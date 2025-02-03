Valenquine: Sweetheart of the Year

Grace, beauty, and just the right amount of sass - that's me! I'm an elegant Arabian mare with energy to spare and a heart that's as big as my personality. Whether it's a sunset gallop across open fields or a leisurely trail ride, I'm always up for an adventure.
Vote for Brandt
I'm Brandt - steady, reliable, and always ready for a good ride. I've got the looks, sure, but my real charm is my level-headed nature. Whether we're hitting the trails, working in the arena, or just enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pasture, you can always count on me to be cool, calm, and collected.
Vote for Encana
Hey there! I'm Encana, the friendly, fun-loving Fjord with a smile that will light up the room on command. My fun, bouncy trot has my riders smiling just as wide as I do! Whether we're working in a therapeutic lesson, taking a peaceful trail ride, or just sharing some quiet moments, my goal is to bring comfort and a little extra sunshine to everyone I meet.
Vote for Alby (Alberez)
Hi! I'm Alby and my heart is as gold as my coat. Whether I'm bringing comfort to those who need it, taking a peaceful stroll, or just soaking up attention, I pride myself on being a steady, calming presence. I'm dependable, easygoing, and always happy to be someone's safe space.
Vote for Frodo
I'm walking proof that even the smallest horse can make the biggest impact. Don't let my stature fool you, my heart is as big as middle earth. We don't have to go to Mordor for an adventure, take a seat in my mini cart and we'll trot off on a grand quest for snacks, smiles, and a second breakfast!
Vote for Hotwheels
Fast, friendly, and full of heart - that's me! I'm Hotwheels, a therapy horse with a need for speed (at a safe and steady pace, of course). When I'm not pulling my cart, you'll find me greeting visitors with my signature charm and good looks. I love attention, making people smile, and proving minis can do big things!
Vote for Tim-Br
Steady as an oak and solid as they come, I'm Tim-Br. I'm happiest strolling along at a relaxed pace - no need to rush things. From the smallest child to the most nervous beginner, every rider is safe on me.
Vote for Vala
I'm Vala and I'm not afraid of commitment. My smooth gait ensures I go steady with every rider I'm paired with. Whether we are in the arena or on the trails, I give my riders the time they need to find their groove in the saddle and admire the view - of my gorgeous mane.
Vote for Marshmallow
I'm Marshmallow, a sweet, gentle single mom who's all about love and comfort. As a therapy horse, I bring joy and peace to everyone I meet and I'm proud to work along my son, Cookie. We work together to bring smiles, cuddles, and a little extra sweetness to everyone at PARDS!
Vote for Northstar
I'm Northstar, but you can call me North for short. Everyone already knows I'm a star. From my cute fuzzy ears to my adorable pink tack, I'm a delight to children of all ages. I love helping kids get started on their equine journey and making sure their first rides are filled with joy and confidence.
Vote for Snuggles
My name is Snuggles and I'm hay-eating proof that chivalry isn't dead. My hooves aren't great at giving massages, but my easy rolling walk will help loosen your tight muscles. Don't be intimidated by my size, the only thing better than my manners is the joy I feel building the confidence of my riders as they learn to trot and canter.
Vote for Daisy
Hello! I'm Daisy and I'm a lift trained therapy horse. I'm pretty sure that means I am great at lifting spirits. I've heard the instructors say I was born broke, but I like to think I'm rich in personality. Nothing phases me, so if you're nervous just stick with me and I can be calm for the both of us.
Vote for Rollo
Buckle up! I'm Rollo, but you can call me Rollo-coaster because I'm a thrill to ride. With a steady stride and a wild side, I bring the momentum to our best moments and keep my riders on track towards their goals so their dreams never derail.
Vote for Rally
I'm Rally, and I'm here to be your go-to for all the meanings of "rally" because I'm not just one thing. I'm a gathering of good times, a recovery from the mundane, and a boost of excitement in your day.
Vote for Ghost
I'm Ghost, but don't worry, I won't ghost you. I'm a gentle spirit that doesn't spook easily. I may look like an apparition in the snow, but when it comes to lifting the spirits of my riders - I'm rock solid.
Vote for Rajah
Looking for a knight in shining armour? Well, I don't wear armour (it chafes), but I do wear a saddle with majestic confidence. I'm a part-time therapy horse, but I can be your full-time best friend. Expect the royal treatment when you're paired with me.
Vote for Nanook
My name might mean "polar bear" but I'm the furthest thing from frosty. I specialize in melting hearts, stealing snacks, and making children laugh. As a pony, I'm contractually obligated to be a little bit naughty, but I make up for it with my adorable face and undeniable charm - it's science.
Vote for Cowboy
They say "save a horse, ride a cowboy", and lucky for you, I'm the safest ride in town. If you're looking for a reliable, hay-powered gelding to sweep you off your boots and stare dramatically into the sunset with, look no further. I'm a steadfast partner that comes fully equipped with smooth gaits, a heart of gold, and the calm of a lake at sunrise.
Vote for Chevy
Hey there, sugar cubes! I'm Chevy - a compact model loaded with horsepower and an all terrain heart. Whether I'm idling next to one of my favourite kids in Little Pony Motricity, or shifting gears and getting rev'd up for cart driving, I'm always ready to put the pedal to the metal and make every moment an adventure.
