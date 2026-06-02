UP Alumni Association in British Columbia (UPAABC)

Hosted by

UP Alumni Association in British Columbia (UPAABC)

About this event

UP FIGHTING MAROONS v. DRIVE ELITE ALL STARS GAME

West Gym

Simon Fraser University, 8888 University Dr W, Burnaby, BC V5A 1S6, Canada

UPAABC Community Box (regular)
$20

Enjoy the full game‑day experience with a ticket that does more than get you through the door. Your purchase includes support for the UPAABC Scholarship Fund, access to our exclusive UPAABC community box, and entry to a special meet‑and‑greet with the UP Fighting Maroons at 3 PM.

It’s your all‑access pass to cheer, connect, and celebrate with fellow UP alumni, friends, and family - all while helping uplift an Iskolar ng Bayan.

UPAABC Community Box (8yr old and below)
$10

Enjoy the full game‑day experience with a ticket that does more than get you through the door. Your purchase includes support for the UPAABC Scholarship Fund, access to our exclusive UPAABC community box, and entry to a special meet‑and‑greet with the UP Fighting Maroons at 3 PM.

It’s your all‑access pass to cheer, connect, and celebrate with fellow UP alumni, friends, and family - all while helping uplift an Iskolar ng Bayan.

Add a donation for UP Alumni Association in British Columbia (UPAABC)

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