Hosted by

Vancouver Technical Secondary School PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Van Tech Summit Silent Auction: ARTISAN ALLEY

Pick-up location

2600 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5M 1Y5, Canada (Cafeteria)

Lightweight Terry Slim Sweatpant item
Lightweight Terry Slim Sweatpant
$50

Starting bid

Reigning Champ - Premium athletic wear. Size small


Donated by: Kelly Chen

Value: $138

Mountain Equipment Co-op Dress item
Mountain Equipment Co-op Dress
$15

Starting bid

Size Small


Donated by: Kelly Chen

Value: $40

Children's Books in French item
Children's Books in French
$10

Starting bid

Great for language learning and young readers.


Donated by: Kaltchev Family

Value: $25

Original Artwork - Ferry Crossing item
Original Artwork - Ferry Crossing
$50

Starting bid

Print, original art by local artist Kevin Chai


Donated by: Sophie Chan

Value $150

$20 Gift Card to Audiopile Records item
$20 Gift Card to Audiopile Records
$8

Starting bid

https://audiopile.ca/


Donated by: Audiopile Records


2 x $50 Specsavers Gift Cards (1 of 2) item
2 x $50 Specsavers Gift Cards (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 toward eyewear or eye care services at Specsavers. Valid only at the Specsavers Hastings–Sunrise location. Expires Dec 31, 2026.

 

Donated by: Specsavers Hastings-Sunrise

2 x $50 Specsavers Gift Cards (2 of 2) item
2 x $50 Specsavers Gift Cards (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 toward eyewear or eye care services at Specsavers. Valid only at the Specsavers Hastings–Sunrise location. Expires Dec 31, 2026.

 

Donated by: Specsavers Hastings-Sunrise

La Rive Eau de Parfum (Woman) item
La Rive Eau de Parfum (Woman)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: A. Mohammed

Value: $35

Chevron Plush Throw + Picnic Blanket item
Chevron Plush Throw + Picnic Blanket item
Chevron Plush Throw + Picnic Blanket
$15

Starting bid

Stylishly textured chevron pattern. Velvety soft and cozy.

Machine washable and dryable.

 

Donated by: Leon's Family

Value: $40

IKEA VUKU Wardrobe item
IKEA VUKU Wardrobe item
IKEA VUKU Wardrobe item
IKEA VUKU Wardrobe
$20

Starting bid

IKEA worked with tent suppliers to develop this wardrobe. Great for seasonal clothes or when you need to bring your wardrobe with you.

 

Donated by: Leon's Family

Value: $80

Gallery Photo Frame item
Gallery Photo Frame
$15

Starting bid

6-Opening Memory Collage Photo Frame. Displays on the floor with a built in easel.


Donated by: Leon's Family

Value: $60


Basket of Chocolates with Candles for Valentines item
Basket of Chocolates with Candles for Valentines
$12

Starting bid

Basket for Valentines of two bags of high quality chocolates 420 grams each bag, with 3 candles and roses


Donated by: Gail Chou

Value: $40

Labubu Cup item
Labubu Cup
$15

Starting bid

Whether you’re a long-time Labubu fan or just discovering this charming character, this cup is a must-have piece that brings personality and fun to any collection.


Donated by: Chloe Tai

Value: $45

"Cool Cats Read" Indigo Tote Bag item
"Cool Cats Read" Indigo Tote Bag
$5

Starting bid

Measures 14" deep by 16" wide


Donated by: Rathe Family

Value: $16

1 month karate and kobudo lessons for Ages 12+ (1 of 2) item
1 month karate and kobudo lessons for Ages 12+ (1 of 2)
$30

Starting bid

Voucher 1 of 2

Little Mountain Traditional Martial Arts is a small dojo community in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Instructors Tim Landsiedel and Dave Gowans have each been practicing
Shorinji Ryu Karate for over twenty three years under the guidance of Sensei Douglas Mortley.

https://www.littlemountaintma.ca/home

 

Donated by: Little Mountain Martial Arts

Value: $100+

1 month karate and kobudo lessons for Ages 12+ (2 of 2) item
1 month karate and kobudo lessons for Ages 12+ (2 of 2)
$30

Starting bid

Voucher 2 of 2

Little Mountain Traditional Martial Arts is a small dojo community in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Instructors Tim Landsiedel and Dave Gowans have each been practicing
Shorinji Ryu Karate for over twenty three years under the guidance of Sensei Douglas Mortley.

https://www.littlemountaintma.ca/home

 

Donated by: Little Mountain Martial Arts

Value: $100+

SUSHI GO Card Game item
SUSHI GO Card Game
$8

Starting bid

New Sushi Go card game. 2-5 players, family friendly, ages 8+. Won "Best Toy" award from Oppenheim Toy Portfolio. Link to playing instructions: https://gamewright.com/pdfs/Rules/SushiGoTM-RULES.pdf


Donated by: Rathe Family

Value: $19

Handmade Glass Earrings item
Handmade Glass Earrings
$12

Starting bid

Square green foiled glass dangle earrings with spiral attachments. Handmade by Van Tech student.


Value: $40

Zodiac Cats - 1000 piece puzzle item
Zodiac Cats - 1000 piece puzzle
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Sophie Chan

Value: $25

Coffee Beans and Mugs Gift Basket (1 of 2) item
Coffee Beans and Mugs Gift Basket (1 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

2 bags of coffee beans 350 grams each bag with two coffee mugs an chocolates


Donated by: TJ Kainth

Value: $50

Coffee Beans and Mugs Gift Basket (2 of 2) item
Coffee Beans and Mugs Gift Basket (2 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

2 bags of coffee beans 350 grams each bag with two coffee mugs an chocolates


Donated by: TJ Kainth

Value: $50

Self Help Books item
Self Help Books item
Self Help Books
$10

Starting bid

No Bad Parts - Healing Trauma & Restoring Wholeness with the Internal Family Systems Model. Written by Richard C. Schwartz, PHD


The Let Them Theory. Two simple words will change how you think about your entire life. by Mel Robbins


Value: $40

Natural Diamond Pendant Necklace item
Natural Diamond Pendant Necklace item
Natural Diamond Pendant Necklace
$100

Starting bid

Looking for a Valentine's gift idea? Look no further.

0.25 Carat natural diamond and 14k white gold


Donated by: Spence Diamonds

Value: $889


The Love & Hope VW Bus - 1000 piece puzzle item
The Love & Hope VW Bus - 1000 piece puzzle
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Sophie Chan

Value: $25

Jigsaw Puzzle Bundle item
Jigsaw Puzzle Bundle item
Jigsaw Puzzle Bundle
$8

Starting bid

1000 Piece - The Cats

1000 Piece - Wintery Scene

 

Value: $20

Little Fox Apothecary Gift Set item
Little Fox Apothecary Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Lava rock kunzite gemstone diffuser bracelet, tranquil milk bath, tranquil mist, tranquil diffuser blend, wax tablet diffuser room freshener and beeswax candle. https://www.littlefoxapothecary.com/


Donated by: Little Fox Apothecary

Value: $150

Rainforest Painting by Santiago Mayor item
Rainforest Painting by Santiago Mayor
$40

Starting bid

This vibrant acrylic painting by Colombian-born artist, Santiago Mayor will add a splash of colour at your place. His artwork has plenty of balance between placidity and harmony with some characteristic elements such as water, trees birds etc. Santiago’s paintings have been exhibited at various locations around the Lower Mainland.


Donated by: Krishna Family

Value: $100

Body and Earth - Ocean Set item
Body and Earth - Ocean Set
$12

Starting bid

Hand cream, body butter, bath bomb, soap, and scented candle


Donated by: M. Thomas

Value: $36

Lily Roy Eucalyptus Luxury Spa Set item
Lily Roy Eucalyptus Luxury Spa Set
$20

Starting bid

Soft eucalyptus notes drifting through your bathroom as you unwind with a refreshing shower gel, a creamy body lotion, and a soothing bath soak. The kit is designed to feel indulgent without overwhelming the senses, making it a versatile gift for holidays, birthdays, or simply a weekend treat.


Donated by: COLES

Value: $50

Jenga item
Jenga
$5

Starting bid

Jenga - you take a block from the middle and you put it on top. The classic block balancing game.


Donated by: Brad Sum

Value $25

Triptych Landscape Prints on Canvas item
Triptych Landscape Prints on Canvas item
Triptych Landscape Prints on Canvas item
Triptych Landscape Prints on Canvas
$25

Starting bid

Each print is 22" x 22", set of 3

 

Donated by: Robyn Wark

Value: $80

Black and Gold Print on Canvas item
Black and Gold Print on Canvas
$10

Starting bid

27" x 20"

 

Donated by: Robyn Wark

Value: $20

Underside of Bridge print on canvas item
Underside of Bridge print on canvas
$25

Starting bid

40" x 60"

 

Donated by: Grant Gilron

Value: $80

Decorate Art Vase - Orange item
Decorate Art Vase - Orange
$15

Starting bid

A vintage, hand-blown decorative glass vase with bold orange tones and dramatic black swirls. Perfect as a statement piece or pop of colour for any room!


Donated by: Afra's Family

Value: $50

Decorative Art Vase - Gray item
Decorative Art Vase - Gray
$15

Starting bid

A hand-blown decorative glass vase with flowing gray, green, and blue marbling. Presents a modern yet timeless look.


Donated by: Afra's Family

Value: $45

Decorative Ruffled Bowl item
Decorative Ruffled Bowl
$10

Starting bid

A ruffled vintage decorative glass bowl with warm amber hues. Can be used as a centerpiece or decorative accent to your home!


Donated by: Afra's Family

Value: $35

Pottery - Winter Snow Collection item
Pottery - Winter Snow Collection item
Pottery - Winter Snow Collection item
Pottery - Winter Snow Collection
$25

Starting bid

Hand made pottery by local artist - 3 pieces

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $90

Pottery - Bee Themed Set item
Pottery - Bee Themed Set item
Pottery - Bee Themed Set
$18

Starting bid

Handmade local pottery. One mug and one honey pot


Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $60

Pottery - Nature Themed Collection item
Pottery - Nature Themed Collection item
Pottery - Nature Themed Collection item
Pottery - Nature Themed Collection
$25

Starting bid

Leaf and tree embossed handmade local pottery (3 pieces)

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $90

Pottery - Flower Collection item
Pottery - Flower Collection item
Pottery - Flower Collection
$18

Starting bid

Handmade local pottery. Two piece set; green with yellow flower

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $60

Pottery - Nature Collection item
Pottery - Nature Collection item
Pottery - Nature Collection item
Pottery - Nature Collection
$25

Starting bid

Local handcrafted pottery. One leaf embossed, one pine cone and one flower. (Blue & Brown)

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $90

Pottery - mug and feather embossed bowl/candle holder item
Pottery - mug and feather embossed bowl/candle holder item
Pottery - mug and feather embossed bowl/candle holder
$18

Starting bid

Local handmade mug and feather embossed bowl/candle holder

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $60

Pottery - Vase and 2 bowls item
Pottery - Vase and 2 bowls item
Pottery - Vase and 2 bowls item
Pottery - Vase and 2 bowls
$20

Starting bid

Local handmade pottery - 3 pieces. Small vase has a slight chip on the lip.

 

Donated by: 2crowsjoy

Value: $65

Student Workbook Bundle item
Student Workbook Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Gr. 2 - Canadian Curriculum

Gr. 4 - Canadian Curriculum

Gr. 5 - French Smart

Gr. 6-8 Kumon Geometry

Gr. 7 - French Smart

Gr. 8 - Math Smart 8

 

Donated by: Leon's Family

Value: $60

Chic Accessories & Treats Bundle item
Chic Accessories & Treats Bundle
$12

Starting bid

Donated by: Leon's Family

Value: $50

Mussel Necklace item
Mussel Necklace item
Mussel Necklace
$8

Starting bid

Mussel Shell Necklace with Pearl


Donated by: Riverbed Crafts

Value: $20

10 blank greeting cards with envelopes item
10 blank greeting cards with envelopes
$2

Starting bid

5 butterfly & 5 dragonfly designs

 

Donated by: Riverbed Crafts

Value: $10

Kumon $80 Registration Fee Certificate (1 of 2) item
Kumon $80 Registration Fee Certificate (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Valid only at Kumon Vancouver- Cedar Cottage Centre. Waives the required registration fee for new students only (Value:$80). Must enroll a minimum of 6 months to use this certificate.

 

Donated by: Kerri Holan

Expires April 30, 2026.

Kumon $80 Registration Fee Certificate (2 of 2) item
Kumon $80 Registration Fee Certificate (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Valid only at Kumon Vancouver- Cedar Cottage Centre. Waives the required registration fee for new students only (Value:$80). Must enroll a minimum of 6 months to use this certificate.

 

Donated by: Kerri Holan

Expires April 30, 2026.

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