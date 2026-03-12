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About this event
• Priority entry
• Reserved seating with distinguished guests
• Reserved parking
• Priority dinner service
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
• 10 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
• Free parking included
• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
• Free parking included
• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
• Free parking included
• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
• Free parking included
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