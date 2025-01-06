UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

Filmmaker Matthew Rankin introduces us to a charmingly impossible Canada where Persian and French are the two official languages, and loneliness is the common currency. Set in a reimagined Winnipeg, the film follows a group of children on eccentric quests to flummox the adults around them, and the government worker who returns home only to find his family is not what he remembered.

