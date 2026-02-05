UWCA 2025 Campaign Celebration Presented by: Scott Builders

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About this event
Purchase this ticket if you are part of a business.
Ticket includes a welcome cocktail, buffet, networking opportunities, and an afternoon celebrating the collective impact of this year’s campaign.
Purchase this ticket if you are part of a non-profit group.
Ticket includes a welcome cocktail, buffet, networking opportunities, and an afternoon celebrating the collective impact of this year’s campaign.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!