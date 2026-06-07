Vancouver Dyke March's 2026 Silent Auction

Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective is a trailblazing queer-women-owned tattoo studio and art gallery in Vancouver, B.C., established in 2001. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing space for artistic expression that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for body art, where artists and clients from all walks of life can feel valued and inspired.





Liquid Amber blends a high-quality tattoo studio with a vibrant art gallery, showcasing the talents of our resident and guest tattoo artists and local visual artists. Through our ART SOCIAL events, we transform our space into a dynamic art market and community hub, actively supporting and celebrating local visual artists.





The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.