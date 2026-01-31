Van Tech Summit Silent Auction: ARTISAN ALLEY

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2600 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5M 1Y5, Canada (Cafeteria)
Starting bid
Reigning Champ - Premium athletic wear. Size small
Donated by: Kelly Chen
Value: $138
Starting bid
Size Small
Donated by: Kelly Chen
Value: $40
Starting bid
Great for language learning and young readers.
Donated by: Kaltchev Family
Value: $25
Starting bid
Print, original art by local artist Kevin Chai
Donated by: Sophie Chan
Value $150
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 toward eyewear or eye care services at Specsavers. Valid only at the Specsavers Hastings–Sunrise location. Expires Dec 31, 2026.
Donated by: Specsavers Hastings-Sunrise
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 toward eyewear or eye care services at Specsavers. Valid only at the Specsavers Hastings–Sunrise location. Expires Dec 31, 2026.
Donated by: Specsavers Hastings-Sunrise
Starting bid
Donated by: A. Mohammed
Value: $35
Starting bid
Stylishly textured chevron pattern. Velvety soft and cozy.
Machine washable and dryable.
Donated by: Leon's Family
Value: $40
Starting bid
IKEA worked with tent suppliers to develop this wardrobe. Great for seasonal clothes or when you need to bring your wardrobe with you.
Donated by: Leon's Family
Value: $80
Starting bid
6-Opening Memory Collage Photo Frame. Displays on the floor with a built in easel.
Donated by: Leon's Family
Value: $60
Starting bid
Basket for Valentines of two bags of high quality chocolates 420 grams each bag, with 3 candles and roses
Donated by: Gail Chou
Value: $40
Starting bid
Whether you’re a long-time Labubu fan or just discovering this charming character, this cup is a must-have piece that brings personality and fun to any collection.
Donated by: Chloe Tai
Value: $45
Starting bid
Measures 14" deep by 16" wide
Donated by: Rathe Family
Value: $16
Starting bid
Voucher 1 of 2
Little Mountain Traditional Martial Arts is a small dojo community in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Instructors Tim Landsiedel and Dave Gowans have each been practicing
Shorinji Ryu Karate for over twenty three years under the guidance of Sensei Douglas Mortley.
https://www.littlemountaintma.ca/home
Donated by: Little Mountain Martial Arts
Value: $100+
Starting bid
Voucher 2 of 2
Little Mountain Traditional Martial Arts is a small dojo community in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Instructors Tim Landsiedel and Dave Gowans have each been practicing
Shorinji Ryu Karate for over twenty three years under the guidance of Sensei Douglas Mortley.
https://www.littlemountaintma.ca/home
Donated by: Little Mountain Martial Arts
Value: $100+
Starting bid
New Sushi Go card game. 2-5 players, family friendly, ages 8+. Won "Best Toy" award from Oppenheim Toy Portfolio. Link to playing instructions: https://gamewright.com/pdfs/Rules/SushiGoTM-RULES.pdf
Donated by: Rathe Family
Value: $19
Starting bid
Square green foiled glass dangle earrings with spiral attachments. Handmade by Van Tech student.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Donated by: Sophie Chan
Value: $25
Starting bid
2 bags of coffee beans 350 grams each bag with two coffee mugs an chocolates
Donated by: TJ Kainth
Value: $50
Starting bid
2 bags of coffee beans 350 grams each bag with two coffee mugs an chocolates
Donated by: TJ Kainth
Value: $50
Starting bid
No Bad Parts - Healing Trauma & Restoring Wholeness with the Internal Family Systems Model. Written by Richard C. Schwartz, PHD
The Let Them Theory. Two simple words will change how you think about your entire life. by Mel Robbins
Value: $40
Starting bid
Looking for a Valentine's gift idea? Look no further.
0.25 Carat natural diamond and 14k white gold
Donated by: Spence Diamonds
Value: $889
Starting bid
Donated by: Sophie Chan
Value: $25
Starting bid
1000 Piece - The Cats
1000 Piece - Wintery Scene
Value: $20
Starting bid
Lava rock kunzite gemstone diffuser bracelet, tranquil milk bath, tranquil mist, tranquil diffuser blend, wax tablet diffuser room freshener and beeswax candle. https://www.littlefoxapothecary.com/
Donated by: Little Fox Apothecary
Value: $150
Starting bid
This vibrant acrylic painting by Colombian-born artist, Santiago Mayor will add a splash of colour at your place. His artwork has plenty of balance between placidity and harmony with some characteristic elements such as water, trees birds etc. Santiago’s paintings have been exhibited at various locations around the Lower Mainland.
Donated by: Krishna Family
Value: $100
Starting bid
Hand cream, body butter, bath bomb, soap, and scented candle
Donated by: M. Thomas
Value: $36
Starting bid
Soft eucalyptus notes drifting through your bathroom as you unwind with a refreshing shower gel, a creamy body lotion, and a soothing bath soak. The kit is designed to feel indulgent without overwhelming the senses, making it a versatile gift for holidays, birthdays, or simply a weekend treat.
Donated by: COLES
Value: $50
Starting bid
Jenga - you take a block from the middle and you put it on top. The classic block balancing game.
Donated by: Brad Sum
Value $25
Starting bid
Each print is 22" x 22", set of 3
Donated by: Robyn Wark
Value: $80
Starting bid
27" x 20"
Donated by: Robyn Wark
Value: $20
Starting bid
40" x 60"
Donated by: Grant Gilron
Value: $80
Starting bid
A vintage, hand-blown decorative glass vase with bold orange tones and dramatic black swirls. Perfect as a statement piece or pop of colour for any room!
Donated by: Afra's Family
Value: $50
Starting bid
A hand-blown decorative glass vase with flowing gray, green, and blue marbling. Presents a modern yet timeless look.
Donated by: Afra's Family
Value: $45
Starting bid
A ruffled vintage decorative glass bowl with warm amber hues. Can be used as a centerpiece or decorative accent to your home!
Donated by: Afra's Family
Value: $35
Starting bid
Hand made pottery by local artist - 3 pieces
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $90
Starting bid
Handmade local pottery. One mug and one honey pot
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $60
Starting bid
Leaf and tree embossed handmade local pottery (3 pieces)
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $90
Starting bid
Handmade local pottery. Two piece set; green with yellow flower
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $60
Starting bid
Local handcrafted pottery. One leaf embossed, one pine cone and one flower. (Blue & Brown)
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $90
Starting bid
Local handmade mug and feather embossed bowl/candle holder
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $60
Starting bid
Local handmade pottery - 3 pieces. Small vase has a slight chip on the lip.
Donated by: 2crowsjoy
Value: $65
Starting bid
Gr. 2 - Canadian Curriculum
Gr. 4 - Canadian Curriculum
Gr. 5 - French Smart
Gr. 6-8 Kumon Geometry
Gr. 7 - French Smart
Gr. 8 - Math Smart 8
Donated by: Leon's Family
Value: $60
Starting bid
Donated by: Leon's Family
Value: $50
Starting bid
Mussel Shell Necklace with Pearl
Donated by: Riverbed Crafts
Value: $20
Starting bid
5 butterfly & 5 dragonfly designs
Donated by: Riverbed Crafts
Value: $10
Starting bid
Valid only at Kumon Vancouver- Cedar Cottage Centre. Waives the required registration fee for new students only (Value:$80). Must enroll a minimum of 6 months to use this certificate.
Donated by: Kerri Holan
Expires April 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Valid only at Kumon Vancouver- Cedar Cottage Centre. Waives the required registration fee for new students only (Value:$80). Must enroll a minimum of 6 months to use this certificate.
Donated by: Kerri Holan
Expires April 30, 2026.
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