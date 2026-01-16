Paradis Urbain

Hosted by

Paradis Urbain

About this event

UP Beat for Mental Health

2200 Rue Stanley

Montréal, QC H3A 3G3, Canada

General Admission
$175

Ticket includes: Hosted Reception with Cocktails, Mocktails Open Bar and Appetizers Service, Hosted Silent Auction, UP BEAT Show, and Complimentary Valet Parking.


Full price tickets are eligible for a 75$ charitable receipt.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 6 touchpoints before, during and after the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 8 touchpoints before, during and after the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 10 touchpoints before, during and after the event.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 General Admission Tickets. Brand Visibility across 14 touchpoints before, during and after the event.

Add a donation for Paradis Urbain

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