Résonance Urbaine

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About this event
Access to the full show, including all live performances and DJ sets throughout the night.
🎟️ VIP Experience – Urban Resonance
Enjoy Urban Resonance in a premium and intimate setting with our exclusive VIP Experience.
This ticket includes:
• Early access to the event
• Reserved seating with table in the VIP area
• Access to VIP areas
• 1 bottle of alcohol with mixers and cocktail options
• Complimentary bites
• Personalized welcome and hosting
• Meet & Greet with the artists (photos and interaction)
This VIP package offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the performances in comfort, connect with the artists, and experience the evening in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!