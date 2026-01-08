Utsav Membership 2026 (Picnic to Saraswati Puja)

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About the memberships
$
Valid until June 21, 2027
Single adult member only.
Membership Fee includes
- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027
No Refunds
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Valid until June 21, 2027
Couple membership for 2 adults living in same household.
Membership Fee includes
- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027
No Refunds
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Valid until June 21, 2027
Family membership for 2 adults and their minor children living in the same household.
Membership Fee includes
- Summer Picnic : June, 2026
- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026
- Saraswati Puja : 2027
No Refunds
**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!