Valentine Dance Feb 2025

Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025.
Please bring a dessert/salty item or snacks (chips, pretzels, etc.) and attend the potluck for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay administrative charge for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
DONATION: Please think about a donation. The space for this event is costly...your support makes the difference!
Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025.
Please bring a dessert/salty item or snacks (chips, pretzels, etc.) and attend the potluck for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay administrative charge for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
DONATION: Please think about a donation. The space for this event is costly...your support makes the difference!
Cost as a Barrier Ticket
CA$5
Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025
Please bring a dessert or snacks and attend the potluck dessert/salty item for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay a fee for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
NOTE LOCATION ON POSTER!!
Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025
Please bring a dessert or snacks and attend the potluck dessert/salty item for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay a fee for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
NOTE LOCATION ON POSTER!!
Low income price
free
We still want you to come ticket....
Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025
Please bring a dessert/salty item or snacks (only if you want) and attend the potluck dessert for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay a fee for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
NOTE LOCATION ON POSTER!!
We still want you to come ticket....
Ticket sales end at 5 pm on Feb15, 2025
Please bring a dessert/salty item or snacks (only if you want) and attend the potluck dessert for socialization and conversation.
Dancing will start at 8pm.
Note: You do not need to pay a fee for this ticket - please deselect that option at checkout
NOTE LOCATION ON POSTER!!