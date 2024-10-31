University of Toronto Engineering Kompetitions 2026 (UTEK)

Hosted by
About this event
Students looking to register for Junior Design must be in their first or second year of studies.
If you are planning on registering for Junior Design with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
Students looking to register for Senior Design must be in their third or fourth year of studies.
If you are planning on registering for Senior Design with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Consulting with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Programming with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Bio-Engineering with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Re-Engineering with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Parliamentary Debate with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
Students looking to register for Junior Design must be in their first or second year of studies.
If you are planning on registering for Junior Design with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
Students looking to register for Senior Design must be in their third or fourth year of studies.
If you are planning on registering for Senior Design with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Consulting with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Programming with a team (up to 4 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Bio-Engineering with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Re-Engineering with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
If you are planning on registering for Parliamentary Debate with a team (up to 2 members), you can fill out the information of each participant for each ticket.
If you currently do not have a team at the moment, we can place you in a team as well. If you want to make changes to your team, please email [email protected] with your student number and the subject line, "UTEK Registration Change."
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!