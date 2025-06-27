V5RC Summer Course 2025

Oakville, ON L6J 7T5, Canada
Learn everything you need to get start or stand out in V5RC new season competitions
Cost includes: tuition for 4 classes with 3hrs each, materials
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
Computer Science and Electrical engineering application: PID application in programming
Make your robot smart and capable by adding PID
Computer Science Advanced: autonomous routines, Debug and code management
Be a master for your programming robots - code
How to standout in V5RC Competition and Career: Engineering Design Process, Engineering Notebook and Interview with Judges
You will learn what's engineering design process, what's engineering notebook, what to expect for interview with judges, and how to stand out from all these for V5RC Competition and for your career in the future!
How to win V5RC Competition: Game Analysis and Game Strategy
How to win in 2025-2026 Vex V5RC Robotic competitions, start from analyze the game manual and come out with game strategy
