping, valued at $400. This service securely seals your furniture to shield it from snow, ice, moisture, animals, and debris, helping prevent damage and extend its lifespan.
Servicing the GTA only.
Starting bid
Travel in style with a leather weekender bag from Monte & Coe, valued at $900. Handcrafted from full grain leather, this bag is designed for weekend trips with a timeless look that only gets better with age.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium grocery and dining experience with a $200 gift card to McEwan Fine Foods. Discover high-quality ingredients, chef-prepared meals, and gourmet treats, all curated with exceptional taste and quality in mind.
Starting bid
This package includes five executive coaching sessions, valued at $1,250, offering personalized support to strengthen your leadership skills and elevate your impact.
Natasha Olga Gulati (MBA, PCC) is an experienced HR leader and ICF Certified Professional Coach (PCC) with over a decade of experience supporting leaders in Fortune 500 organizations across the world. She works with leaders of high-performing teams to build authentic leadership capacity, helping them navigate complexity, change, and accountability with clarity and confidence. Founder & Director of Imagine Success Inc., she focuses on empowering her clients through her S-ASE Leadership Model (TM) via executive coaching packages and authentic leadership programs.
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