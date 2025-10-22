United Way of Haliburton Kawartha Lakes' Online Auction

Starting bid
Sure we'll start with your symptoms
but we'll also chat about your life,
what you've already tried and where you're feeling frustrated.
Because at Acupuncture Works in Lindsay you're more than just your symptoms.
And we want to help you get back to cheering rink-side for your rising star, missing fewer days at work or having so much energy you can rake your leaves and your neighbours.
Contact us today to book your first acupuncture, massage or chiropractic appointment. Book by phone or online.
Gift certificate must be picked up by the winning bidder at the United way office 50 Mary Street west in Lindsay
Starting bid
Cozy up with a warm beverage and get to reading over the holidays - 2 book sets. Bookmark not included!
Value of these sets is $50
Pick up by winning bidder at the United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
A mix of art supplies and other Crayola offerings. So many cool items to get creative with. Arts and Crafts Day for a while!
This gift basket is valued at $275
This gift basket must be picked up by the winning bidder at the United Way office at 50 Mary Street west in Lindsay
Starting bid
Have a Night Out...or Inn!!
Have company coming, in-laws are going to be in town, want a girls or guys night out? Bid on a one night stay at the Days Inn.
Reservation still required
This item is valued at $230
Pick up of gift certificate by winning bidder from United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay is required
Starting bid
Firefighter for the Day – Kids' Experience!
Let your child step into the boots of a real firefighter with this unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience at the Lindsay Fire Hall!
Perfect for kids 12 and under, this special day (either morning or afternoon) includes:
Date to be arranged between the winning bidder and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service (Lindsay Fire Station/HQ). Experience will take place on a weekday.
Note: Child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This experience is best for children over the age of 4.
This item is non-refundable.
Give your little one a chance to learn, explore, and be inspired — a perfect mix of fun and fire safety education!
This is a priceless experience, but is valued at $400
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening out at the Historic downtown Lindsay theatre
2 tickets to the CLASSIC ELTON show at the Flato Academy Theatre on Saturday January 24th 2026 at 7:30pm
Recognized as the absolute best Elton John tribute in North America, Classic Elton starring Andrew Johns delivers an unforgettable night of music, glamour, and high-octane showmanship.
With stunning vocals and electrifying stage presence, Andrew Johns channels the Rocket Man like no one else. Every detail — from the sparkling costumes to the powerhouse band featuring horns and soulful backup singers — brings the magic of Elton’s greatest hits to life. From “Rocket Man” to “Saturday Night’s Alright”, this high-energy show will have you singing, clapping, and dancing from start to finish. It’s not just a tribute — it’s the ultimate Elton John experience.
Row F seats 4 & 5
Valued at $112
Prize can be emailed to winning bidder
Starting bid
Have you seen the price of food lately!?
A great gift or a great way to load up on more goodies for the holidays.
Gift card winning bidder will pick up at United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
Holiday décor and a gift card for more!
Tea light holiday lantern centre piece with a $25 Giant Tiger gift card.
This item is valued at $50
Pick up at the United Way Haliburton Kawartha Lakes office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
Bling Bling!
10kt White Gold.33 Carat of Lab Grown Diamonds "Icicle" Drop Earrings.
Very sparkly!
Valued at $1299.99
Pick up by winning bidder at United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
The perfect gift for Hockey fans!
Explore the interactive exhibits and memorabilia.
This item is valued at $100
Pick up of the passes by the winning bidder at the United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
Have a ROARING good time!!
2 Adults and up to 3 children can visit Jungle Cat World with this Family Pass. Catch the guided feeding tour at 1:30pm daily.
This item is valued at $70
We are open from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm every day of the year, except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Last admission is at 4:00 pm. In the winter we are open weather-permitting so please call or check our Facebook page first to confirm.
Digital Pass can be emailed to winning bidder
Starting bid
Delicious treats and cozy environment
A $75 gift card to keep your sweet tooth satisfied and to stay caffeinated. A wonderful place to meet coworkers and friends and enjoy specialty drinks and tasty treats!
Physical Gift Card can be picked up at the United Way Haliburton Kawartha Lakes office 50 Mary Street west in Lindsay.
Starting bid
By Land and by Sea/River
This pass is valued at $190.
This Pass certificate can be exchanged for a ticket for a Sightseeing Cruise and a City Trolley Tour OR a Hop On Hop Off Trolley Tour. This pass is not your boarding ticket. Call ahead to make a reservation: 613-549-5544. Please note: once you have reserved, we require 24hrs notice to make any change or cancellation, or this certificate will become invalid. Complimentary passes are subject to blackout dates. Blackout Dates - 1000 Islands Cruises Valid for the 2026 Season. Expires Oct 12th 2026. Passes can be emailed to winning bidder.
Starting bid
Meet Kawartha Lakes Mayor Doug Elmslie for lunch and chat about our community. What a unique experience!
Winning bidder will schedule lunch through the mayor's assistant. Subject to the mayor availability.
This life experience is priceless, but valued at $250
Starting bid
A mini accessory collection with some delicious sauce.
This item is valued at $25
Winning bidder to pick up at United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
OPA! get some great Mediterranean eats
$50 gift card to enjoy some delicious food at one of Lindsay's favourite downtown restaurants
Winning bidder to pick up at United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
Did someone say dinosaur bones!!
Canada's leading museum, home to 18 million artworks, artifacts, and specimens from around the world and across the ages.
This item is valued at $100
Digital passes can be emailed to winning bidder
Starting bid
You can throw sharp things here!
Enjoy an evening out for 4 at Lindsay's sharpest venue - Solidarity Axe Club.
Learn the ropes, and start throwing axes, knives, and darts.
Valid for a 2hour session.
Call ahead or go online to book your visit.
This item is valued at $160
Gift certificate must be picked up from the United Way office at 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay
Starting bid
Stunning Open Air Under the Stars Venue in beautiful Fenelon Falls
The gift certificate is valid for two tickets to one of our
2026 Mainstage productions.
This item is valued at $145
Can be digitally sent to winning bidder.
REDEEM IN PERSON OR OVER THE PHONE
Grove Theatre Box Office 2 Water Street, Fenelon Falls 705 887 7937
https://www.grovetheatre.ca/
Starting bid
Get yourself a Holiday Glow!
$1000 to use on laser and skin care treatments.
Massage Therapy excluded.
Pick up by winning bidder from United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay.
Starting bid
Holiday Baking Themed gift basket from Loblaws. Everything you'd need to bake up some festive treats.
Starting bid
Namaste. This pass is for 1 month of unlimited yoga. Yoga offers numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, stress relief, and enhanced overall well-being.
Check out the sessions offered here: Yoga Studio | Unlimited Virtual Yoga Studio | Yoga Teacher Training | Lindsay + Bobcaygeon, ON
Starting bid
On behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission, you are invited to discover the wonder at some of Canada's most desired natural sites and attractions including a complimentary pass to Niagara Parks Power Station - The Tunnel; Power Station at Night; Whirlpool Aero Car; Journey Behind the Falls; Butterfly Conservatory; White Water Walk; Laura Secord Homestead; Floral Showhouse; McFarland House; Mackenzie Printery; all day Falls Incline Railway pass; Old Fort Erie; all day Wego Green & Blueline Transportation pass.
This package includes 2 of these Niagara Parks Commission (each pass is valued at $221.21, so this package item is worth $442.42). No Expiry Date.
Do Not have to use all attractions passes at once.
Winning bidder will need to pick up booklets at United Way office 50 Mary Street West in Lindsay.
