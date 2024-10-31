University of Toronto Engineering Kompetitions 2026 (UTEK)

Students looking to register for Junior Design must be in their first or second year of studies.



If you are planning on registering for Junior Design with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.



If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."