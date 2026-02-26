Urban Shaman Inc.

Offered by

Urban Shaman Inc.

About the memberships

Urban Shaman Membership

Student or Underemployed
$20

Valid until May 19, 2027

Regular Membership
$25

Valid until May 19, 2027

Supporter/Pay It Forward
$50

Valid until May 19, 2027

Support” is a Pay It Forward contribution that gives an opportunity for artists who may not be able to afford a membership. (no tax receipt is issued for this. If you wish to receive a tax receipt for tax purposes, please go to the “Donate” CanadaHelps section on our website.)

Institution/Organization
$150

Valid until May 19, 2027

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