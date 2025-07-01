Utsav Durga Puja Package 2025

Single adult person only.
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Durga Puja 2025 Package Includes
- Day 1 - Veg Lunch
- Day 1 - Cactus Concert
- Day 2 - Non-Veg (with Veg Option) Lunch
No Refunds
Couple Package (2 adults + kids up to 5 years)
CA$160
Family package for 2 adults and kids upto the age of 5 years living in same household.
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Durga Puja 2025 Package Includes
- Day 1 - Veg Lunch
- Day 1 - Cactus Concert
- Day 2 - Non-Veg (with Veg Option) Lunch
No Refunds
Family Package (2 adults + kids over 5 years)
CA$200
Family package for 2 adults and kids over the age of 6 years living in same household.
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Durga Puja 2025 Package Includes
- Day 1 - Veg Lunch
- Day 1 - Cactus Concert
- Day 2 - Non-Veg (with Veg Option) Lunch
No Refunds
