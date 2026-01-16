UP Beat for Mental Health

About this event
Ticket includes: Hosted Reception with Cocktails, Mocktails Open Bar and Appetizers Service, Hosted Silent Auction, UP BEAT Show, and Complimentary Valet Parking.
Full price tickets are eligible for a 75$ charitable receipt.
Includes 2 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 6 touchpoints before, during and after the event.
Includes 2 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 8 touchpoints before, during and after the event.
Includes 4 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 10 touchpoints before, during and after the event.
Includes 6 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 14 touchpoints before, during and after the event.
$
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