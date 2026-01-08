UTSAV Bengali Association London Ontario

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UTSAV Bengali Association London Ontario

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Utsav Membership 2026 (Picnic to Saraswati Puja)

Add a donation for UTSAV Bengali Association London Ontario

$

Single Membership
$100

Valid until June 21, 2027

Single adult member only.

Membership Fee includes

- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027

No Refunds

**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **

Couple Membership (2 adults)
$200

Valid until June 21, 2027

Couple membership for 2 adults living in same household.

Membership Fee includes

- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027

No Refunds

**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **

Family Membership (2 adults + kids)
$250

Valid until June 21, 2027

Family membership for 2 adults and their minor children living in the same household.

Membership Fee includes

- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027

No Refunds

**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **

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