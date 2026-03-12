Hosted by

Oak Community

About this event

The Unity Fest 2026

70 Mineola Rd E

Mississauga, ON L5G 2E6, Canada

VIP Ticket – $50 (1 Admission)
$50

• Priority entry
• Reserved seating with distinguished guests
• Reserved parking
• Priority dinner service
• Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)

Group of 10 - General Admission
$250

• 10 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
Free parking included

General Admission (ages 16 & above)
$30

• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
Free parking included

Children (ages 6-15)
$17

• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
Free parking included

Children (Under 6)
Free

• 1 admission per ticket
• Full access to the Unity Fest 2026 program
Dinner included (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM)
Free parking included

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