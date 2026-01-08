Utsav Membership 2026 (Picnic to Saraswati Puja)

Family membership for 2 adults and their minor children living in the same household.



Membership Fee includes



- Summer Picnic : June, 2026

- Durga Puja : Oct 24 - 25, 2026

- Saraswati Puja : 2027



No Refunds



**PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment **