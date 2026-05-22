The Festival Enthusiast Annual Program provides you with exclusive Year-round perks, pre-Festival bonuses, and Festival Weekend benefits, all while you're supporting the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's free weekend of music for our community.





Year Round Value

- Festival Enthusiast exclusive access to gated section of the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's website for insights into Festival, Year Round value, to see Digital Program 1

- First 50 Purchases in 2026 receive $25 BIA dollars to use at participating Uptown Waterloo BIA Business of choice2

- Festival Enthusiast Experience at select Uptown Waterloo BIA Businesses 1 (i.e. discount, special offer)

- Festival Enthusiast Experience at select Ontario Organizations and Businesses1

-Opportunity to provide input into Festival Newsletter content, Programming

- Tax Receipt for ($x) as calculated by Canadian charities as the donation portion





Pre Festival

- Digital Festival Program shared in advance of Newsletter Subscribers and General Public

- Festival Streaming Playlist of 2026 Artists shared in advance of Newsletter Subscribers and General Public 3





At Festival

- 10% Discount on Festival branded merchandise

- Festival branded handheld fan included 4

- Exclusive Festival Enthusiast branded pin included 4

-Two lucky Festival Enthusiasts will win one 2026 Festival T-shirt each signed by Artists 3, 4, 5

- Opportunity to purchase the VIP Experience at special pricing of $50 more ($150 regular)

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1 See Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's Website to access the Festival Enthusiast section with details on participating Businesses and Offers. Businesses are subject to change without notice www.uptownwaterloojazzfestival.ca

2 See BIA Website for list of participating businesses https://uptownwaterloobia.com/business-directory/

3 Subject to participation by Artists

4 To be picked up at Festival Merch booth by Festival Enthusiast with ID. For Program purchase after Festival, pick up to be arranged > [email protected]

5 Winner will be drawn on stage Sunday July 19, announced, and will then be contacted by Festival to arrange t-shirt pick up if not there





****- See BIA Website for list of participating businesses for first 50 Enthusiasts **** PICK UP AT Festival or after festival at BIA OFFICE *** receiving $25 BIA Dollars https://uptownwaterloobia.com/business-directory/

- Fan and Pin * to be picked up at Festival Merch booth by **





No refunds. All Sales are final.

The Festival Enthusiast program does not provide voting rights or any access to the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival or Board.