UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN MONTH - MEGA AUCTION (November)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An elegant gift basket curated by Top Shelf Distillers, featuring premium whisky, a high-quality mug, a stylish hat, a bourbon-scented candle, and a bottle of moonshine — all valued at $90
Starting bid
Donated generously by Beach house spa
Includes body butter, hydrating body lotion, soap bar, and a gift card for Sun & Sand package (that includes a pedicure treatment and a scalp treatment 3/4 hours worth $145)
Starting bid
Donated generously by Walmart
Never used
Starting bid
Donated generously by Parkside spa
Includes a hair conditioner, cleansing foam, face rollers, scarf
Starting bid
Bring your furry friend to work and share the joy—because every tail wag and purr makes the day brighter!
Starting bid
Generous surprise value gas gift card generously donated by an employee.
Starting bid
Starting from January 2, 2026 to March 31, 2026
Starting bid
Very effective way to promote to healthier gums and bring them to the next level with this Water flosser.
The best way to floss without the trying to fit both hands into your mouth at once using thread floss.
Starting bid
Drone - 4K UHD Camera
Brushless motors
extended flight time
Starting bid
1000 Watt - Digital Inverter with cooling fans and 2.1A usb port
Starting bid
Starting bid
Vaccum food sealer
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beach chair
Starting bid
Christmas is coming! If you have a motocross enthusiast these will help to protect their shins.
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 in 1 ELECTRIC Toothbrush
Sonic cleaning technology
Head Type: 2H2L (likely refers to two high-frequency and two low-frequency brush heads)
Starting bid
Starting bid
For the Techy side of you a virtual reality headset broadens your experience.
Starting bid
Philips Dimmable 3 pack LED light bulbs 50 W / 380 lumens
Starting bid
Philips bright white 7 LED LIGHT BULBS
60W Dimmable
Starting bid
SIZE - XTRA LARGE
Starting bid
Skipping rope with counter
Starting bid
Black Eaton Tshirts Size S
Starting bid
Black Eaton Tshirts Size M
Starting bid
Black Eaton Tshirts Size XL
Starting bid
Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXL
Starting bid
Black Eaton Tshirts Size XXXL
Starting bid
Bid for MYSTERY E-STAR POINTS
Starting bid
Grow vegetables and herbs indoor year around with the hydroponics system.
Generously donated by The Score - Smiths Falls
Starting bid
Imagine all in a set of glasses.
Provides telephone dialing, touch control, music and voice assistant.
Starting bid
Generously donated by The Score in Smiths Falls.
This snowman figure would be a nice addition to your holiday decorating.
Measures 14" tall.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!