VAM World Art Day Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $40. Explore over 1,200 artifacts, including manuscripts, ceramics, and textiles spanning 10 centuries of Muslim civilization! Virtual voucher for two tickets to access to Aga Khan Museum Collections and Temporary Exhibitions galleries.
Starting bid
Value $200. Get inspired and fuel your creativity! This Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) Gift Basket includes:
- Prismacolor 12ct Softcore Colour pencils
- Faber-Castelli Goldfaber Aqua watercolours
- Paint Brush Washing Pots - 6pk
- Paint Brushes - 7pc
- Loomini Paint Kit (24 acrylic paints)
- 17-Well Palette
- Strathmore Coloured Pencils sketchbook 9" x 12"
- Canvas Panels 6" x 8" - 2pk
- Stretched Canvas 8" x 10"
- Stretched Canvas 16" x 20"
- Essential AGM Membership (1 year)
- AGM event schedule
Starting bid
Value $50. The possibilities are endless! Use this physical gift card at any Costco warehouses, gas stations, and on Costco.ca to make a purchase towards groceries, household essentials, furniture, and more.
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Value $125. Dive into the heart of your art practice with a 60-minute consultation or critique with artist Fausta Facciponte. Receive personalized advice on what you seek most, for example, feedback on a current body of work, aspire to create a new artistic narrative, explore promotional strategies, delve into grant applications, or refine your support material.
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Value $50. Time for a sweet treat! Purchase sugar cookies, drop cookies, custom cookies, and other delicious treats online or in store at Little Rose Cookie Co. with this physical gift card.
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Value $75. Ready to fuel your daily adventures! Perk up your morning with local hit Back Road Coffee Roasters' gift box features: a bottle of Classic Coffee Extraction (concentrate), a bag of Classic Xpresso Blend (whole bean), a Coffee Concentrate Bar Kit containing Bar Spoon, Jigger, and Pour Spout, and one Back Road Vintage Address 8oz glass mug.
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Value $80. Enjoy a classic, high-energy social outing that combines casual sport, retro vibes, and entertainment all in one! Physical vouchers for one hour of bowling at Streetsville Bowl for two people, shoe rentals included.
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Value $124. Star in your own story of adventure, mystery, and suspense! Physical vouchers for an immersive, premium escape room experience for 4 at Trapped Mississauga.
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Value $72. Have fun while you jump, bounce, and exercise! Bring a friend or two for a trampoline park experience at AirRiderz Mississauga. Physical vouchers for 6x 30-minute tickets.
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Value $45. Build your mosaic making skills and explore your creativity! This DIY kit from Mosaics By Elena includes everything you need to create your own bird shaped mosaic.
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Value $260. Cheer on the Brampton Steelheads hockey team! This physical voucher provides Ten (10) red level tickets to redeem at any one (1) home
games in the 2026-27 regular season, played out of the CAA Centre.
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Value $96. Craft your very own signature scent! From fresh florals to deep woods, there is something for everyone. Experience a 2-hour hands-on perfume/cologne making workshop. includes perfume profile/personality analysis based on your unique formula, complimentary beverage, and a 30ml bottle of custom fragrance to take home.
Starting bid
Value $45. Ready for your next creation! Lightweight beechwood mini tabletop easel folds up for easy transport, 14" high. Accommodates canvases up to 10". Comes with a stretched canvas.
Starting bid
Value $136. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 2x Monster Modelling Kits, 2x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 24-pack of Monte Marte Duo Markers, 36-pack of Monte Marte Signature Colour Pencils, and 2x VAM logo aprons.
Starting bid
Value $60. Create and explore an 'Art Day In' at home with 1x Monster Modelling Kits, 1x Monster Needle Felting Kit, 12-pack of fruit scented markers, 12-pack of fruit scented coloured pencils, and 1x VAM logo apron.
Starting bid
Value $93. Awaiting your next artistic creation! Featuring a 2" deep dark oak float frame, with an 8"x10" 1/4" maple wood uncradled panel. Handcrafted in Ontario by Rustic Burl & Co. Assemble together using adhesive or velcro strips, or use separately.
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Value $94. Virtual voucher at Puppy Sphere for 2 attendees to enjoy 75-min wellness experience, includes: 45-min puppy yoga session, 30-min puppy chill time, refreshing drink cart, yoga mat for session included.
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Value $158. Join as noble guests at a royal dinner banquet to feast and be entertained! Includes two Adult Vouchers to enjoy 2-hour tournament as six knights battle via authentic sword fights and jousting, while you enjoy a 4-course meal.
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Value $65. Perfect for displaying your spring flowers! 4.5" diameter x 3.5" high. Handmade by local ceramic artist Anna Youen Lee.
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Value $57. Craft a brilliant sunflower with this relaxing, all-inclusive DIY quilling kit with step-by-step video guidance. Comes with quilling tool, quilling paper strips, 5"x7" canvas board, blue, and frame. Kit Made in Canada by Deepa Krishnan.
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Value $320. Capture a milestone or memories to enjoy for a lifetime! Enjoy a photography session for your newborn, children, or your family with Krystal Lyn Photography.
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Value $64. Experience the entire world of reptiles while you travel through jungles, deserts, and Canada at a fully indoor, reptile zoo! Includes 2x Adult and 4x Child entry passes valid at any Reptilia location.
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Value $165. Asymmetrical, hammer texture geometric earrings and circular texture necklace (Rollo chain length 16") . Solid Sterling Silver. Hand-stamped by Belinda Carmichael.
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Value $130. Enjoy a beautiful live concert, perfect for night out with your plus one! Two ticket vouchers for any 2025 / 2026 Concert Season performances at Mississauga Symphony Orchestra.
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Value $300. Gift your community senior home, family or friends with 1-hour private singing performance by Carla Gonzalez-Casanova. Choose from between Oldies, Latin, Ballads and romantic sets, perfect for any occasion.
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Value $95. Discover a range of mixed media painting techniques with three different sets of Pebeo oil-based and solvent-based alkyd colours for use across a variety of surfaces.
Super Pack includes: Prisme Fantasy Discovery Set, Vitrail Effects Transparent & Glossy Paints Set, Mixed Media Discovery Set, and 1x VAM logo apron.
Starting bid
Value $385. Celebrate a birthday or other fun milestone at VAM! Enjoy a 90-minute art workshop led by an artist-instructor, followed by up to 60-minutes of celebration time. Choose from our standard party project options. For up to 12 participants, age 5-17.
Starting bid
Value $480. Enjoy a 3-hour handbuilding ceramics workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Participants will select one glaze colour to be painted & fired and picked-up 2 weeks after the event. For up to 8 participants, age 18+.
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Value $275. Enjoy a 2-hour painting or printmaking workshop led by an artist-instructor at VAM. Perfect for friend or family time, or corporate teambuilding. For up to 12 participants, age 5 to senior.
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Value $75. Enjoy two Art Jam Drop-In weekend sessions for two people, includes: one session of standard pottery painting for 2, plus one session of other Art Jam projects for 2.
Starting bid
Value $102. Enjoy three life drawing sessions. Develop your figure drawing skills from a live, nude model with your own sketching materials. Choose your drop-in dates from VAM's weekly facilitated sessions.
Starting bid
Value $200. Send this VAM gift card to a lucky recipient, or keep and enjoy! Value can be used toward all VAM courses, workshops, camps, drop-ins, membership, and merchandise.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!