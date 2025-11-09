United for Jamaica Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Starlight Med Spa is proudly supporting the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala Raffle with their most popular treatment — the Signature Glow Facial — a luxurious experience designed to leave your skin radiant and renewed.
This fully customized treatment is tailored to your skin’s unique needs, blending advanced technology, medical-grade products, and expert techniques for visible transformation.
✔️ Targets dullness, congestion, and dehydration
✔️ Leaves your skin smoother, brighter, and more radiant
✔️ Perfect pre-event pick-me-up or monthly skin reset
Get ready to experience what true Starlight radiance feels like — because your glow deserves the spotlight. 🌟
📍 Locations:
💆♀️ Retail Value: $250 + HST
📲 Follow @starlightmedspa on Instagram for skincare tips and transformations.
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
Ink your story with one of Toronto’s finest! Loco Ink Tattoos is proudly supporting the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala with an exclusive raffle prize — $300 off your next tattoo session with Loco himself, the talented artist behind some of the city’s most striking custom designs.
Follow @locoink on Instagram to see his work and get inspired before you book your next masterpiece.
Whether you’re planning a new piece or adding to your collection, this prize is your chance to experience top-tier artistry while giving back to an incredible cause.
💥 Prize Value: $300
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
Get ready to turn heads with a flawless transformation by Hair by Kirsh! 💕
As part of the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala Raffle, Toronto stylist @hairby_kirsh is offering a professional wig install and custom styling session — perfect for achieving that seamless, confidence-boosting look you’ve been dreaming of.
Known for her precision, creativity, and luxury finish, Kirsh specializes in natural-looking installs and polished styles tailored to your unique look and personality.
✨ Includes: Wig install and professional style (wig not provided)
💳 Prize Value: $150 + tax
📍 Location: Toronto, ON
📲 Follow @hairby_kirsh on Instagram to see her stunning transformations and client work.
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
Empower your fitness journey with Club Enhergy, Toronto’s leading women-only gym, and @fitwithtrys, one of their certified personal trainers dedicated to helping women feel strong, confident, and unstoppable. 💥
As part of the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala Raffle, they’re offering 1 free personal training session — the perfect chance to experience personalized coaching, motivation, and guidance in a supportive all-female environment.
Whether you’re starting fresh, building consistency, or pushing for new goals, this is your opportunity to train with purpose — for yourself and for the cause.
🏋🏽♀️ Prize: 1 Personal Training Session at Club Enhergy
📍 Location: Club Enhergy – Toronto, ON
📲 Follow @clubenhergy & @fitwithtrys on Instagram for fitness inspiration and class updates.
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
Satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting a great cause! 🍪
Craig’s Cookies Bloor West Village has generously donated a $100 gift card for one lucky winner to indulge in their famous, freshly baked gourmet cookies — a Toronto favourite known for its warm, nostalgic flavours and creative combinations.
From classics like chocolate chip to decadent favourites like Nutella and Pop-Tart, every bite is baked with love and community spirit.
Perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself), this prize is pure comfort wrapped in sweetness. ❤️
💳 Prize Value: $100 Gift Card
📍 Craig’s Cookies – Bloor West Location
📲 Follow @craigscookiesbloorwest on Instagram for cookie creations and seasonal specials.
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
Celebrate in style with an unforgettable VIP Experience at Central Bar & Grill! 🍾
As part of the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala Raffle, Central is offering two exclusive VIP packages — giving two lucky winners the chance to host their own celebration in true Central style.
Each VIP Experience delivers the perfect mix of great food, music, and vibes, set right on our signature stage area where you can soak in the energy of the night.
✨ Each VIP Package Includes:
Whether it’s a birthday, reunion, or just a reason to celebrate, this experience is designed to make your night one to remember — only at Central Bar & Grill.
💳 Prize Value: $300 each (Two VIP Experiences available)
📍 Central Bar & Grill – 2007 Lawrence Ave W Unit 14, Toronto, ON
📲 Follow @centralbarandgrill for event updates, weekly specials, and upcoming shows.
💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.
