Urban Wagons

Hosted by

Urban Wagons

About this event

Urban Wagons X Destination Dinner Stage

1824 Pembina Hwy

Winnipeg, MB R3T 3M3, Canada

General Admission Supporter
$75

A great way to support Urban Wagons while enjoying an evening out with the community.

Includes:

  • Admission to the performance
  • Group seating with Urban Wagons supporters
  • Access to fundraiser activities and updates
  • Support toward outreach programming across Winnipeg

Supports:

Food distribution, outreach supplies, hydration, hygiene kits, and volunteer operations.

Community Builder Package
$85

Perfect for supporters wanting to make an additional impact on Urban Wagons outreach efforts.

Includes:

  • Admission to the performance
  • Preferred group seating where available
  • Recognition on Urban Wagons supporter appreciation post
  • Optional charitable receipt for eligible fundraising portion*

Supports:

Hot meals, winter supplies, wellness items, and outreach expansion initiatives.

Community Champion Package
$95

Our enhanced supporter package for individuals helping sustain Urban Wagons programming and future growth.

Includes:

  • Admission to the performance
  • Premium or preferred seating where available
  • Social media recognition as a Community Champion
  • Early notice for future Urban Wagons events
  • Optional charitable receipt for eligible fundraising portion*

Supports:

Weekly outreach operations, harm reduction resources, volunteer support, and organizational growth.

Wagon Wheels Sponsor Package
$120

For businesses, organizations, and individuals wanting to make a larger community impact.

Includes:

  • Admission to the performance
  • Priority seating where available
  • Featured recognition on fundraiser promotional materials
  • Sponsor thank-you acknowledgment on Urban Wagons social media
  • Optional charitable receipt for eligible fundraising portion*

Supports:

Large-scale outreach programming, operational sustainability, emergency response supplies, and community partnerships.

Legacy Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Create a lasting impact in our community.



The Legacy Sponsor package is designed for businesses, organizations, and community leaders looking to make a lasting impact through Urban Wagons outreach programming. This sponsorship level helps support meals, winter supplies, wellness resources, volunteer initiatives, and long-term operational sustainability while receiving enhanced recognition throughout the fundraiser campaign.

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to the performance
  • Premium seating where available
  • Featured recognition on promotional materials
  • Dedicated thank-you recognition on Urban Wagons social media
  • Recognition during fundraiser acknowledgements (where applicable)
  • Optional charitable receipt for eligible fundraising portion*
Director’s Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be a driving force for change.


The Director’s Sponsor package is our premier sponsorship level for organizations, businesses, and major supporters wanting to stand alongside Urban Wagons in a significant way. This level directly supports outreach growth, volunteer development, transportation, emergency supplies, and future expansion initiatives while positioning sponsors as leading community partners in compassionate outreach efforts across Winnipeg.

Includes:

  • 4 tickets to the performance with priority seating
  • Prominent logo/name recognition on fundraiser materials
  • Featured sponsor spotlight on Urban Wagons social media
  • Recognition during event acknowledgements (where applicable)
  • Opportunity for collaborative recognition opportunities
  • Optional charitable receipt for eligible fundraising portion*
Community Impact Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Support meaningful outreach and community connection in Winnipeg.
The Community Impact Sponsor level recognizes organizations and individuals helping Urban Wagons continue providing food, supplies, and support to vulnerable community members.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • Featured recognition during the event
  • Name/logo featured on event promotional materials
  • Social media appreciation post
  • Recognition on Urban Wagons website
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
  • Tax receipt for eligible portion
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Become one of the leading supporters of this special collaboration event.
The Presenting Sponsor level highlights organizations and individuals making a significant contribution toward creating an unforgettable evening of performances, volunteers, food, and community support.

Includes:

  • Premium reserved table for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage & promotional materials
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Featured social media spotlight campaign
  • Recognition on Urban Wagons website & sponsor materials
  • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items or displays
  • Priority seating placement
  • Tax receipt for eligible portion
  • Special thank-you plaque/certificate from Urban Wagons 💙
Sponsor a Volunteer Option
$75

Supporters may also contribute toward helping Urban Wagons volunteers attend the event by purchasing additional sponsored tickets.

This initiative ensures volunteers who dedicate their time to serving Winnipeg’s vulnerable communities can also participate in appreciation and community-building opportunities.

Add a donation for Urban Wagons

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!