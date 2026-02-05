United Way Of Central Alberta Society

Hosted by

United Way Of Central Alberta Society

About this event

UWCA 2025 Campaign Celebration Presented by: Scott Builders

2310 50 Ave

Red Deer, AB T4R 1C5, Canada

General Admission
$32

Purchase this ticket if you are part of a business.


Ticket includes a welcome cocktail, buffet, networking opportunities, and an afternoon celebrating the collective impact of this year’s campaign.

Agency Ticket
$22

Purchase this ticket if you are part of a non-profit group.


Ticket includes a welcome cocktail, buffet, networking opportunities, and an afternoon celebrating the collective impact of this year’s campaign.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!