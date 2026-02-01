Valentines Day Craft Cafe Event

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Make a lettered bracelet with a message of your choice and decorate a pair of red-heart sunglasses to match!
Decorating Kit includes a large heart shaped sugar cookie on a lollipop stick with vanilla royal icing bag, and sprinkles.
Decorate a photo frame with conversation hearts & sparkles, and it includes an instant photo taken in front of our Valentine backdrop!
Create genuine "old fashioned style" paper valentine cards using our materials (paper, doilies, heart shapes and cutouts, etc)
Decorate a slice of vanilla cake using sprinkles and shape guides to make an edible, "diamond art" style dessert!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!