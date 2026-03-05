Hosted by

Mississauga Visual Arts

About this event

VAM World Art Day Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4170 Riverwood Park Ln, Mississauga, ON L5C 2S7, Canada

Aga Khan Museum for 2 item
Aga Khan Museum for 2
$20

Starting bid

Value $40. Explore over 1,200 artifacts, including manuscripts, ceramics, and textiles spanning 10 centuries of Muslim civilization! Virtual voucher for two tickets to access to Aga Khan Museum Collections and Temporary Exhibitions galleries.

Creativity Power Pack from the AGM item
Creativity Power Pack from the AGM
$120

Starting bid

Value $200. Get inspired and fuel your creativity! This Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) Gift Basket includes:
- Prismacolor 12ct Softcore Colour pencils
- Faber-Castelli Goldfaber Aqua watercolours
- Paint Brush Washing Pots - 6pk
- Paint Brushes - 7pc
- Loomini Paint Kit (24 acrylic paints)
- 17-Well Palette
- Strathmore Coloured Pencils sketchbook 9" x 12"
- Canvas Panels 6" x 8" - 2pk
- Stretched Canvas 8" x 10"

- Stretched Canvas 16" x 20"
- Essential AGM Membership (1 year)
- AGM event schedule

Costco $50 Gift Card item
Costco $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value $50. The possibilities are endless! Use this physical gift card at any Costco warehouses, gas stations, and on Costco.ca to make a purchase towards groceries, household essentials, furniture, and more.

1:1 Art Critique & Consultation with Fausta Facciponte item
1:1 Art Critique & Consultation with Fausta Facciponte
$75

Starting bid

Value $125. Dive into the heart of your art practice with a 60-minute consultation or critique with artist Fausta Facciponte. Receive personalized advice on what you seek most, for example, feedback on a current body of work, aspire to create a new artistic narrative, explore promotional strategies, delve into grant applications, or refine your support material.

Little Rose Cookie Co $50 Gift Card item
Little Rose Cookie Co $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Value $50. Time for a sweet treat! Purchase sugar cookies, drop cookies, custom cookies, and other delicious treats online or in store at Little Rose Cookie Co. with this physical gift card.

Home Barista Gift Box from Back Road Coffee Roasters item
Home Barista Gift Box from Back Road Coffee Roasters
$45

Starting bid

Value $75. Ready to fuel your daily adventures! Perk up your morning with local hit Back Road Coffee Roasters' gift box features: a bottle of Classic Coffee Extraction (concentrate), a bag of Classic Xpresso Blend (whole bean), a Coffee Concentrate Bar Kit containing Bar Spoon, Jigger, and Pour Spout, and one Back Road Vintage Address 8oz glass mug.

Bowling for 2 at Streetsville Bowl item
Bowling for 2 at Streetsville Bowl
$50

Starting bid

Value $80. Enjoy a classic, high-energy social outing that combines casual sport, retro vibes, and entertainment all in one! Physical vouchers for one hour of bowling at Streetsville Bowl for two people, shoe rentals included.

Escape Room Experience for 4 at Trapped item
Escape Room Experience for 4 at Trapped
$60

Starting bid

Value $124. Star in your own story of adventure, mystery, and suspense! Physical vouchers for an immersive, premium escape room experience for 4 at Trapped Mississauga.

3-hours of Trampoline Park Time at AirRiderz item
3-hours of Trampoline Park Time at AirRiderz
$40

Starting bid

Value $72. Have fun while you jump, bounce, and exercise! Bring a friend or two for a trampoline park experience at AirRiderz Mississauga. Physical vouchers for 6x 30-minute tickets.

Beautiful DIY Bird Mosaic Kit from Mosaics by Elena item
Beautiful DIY Bird Mosaic Kit from Mosaics by Elena item
Beautiful DIY Bird Mosaic Kit from Mosaics by Elena
$25

Starting bid

Value $45. Build your mosaic making skills and explore your creativity! This DIY kit from Mosaics By Elena includes everything you need to create your own bird shaped mosaic.

Brampton Steelheads 10-Ticket Pack item
Brampton Steelheads 10-Ticket Pack
$130

Starting bid

Value $260. Cheer on the Brampton Steelheads hockey team! This physical voucher provides Ten (10) red level tickets to redeem at any one (1) home

games in the 2026-27 regular season, played out of the CAA Centre.

Perfume/Cologne Making Workshop for 1 Guest at Orris Labs item
Perfume/Cologne Making Workshop for 1 Guest at Orris Labs
$60

Starting bid

Value $96. Craft your very own signature scent! From fresh florals to deep woods, there is something for everyone. Experience a 2-hour hands-on perfume/cologne making workshop. includes perfume profile/personality analysis based on your unique formula, complimentary beverage, and a 30ml bottle of custom fragrance to take home.

Mini Tabletop Easel & Stretched Canvas
$25

Starting bid

Value $45. Ready for your next creation! Lightweight beechwood mini tabletop easel folds up for easy transport, 14" high. Accommodates canvases up to 10". Comes with a stretched canvas.

"Art Day In" for 2 item
"Art Day In" for 2
$75

Starting bid

Value $136. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 2x Monster Modelling Kits, 2x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 24-pack of Monte Marte Duo Markers, 36-pack of Monte Marte Signature Colour Pencils, and 2x VAM logo aprons.

"Art Day In" for 1 item
"Art Day In" for 1
$30

Starting bid

Value $60. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 1x Monster Modelling Kits, 1x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 12-pack of fruit scented markers, 12-pack of fruit scented coloured pencils, and 1x VAM logo apron.

Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co. item
Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co. item
Handcrafted Floater Frame & Panel from Rustic Burl & Co.
$55

Starting bid

Value $93. Awaiting your next artistic creation! Featuring a 2" deep dark oak float frame, with an 8"x10" 1/4" maple wood uncradled panel. Handcrafted in Ontario by Rustic Burl & Co. Assemble together using adhesive or velcro strips, or use separately.

Wellness Puppy Yoga Experience for 2 at Puppy Sphere item
Wellness Puppy Yoga Experience for 2 at Puppy Sphere
$55

Starting bid

Value $94. Virtual voucher at Puppy Sphere for 2 attendees to enjoy 75-min wellness experience, includes: 45-min puppy yoga session, 30-min puppy chill time, refreshing drink cart, yoga mat for session included.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament for 2 item
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament for 2
$95

Starting bid

Value $158. Join as noble guests at a royal dinner banquet to feast and be entertained! Includes two Adult Vouchers to enjoy 2-hour tournament as six knights battle via authentic sword fights and jousting, while you enjoy a 4-course meal.

Handmade Ceramic Vase from Anna Lee item
Handmade Ceramic Vase from Anna Lee
$40

Starting bid

Value $65. Perfect for displaying your spring flowers! 4.5" diameter x 3.5" high. Handmade by local ceramic artist Anna Youen Lee.

Brilliant DIY Paper Quilling Sunflower Kit item
Brilliant DIY Paper Quilling Sunflower Kit
$35

Starting bid

Value $57. Craft a brilliant sunflower with this relaxing, all-inclusive DIY quilling kit with step-by-step video guidance. Comes with quilling tool, quilling paper strips, 5"x7" canvas board, blue, and frame. Kit Made in Canada by Deepa Krishnan.

Classic Photography Package from Krystal Lyn Photography item
Classic Photography Package from Krystal Lyn Photography
$190

Starting bid

Value $320. Capture a milestone or memories to enjoy for a lifetime! Enjoy a photography session for your newborn, children, or your family with Krystal Lyn Photography.

Group Visit to Reptilia item
Group Visit to Reptilia
$35

Starting bid

Value $64. Experience the entire world of reptiles while you travel through jungles, deserts, and Canada at a fully indoor, reptile zoo! Includes 2x Adult and 4x Child entry passes valid at any Reptilia location.

Hand-Stamped Silver Jewelry Earrings & by Belinda Carmichael item
Hand-Stamped Silver Jewelry Earrings & by Belinda Carmichael item
Hand-Stamped Silver Jewelry Earrings & by Belinda Carmichael
$100

Starting bid

Value $165. Asymmetrical, hammer texture geometric earrings and circular texture necklace (Rollo chain length 16") . Solid Sterling Silver. Hand-stamped by Belinda Carmichael.

Concert Tickets for 2 at Mississauga Symphony Orchestra item
Concert Tickets for 2 at Mississauga Symphony Orchestra
$65

Starting bid

Value $130. Enjoy a beautiful live concert, perfect for night out with your plus one! Two ticket vouchers for any 2025 / 2026 Concert Season performances at Mississauga Symphony Orchestra.

Private Singing Performance (for Senior or Private Home) item
Private Singing Performance (for Senior or Private Home)
$180

Starting bid

Value $300. Gift your community senior home, family or friends with 1-hour private singing performance by Carla Gonzalez-Casanova. Choose from between Oldies, Latin, Ballads and romantic sets, perfect for any occasion.

Pebeo Mixed Media Paint Super Pack & Apron item
Pebeo Mixed Media Paint Super Pack & Apron item
Pebeo Mixed Media Paint Super Pack & Apron
$55

Starting bid

Value $95. Discover a range of mixed media painting techniques with three different sets of Pebeo oil-based and solvent-based alkyd colours for use across a variety of surfaces.


Super Pack includes: Prisme Fantasy Discovery Set, Vitrail Effects Transparent & Glossy Paints Set, Mixed Media Discovery Set, and 1x VAM logo apron.

Artsy Party for up to 12 Kids item
Artsy Party for up to 12 Kids
$230

Starting bid

Value $385. Celebrate a birthday or other fun milestone at VAM! Enjoy a 90-minute art workshop led by an artist-instructor, followed by up to 60-minutes of celebration time. Choose from our standard party project options. For up to 12 participants, age 5-17.

Private Ceramics Workshop for up to 8 Adults item
Private Ceramics Workshop for up to 8 Adults
$290

Starting bid

Value $480. Enjoy a 3-hour handbuilding ceramics workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Participants will select one glaze colour to be painted & fired and picked-up 2 weeks after the event. For up to 8 participants, age 18+.

Private Painting or Printmaking Workshop for up to 12 item
Private Painting or Printmaking Workshop for up to 12
$165

Starting bid

Value $275. Enjoy a 2-hour painting or printmaking workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Perfect for friend or family time, or corporate teambuilding. For up to 12 participants, age 5 to senior.

Double Creative Weekend Escape for 2 item
Double Creative Weekend Escape for 2
$45

Starting bid

Value $75. Enjoy two Art Jam Drop-In weekend sessions for two people, includes: one session of standard pottery painting for 2, plus one session of other Art Jam projects for 2.

Life Drawing Drop-In 3-Pack item
Life Drawing Drop-In 3-Pack
$60

Starting bid

Value $102. Enjoy three life drawing sessions. Develop your figure drawing skills from a live, nude model with your own sketching materials. Choose your drop-in dates from VAM's weekly facilitated sessions.

VAM $200 Gift Card item
VAM $200 Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

Value $200. Send this VAM gift card to a lucky recipient, or keep and enjoy! Value can be used toward all VAM courses, workshops, camps, drop-ins, membership, and merchandise.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!