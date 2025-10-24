Hosted by

Eaton Industries (Canada) Company

About this event

UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN MONTH - MEGA AUCTION (November)

Gift basket from Top Shelf distillers
$10

Starting bid

An elegant gift basket curated by Top Shelf Distillers, featuring premium whisky, a high-quality mug, a stylish hat, a bourbon-scented candle, and a bottle of moonshine — all valued at $90

Gift basket from Beach house spa
$20

Starting bid

Donated generously by Beach house spa

Includes body butter, hydrating body lotion, soap bar, and a gift card for Sun & Sand package (that includes a pedicure treatment and a scalp treatment 3/4 hours worth $145)

New Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper, Portable Sleeping Crib, P
$10

Starting bid

Donated generously by Walmart

Never used

Gift basket by Parkside spa
$10

Starting bid

Donated generously by Parkside spa

Includes a hair conditioner, cleansing foam, face rollers, scarf


Bring your pet to work
$10

Starting bid

Bring your furry friend to work and share the joy—because every tail wag and purr makes the day brighter!

GAS GIFT CARD
$10

Starting bid

Generous surprise value gas gift card generously donated by an employee.


Parking for 3 months
$5

Starting bid

Starting from January 2, 2026 to March 31, 2026

Brand new Water Flosser
$10

Starting bid

Very effective way to promote to healthier gums and bring them to the next level with this Water flosser.

The best way to floss without the trying to fit both hands into your mouth at once using thread floss.

Drone
$10

Starting bid

Drone - 4K UHD Camera

Brushless motors

extended flight time

Converter DC to AC
$10

Starting bid

1000 Watt - Digital Inverter with cooling fans and 2.1A usb port

2 PACK OF AIR TAGS - IPHONE COMPATIBLE
$5

Starting bid

Food sealer
$10

Starting bid

Vaccum food sealer

Electric Pepper Grinder
$10

Starting bid

Beach Chair
$10

Starting bid

Beach chair

  • Sturdy aluminum frame with polyester fabric seat.
  • Reclines in 5 positions.
  • Solid wood armrests and backpack straps.
  • Includes side pocket and mesh cup holder.
  • 225 lb. capacity.
Knee pads
$5

Starting bid

Christmas is coming! If you have a motocross enthusiast these will help to protect their shins.

Water bottles (Poppy design)
$5

Starting bid

2 in 1 ELECTRIC Toothbrush
$15

Starting bid

2 in 1 ELECTRIC Toothbrush

Sonic cleaning technology

Head Type: 2H2L (likely refers to two high-frequency and two low-frequency brush heads)

60 INCH HD projection screen
$10

Starting bid

VR headset
$10

Starting bid

For the Techy side of you a virtual reality headset broadens your experience.

Light bulbs
$5

Starting bid

Philips Dimmable 3 pack LED light bulbs 50 W / 380 lumens

7 led bulbs
$10

Starting bid

Philips bright white 7 LED LIGHT BULBS

60W Dimmable

YETI Short Sleeve fishing T-Shirt
$5

Starting bid

SIZE - XTRA LARGE

Skipping rope with counter
$5

Starting bid

Skipping rope with counter

Black Eaton Tshirts Size S
$5

Starting bid

Black Eaton Tshirts Size S

Black Eaton Tshirts Size M
$5

Starting bid

Black Eaton Tshirts Size M

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XL
$5

Starting bid

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XL

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXL
$5

Starting bid

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXL

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXXL
$5

Starting bid

Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXXL

Mystery E-star points
$10

Starting bid

Bid for MYSTERY E-STAR POINTS

Hydroponics Garden system - indoor
$20

Starting bid

Grow vegetables and herbs indoor year around with the hydroponics system.

Generously donated by The Score - Smiths Falls

Smart glasses
$5

Starting bid

Imagine all in a set of glasses.

Provides telephone dialing, touch control, music and voice assistant.


Holiday snowman
$5

Starting bid

Generously donated by The Score in Smiths Falls.

This snowman figure would be a nice addition to your holiday decorating.

Measures 14" tall.

