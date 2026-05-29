Uzbekistan Tour 2026 with Shaykh Ali Elsayed

This deposit secures your place on the Uzbekistan Tour 2026 for travellers joining from Canada or any country outside the United Kingdom.





The international package is a ground package only and includes accommodation, transport within Uzbekistan, meals as outlined in the itinerary, tours, and entrance fees. International airfare is not included, and travellers are responsible for arranging their own flights to Uzbekistan.





For those who wish to travel with the main group departing from London Heathrow, it may be possible to join the UK departure. In this case, you would need to arrange your travel to the UK and register under the UK package, which includes the group airfare from London Heathrow.





The remaining balance can be paid at a later date, with payment plan options available. Full payment details and deadlines will be provided after registration.