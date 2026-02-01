Wildflour Fields Bakeshop

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Wildflour Fields Bakeshop

About this event

Valentines Day Craft Cafe Event

664 Golf Club Rd

Hamilton, ON L0R 1P0, Canada

Love Letter Bracelet & Sunglasses Craft
$15

Make a lettered bracelet with a message of your choice and decorate a pair of red-heart sunglasses to match!

Heart Cookie Lollipop Decorating Kit
$10

Decorating Kit includes a large heart shaped sugar cookie on a lollipop stick with vanilla royal icing bag, and sprinkles.

Conversation Heart Photo Frame craft & instant photo
$18

Decorate a photo frame with conversation hearts & sparkles, and it includes an instant photo taken in front of our Valentine backdrop!

Old-Fashioned Paper Valentines
$8

Create genuine "old fashioned style" paper valentine cards using our materials (paper, doilies, heart shapes and cutouts, etc)

Sprinkle Painting on a Cake Slice
$20

Decorate a slice of vanilla cake using sprinkles and shape guides to make an edible, "diamond art" style dessert!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!