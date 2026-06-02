UP FIGHTING MAROONS v. DRIVE ELITE ALL STARS GAME

Enjoy the full game‑day experience with a ticket that does more than get you through the door. Your purchase includes support for the UPAABC Scholarship Fund, access to our exclusive UPAABC community box, and entry to a special meet‑and‑greet with the UP Fighting Maroons at 3 PM.

It’s your all‑access pass to cheer, connect, and celebrate with fellow UP alumni, friends, and family - all while helping uplift an Iskolar ng Bayan.