United for Jamaica Raffle

Starlight Med Spa is proudly supporting the Unity in Black & White: Jamaica Relief Gala Raffle with their most popular treatment — the Signature Glow Facial — a luxurious experience designed to leave your skin radiant and renewed.





This fully customized treatment is tailored to your skin’s unique needs, blending advanced technology, medical-grade products, and expert techniques for visible transformation.

✔️ Targets dullness, congestion, and dehydration

✔️ Leaves your skin smoother, brighter, and more radiant

✔️ Perfect pre-event pick-me-up or monthly skin reset

Get ready to experience what true Starlight radiance feels like — because your glow deserves the spotlight. 🌟

📍 Locations:

Vaughan, ON

Toronto, ON

💆‍♀️ Retail Value: $250 + HST

📲 Follow @starlightmedspa on Instagram for skincare tips and transformations.



💛 All raffle proceeds go directly toward Project Hope Relief Jamaica.