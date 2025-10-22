United Way of Haliburton Kawartha Lakes' Online Auction

Firefighter for the Day – Kids' Experience! ‍

Let your child step into the boots of a real firefighter with this unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience at the Lindsay Fire Hall!



Perfect for kids 12 and under, this special day (either morning or afternoon) includes:

An interactive tour of the fire station with the Fire Prevention Public Educator

Hands-on look at trucks, gear, and tools

Meet-and-greet with on-duty firefighters (subject to call volume)

A Fire Safety swag bag to take home!

Date to be arranged between the winning bidder and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service (Lindsay Fire Station/HQ). Experience will take place on a weekday.



‍‍ Note: Child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This experience is best for children over the age of 4.

This item is non-refundable.



Give your little one a chance to learn, explore, and be inspired — a perfect mix of fun and fire safety education!





This is a priceless experience, but is valued at $400