VAM World Art Day Online Silent Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Value $136. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 2x Monster Modelling Kits, 2x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 24-pack of Monte Marte Duo Markers, 36-pack of Monte Marte Signature Colour Pencils, and 2x VAM logo aprons.
Starting bid
Value $125. Dive into the heart of your art practice with a 60-minute consultation or critique with artist Fausta Facciponte. Receive personalized advice on what you seek most, for example, feedback on a current body of work, aspire to create a new artistic narrative, explore promotional strategies, delve into grant applications, or refine your support material.
Starting bid
Plein Air Painting "Hidden Pathways" by Lisa Grierson. Oil on cradled wood panel, 16"x12".
Starting bid
Value $260. Cheer on the Brampton Steelheads hockey team! This physical voucher provides Ten (10) red level tickets to redeem at any one (1) home
games in the 2026-27 regular season, played out of the CAA Centre.
Starting bid
"Headstrong" by Amrita Virdi. Mixed media on cradled wood panel & frame, 12"x12".
Starting bid
"Sunshine" by Vatsal Patel. Watercolour on paper (unframed), 20"x15".
Starting bid
Value $93. Awaiting your next artistic creation! Featuring a 2" deep dark oak float frame, with an 8"x10" 1/4" maple wood uncradled panel. Handcrafted in Ontario by Rustic Burl & Co. Assemble together using adhesive or velcro strips, or use separately.
Starting bid
Value $145. Enjoy beautiful artwork from semi-abstracted spirited landscape artist, Darlene Kulig. This gift pack includes: 1,000pcs "St. Nicholas Abbey" jigsaw puzzle, Set of 20 "Wanderlust" boxed notecards, Set of 8 "Canadian Landscapes" 6"x4" notecards, and one "Jelly Bean Hill" T-shirt (size L)
Starting bid
Value $98. Kids can have fun while learning to swim at Making Waves Swim School (Mississauga)! This gift basket contains a $50 gift card toward lessons, a Vorgee Classic Silicone Swim Cap, and Vorgee Clear Lens Swim Goggles (age 4-12).
Starting bid
Value $64. Experience the entire world of reptiles while you travel through jungles, deserts, and Canada at a fully indoor, reptile zoo! Includes 2x Adult and 4x Child entry passes valid at any Reptilia location.
Starting bid
Value $300. Gift your community senior home, family or friends with 1-hour private singing performance by Carla Gonzalez-Casanova. Choose from between Oldies, Latin, Ballads and romantic sets, perfect for any occasion.
Starting bid
Value $150. "The Meet Up" by Stephen Uhraney. Framed photograph 8.75"x5.75". Total dimensions 13"x10.5".
Starting bid
Plein Air Painting "What a difference a day makes" by Moumita Roychowdhury, watercolour on paper (unframed), 14"x11".
Starting bid
Value $275. Enjoy a 2-hour painting or printmaking workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Perfect for friend or family time, or corporate teambuilding. For up to 12 participants, age 5 to senior.
Starting bid
Value $75. Enjoy two Art Jam Drop-In weekend sessions for two people, includes: one session of standard pottery painting for 2, plus one session of other Art Jam projects for 2.
Starting bid
Value $200. Send this virtual VAM gift card to a lucky recipient, or keep and enjoy! Value can be used toward all VAM courses, workshops, camps, drop-ins, membership, and merchandise.
The winner of this item will be emailed with the virtual voucher.
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