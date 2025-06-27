V5RC Summer Course 2025

2A-1453 Cornwall Rd (2nd floor)

Oakville, ON L6J 7T5, Canada

4 Classes Sat & Sun 1-4pm Jul 26 - Aug 3 item
CA$270

Learn everything you need to get start or stand out in V5RC new season competitions


Cost includes: tuition for 4 classes with 3hrs each, materials

July 26 Computer Science advanced: PID item
CA$75

Computer Science and Electrical engineering application: PID application in programming


Make your robot smart and capable by adding PID

Jul 27: Computer Science Advanced: Debug and code management item
CA$75

Computer Science Advanced: autonomous routines, Debug and code management


Be a master for your programming robots - code

Aug 2: Engineering Design Process, Notebook and Interview item
CA$75

How to standout in V5RC Competition and Career: Engineering Design Process, Engineering Notebook and Interview with Judges


You will learn what's engineering design process, what's engineering notebook, what to expect for interview with judges, and how to stand out from all these for V5RC Competition and for your career in the future!

Aug 3: Game Analysis and Game Strategy item
CA$75

How to win V5RC Competition: Game Analysis and Game Strategy


How to win in 2025-2026 Vex V5RC Robotic competitions, start from analyze the game manual and come out with game strategy

