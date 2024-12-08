Uplands Elementary PAC's Online Auction

Auction Item: 4 Premium Tickets to Canucks vs. LA Kings Experience the excitement of NHL action live at Rogers Arena! Bid on four amazing seats in Section 107 to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the LA Kings on January 16th, 2025. Game Date: January 16, 2025 Seats: Section 107 – great views of the action! Value: Tickets are selling for over $150 each! Minimum Bid: $200 Auction Closes: December 16th at 5:00 PM A huge thank you to Bros Electric for generously donating this incredible prize! Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Canucks in style.

