Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 2, 2027
The Festival Enthusiast Annual Program provides you with exclusive Year-round perks, pre-Festival bonuses, and Festival Weekend benefits, all while you're supporting the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's free weekend of music for our community.
Year Round Value
- Festival Enthusiast exclusive access to gated section of the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's website for insights into Festival, Year Round value, to see Digital Program 1
- First 50 Purchases in 2026 receive $25 BIA dollars to use at participating Uptown Waterloo BIA Business of choice2
- Festival Enthusiast Experience at select Uptown Waterloo BIA Businesses1 (i.e. discount, special offer)
- Festival Enthusiast Experience at select Ontario Organizations and Businesses1
-Opportunity to provide input into Festival Newsletter content, Programming
- Tax Receipt for ($x) as calculated by Canadian charities as the donation portion
Pre Festival
- Digital Festival Program shared in advance of Newsletter Subscribers and General Public
- Festival Streaming Playlist of 2026 Artists shared in advance of Newsletter Subscribers and General Public 3
At Festival
- 10% Discount on Festival branded merchandise
- Festival branded handheld fan included 4
- Exclusive Festival Enthusiast branded pin included 4
-Two lucky Festival Enthusiasts will win one 2026 Festival T-shirt each signed by Artists 3, 4, 5
- Opportunity to purchase the VIP Experience at special pricing of $50 more ($150 regular)
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1 See Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival's Website to access the Festival Enthusiast section with details on participating Businesses and Offers. Businesses are subject to change without notice www.uptownwaterloojazzfestival.ca
2 See BIA Website for list of participating businesses https://uptownwaterloobia.com/business-directory/
3 Subject to participation by Artists
4 To be picked up at Festival Merch booth by Festival Enthusiast with ID. For Program purchase after Festival, pick up to be arranged > [email protected]
5 Winner will be drawn on stage Sunday July 19, announced, and will then be contacted by Festival to arrange t-shirt pick up if not there
****- See BIA Website for list of participating businesses for first 50 Enthusiasts **** PICK UP AT Festival or after festival at BIA OFFICE *** receiving $25 BIA Dollars https://uptownwaterloobia.com/business-directory/
- Fan and Pin * to be picked up at Festival Merch booth by **
No refunds. All Sales are final.
The Festival Enthusiast program does not provide voting rights or any access to the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival or Board.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!