Mississauga Visual Arts
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Mississauga Visual Arts

About this event

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VAM World Art Day Online Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

4170 Riverwood Park Ln, Mississauga, ON L5C 2S7, Canada

"Art Day In" for 2 item
"Art Day In" for 2
$75

Starting bid

Value $136. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 2x Monster Modelling Kits, 2x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 24-pack of Monte Marte Duo Markers, 36-pack of Monte Marte Signature Colour Pencils, and 2x VAM logo aprons.

1:1 Art Critique & Consultation with Fausta Facciponte item
1:1 Art Critique & Consultation with Fausta Facciponte
$75

Starting bid

Value $125. Dive into the heart of your art practice with a 60-minute consultation or critique with artist Fausta Facciponte. Receive personalized advice on what you seek most, for example, feedback on a current body of work, aspire to create a new artistic narrative, explore promotional strategies, delve into grant applications, or refine your support material.

Plein Air Painting "Hidden Pathways" by Lisa Grierson item
Plein Air Painting "Hidden Pathways" by Lisa Grierson
$50

Starting bid

Plein Air Painting "Hidden Pathways" by Lisa Grierson. Oil on cradled wood panel, 16"x12".

Brampton Steelheads 10-Ticket Pack item
Brampton Steelheads 10-Ticket Pack
$130

Starting bid

Value $260. Cheer on the Brampton Steelheads hockey team! This physical voucher provides Ten (10) red level tickets to redeem at any one (1) home

games in the 2026-27 regular season, played out of the CAA Centre.

Mixed Media Painting "Headstrong" by Amrita Virdi item
Mixed Media Painting "Headstrong" by Amrita Virdi
$50

Starting bid

"Headstrong" by Amrita Virdi. Mixed media on cradled wood panel & frame, 12"x12".

Plein Air Painting "Sunshine" by Vatsal Patel item
Plein Air Painting "Sunshine" by Vatsal Patel
$25

Starting bid

"Sunshine" by Vatsal Patel. Watercolour on paper (unframed), 20"x15".

Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co. item
Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co. item
Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co.
$55

Starting bid

Value $93. Awaiting your next artistic creation! Featuring a 2" deep dark oak float frame, with an 8"x10" 1/4" maple wood uncradled panel. Handcrafted in Ontario by Rustic Burl & Co. Assemble together using adhesive or velcro strips, or use separately.

Spirited Landscape Gift Pack from Darlene Kulig item
Spirited Landscape Gift Pack from Darlene Kulig
$80

Starting bid

Value $145. Enjoy beautiful artwork from semi-abstracted spirited landscape artist, Darlene Kulig. This gift pack includes: 1,000pcs "St. Nicholas Abbey" jigsaw puzzle, Set of 20 "Wanderlust" boxed notecards, Set of 8 "Canadian Landscapes" 6"x4" notecards, and one "Jelly Bean Hill" T-shirt (size L)

Kid's Swimming Gift Pack from Making Waves Swim School item
Kid's Swimming Gift Pack from Making Waves Swim School
$55

Starting bid

Value $98. Kids can have fun while learning to swim at Making Waves Swim School (Mississauga)! This gift basket contains a $50 gift card toward lessons, a Vorgee Classic Silicone Swim Cap, and Vorgee Clear Lens Swim Goggles (age 4-12).

Group Visit to Reptilia item
Group Visit to Reptilia
$35

Starting bid

Value $64. Experience the entire world of reptiles while you travel through jungles, deserts, and Canada at a fully indoor, reptile zoo! Includes 2x Adult and 4x Child entry passes valid at any Reptilia location.

Private Singing Performance (for Senior or Private Home) item
Private Singing Performance (for Senior or Private Home)
$180

Starting bid

Value $300. Gift your community senior home, family or friends with 1-hour private singing performance by Carla Gonzalez-Casanova. Choose from between Oldies, Latin, Ballads and romantic sets, perfect for any occasion.

Framed Photograph "The Meet Up" by Stephen Uhraney item
Framed Photograph "The Meet Up" by Stephen Uhraney
$75

Starting bid

Value $150. "The Meet Up" by Stephen Uhraney. Framed photograph 8.75"x5.75". Total dimensions 13"x10.5".

"What a difference a day makes" by Moumita Roychowdhury item
"What a difference a day makes" by Moumita Roychowdhury
$50

Starting bid

Plein Air Painting "What a difference a day makes" by Moumita Roychowdhury, watercolour on paper (unframed), 14"x11".

Private Painting or Printmaking Workshop for up to 12 item
Private Painting or Printmaking Workshop for up to 12
$165

Starting bid

Value $275. Enjoy a 2-hour painting or printmaking workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Perfect for friend or family time, or corporate teambuilding. For up to 12 participants, age 5 to senior.

Double Creative Weekend Escape for 2 item
Double Creative Weekend Escape for 2
$45

Starting bid

Value $75. Enjoy two Art Jam Drop-In weekend sessions for two people, includes: one session of standard pottery painting for 2, plus one session of other Art Jam projects for 2.

VAM $200 Gift Card item
VAM $200 Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

Value $200. Send this virtual VAM gift card to a lucky recipient, or keep and enjoy! Value can be used toward all VAM courses, workshops, camps, drop-ins, membership, and merchandise.


The winner of this item will be emailed with the virtual voucher.

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