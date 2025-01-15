Cambridge Battery, Cambridge Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 0B4, Canada
$150 + tax
Buying a SWEETEST SEASON PASS reserves your FRONT ROW SEAT to UNREHEARSED ROMEO AND JULIET and you'll be sent a booking code to book a FRONT ROW SEAT to our other two mainstage productions in the summer season 2025.
$90 + tax
Buying a SWEET SEASON PASS reserves the best available SEAT to UNREHEARSED ROMEO AND JULIET and you'll be sent a booking code to book a SWEET SEAT to our other two mainstage productions in the summer season 2025.
($30 + HST) Buying a Sweet Seat Guarantees you a reserved SBTS chair in the best available spot at the time of purchase.
Although Sweet Seats are now SOLD OUT for this event, this ticket will guarantee you a spot in our indoor venue if the performance has to move inside in the event of bad weather. NOTE: This ticket does not include a chair at the outdoor venue- You can bring your own or sit on the hill!
Although Sweet Seats are now SOLD OUT for this event, PWYC is now available online!
NOTE: This ticket does not include a chair at the outdoor venue- You can bring your own or sit on the hill!
NOTE: Sadly, this ticket does not guarantee you entry to the indoor venue in the case of inclement weather. If we have to move the show inside, this ticket will be refunded.
