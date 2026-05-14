Urban Wagons X Destination Dinner Stage

About this event
A great way to support Urban Wagons while enjoying an evening out with the community.
Food distribution, outreach supplies, hydration, hygiene kits, and volunteer operations.
Perfect for supporters wanting to make an additional impact on Urban Wagons outreach efforts.
Hot meals, winter supplies, wellness items, and outreach expansion initiatives.
Our enhanced supporter package for individuals helping sustain Urban Wagons programming and future growth.
Weekly outreach operations, harm reduction resources, volunteer support, and organizational growth.
For businesses, organizations, and individuals wanting to make a larger community impact.
Large-scale outreach programming, operational sustainability, emergency response supplies, and community partnerships.
Create a lasting impact in our community.
The Legacy Sponsor package is designed for businesses, organizations, and community leaders looking to make a lasting impact through Urban Wagons outreach programming. This sponsorship level helps support meals, winter supplies, wellness resources, volunteer initiatives, and long-term operational sustainability while receiving enhanced recognition throughout the fundraiser campaign.
Includes:
Be a driving force for change.
The Director’s Sponsor package is our premier sponsorship level for organizations, businesses, and major supporters wanting to stand alongside Urban Wagons in a significant way. This level directly supports outreach growth, volunteer development, transportation, emergency supplies, and future expansion initiatives while positioning sponsors as leading community partners in compassionate outreach efforts across Winnipeg.
Includes:
Support meaningful outreach and community connection in Winnipeg.
The Community Impact Sponsor level recognizes organizations and individuals helping Urban Wagons continue providing food, supplies, and support to vulnerable community members.
Become one of the leading supporters of this special collaboration event.
The Presenting Sponsor level highlights organizations and individuals making a significant contribution toward creating an unforgettable evening of performances, volunteers, food, and community support.
Supporters may also contribute toward helping Urban Wagons volunteers attend the event by purchasing additional sponsored tickets.
This initiative ensures volunteers who dedicate their time to serving Winnipeg’s vulnerable communities can also participate in appreciation and community-building opportunities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!