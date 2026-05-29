Uzbekistan Tour 2026 with Shaykh Ali Elsayed

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Please enter the amount you need to pay toward your Uzbekistan 2026 ticket balance, in accordance with the payment arrangement agreed upon with our trip organizing team.
If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact Shazaib Husain via WhatsApp at +44 7511 952051.
This deposit secures your place on the Uzbekistan Tour 2026 and allows us to reserve your seat on the group's flight departure from London Heathrow.
The UK package includes both the return airfare and the full ground package in Uzbekistan. As group airline tickets must be secured in advance, we are required to make a non-refundable payment to the airline; therefore, this deposit is non-refundable.
The remaining balance can be paid at a later date, with payment plan options available. Full payment details and deadlines will be provided after registration.
This deposit secures your place on the Uzbekistan Tour 2026 for travellers joining from Canada or any country outside the United Kingdom.
The international package is a ground package only and includes accommodation, transport within Uzbekistan, meals as outlined in the itinerary, tours, and entrance fees. International airfare is not included, and travellers are responsible for arranging their own flights to Uzbekistan.
For those who wish to travel with the main group departing from London Heathrow, it may be possible to join the UK departure. In this case, you would need to arrange your travel to the UK and register under the UK package, which includes the group airfare from London Heathrow.
The remaining balance can be paid at a later date, with payment plan options available. Full payment details and deadlines will be provided after registration.
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