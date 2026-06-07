Vancouver Dyke March and Festival Society

Hosted by

Vancouver Dyke March and Festival Society

About this event

Vancouver Dyke March's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Item-specific instructions provided!

Liquid Amber Tattoo $100 Gift Card item
Liquid Amber Tattoo $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective is a trailblazing queer-women-owned tattoo studio and art gallery in Vancouver, B.C., established in 2001. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing space for artistic expression that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for body art, where artists and clients from all walks of life can feel valued and inspired.


Liquid Amber blends a high-quality tattoo studio with a vibrant art gallery, showcasing the talents of our resident and guest tattoo artists and local visual artists. Through our ART SOCIAL events, we transform our space into a dynamic art market and community hub, actively supporting and celebrating local visual artists.


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Liquid Amber Tattoo $100 Gift Card item
Liquid Amber Tattoo $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective is a trailblazing queer-women-owned tattoo studio and art gallery in Vancouver, B.C., established in 2001. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing space for artistic expression that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for body art, where artists and clients from all walks of life can feel valued and inspired.


Liquid Amber blends a high-quality tattoo studio with a vibrant art gallery, showcasing the talents of our resident and guest tattoo artists and local visual artists. Through our ART SOCIAL events, we transform our space into a dynamic art market and community hub, actively supporting and celebrating local visual artists.


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Patagonia Bundle item
Patagonia Bundle item
Patagonia Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Go enjoy the great outdoors with Patagonia's Black Hold 40L Duffel Bag and Black Trucker Hat! This bundle's retail value is estimated at $250.


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Butterscotch Weave Fanny Pack item
Butterscotch Weave Fanny Pack item
Butterscotch Weave Fanny Pack
$40

Starting bid

Warm brown suede, paired with smooth black leather, forms the body of the bag, along with an oil-tan leather strap and brass hardware. Larger than our standard fanny packs, this bag has extra room for goodies. Strap can be made in any length, to allow it to be worn as a crossbody or hip bag.


This item's value is estimated at $126.


Awl Together Leather is East Vancouver's award-winning, female/queer-owned custom leatherwork and shoe repair studio. We keep bags, heavyweight garments, footwear, and more out of the landfill by offering accessible repairs and alterations.


Check out Awl Together at:

https://www.instagram.com/awltogetherleather/

https://www.facebook.com/awltogetherleather


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Earnest Ice Cream $50 Gift Card item
Earnest Ice Cream $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Earnest Ice Cream. Take your chosen family out for ice cream pre- or post-Dyke March!


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

Rain or Shine Ice Cream $40 Gift Card item
Rain or Shine Ice Cream $40 Gift Card item
Rain or Shine Ice Cream $40 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

A $40 gift card to Rain or Shine Ice Cream! Enjoy a sweet treat, rain or shine, at any of their locations, including their Food Truck!


Rain or Shine Ice Cream is a locally owned ice cream store that uses fresh, natural, and sustainable whole ingredients sourced locally, seasonally, and organically whenever possible! Our mission is to provide a welcoming space for all to enjoy a sweet treat on any given day.


Instagram: @rainorshineyvr

Website: rainorshineicecream.com


This item has a retail value of $40.


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

60-min Reading with Sharon Pinnk item
60-min Reading with Sharon Pinnk
$30

Starting bid

A 60-minute tarot, astrology or combo reading with Sharon Pink!


Sharon is a Polish and Portuguese queer letherFemme witch living in the Pacific Northwest of Turtle Island.


This item has a retail value of $100.


Website: https://www.sharonishere.com/


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

4 tickets to Saturday Public Skate Night item
4 tickets to Saturday Public Skate Night
$40

Starting bid

Rolla Skate Club is a rollerskating rink, gym, and inclusive (and non-judgmental) community space for brand-new to tenured (and any level in between) roller skaters. We offer beginner-to-advanced skate classes for many different styles (dance, skate park, and roller derby) for kids, youth, teens, and adults!


This item has a retail value of $132.


Website: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

Wildfires Book & Merch Bundle item
Wildfires Book & Merch Bundle
$36

Starting bid

This amazing book and merch bundle has an estimated value of $120 and includes:

  • Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde;
  • A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder;
  • The Way Disabled People Love Each Other;
  • Wildfires Bookshop Sticker Pack; AND
  • Wildfires Bookshop Tote Bag

Wildfires Bookshop is situated on the stolen and occupied territories of the Halq'eméylem speaking peoples. We carry both new and used books with a curated selection of historically and presently excluded voices and stories. We are a queer and south asian owned bookshop, literary lounge, and community space.


Social media: instagram.com/wildfiresbookshop 

Website: https://wildfiresbookshop.ca/


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Audiopile Records Bundle item
Audiopile Records Bundle item
Audiopile Records Bundle item
Audiopile Records Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This bundle is valued at $110 and includes:

  • $75 gift card
  • Record cleaner
  • Audiopile tote bag

Audiopile is located on Commercial Drive and specializes in hard to find releases.


Website: https://audiopile.ca/

Social media: https://www.instagram.com/audiopile_


The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.

4 Tickets to Babes on Babes Pride Friday Aug 31st Party item
4 Tickets to Babes on Babes Pride Friday Aug 31st Party item
4 Tickets to Babes on Babes Pride Friday Aug 31st Party
$60

Starting bid

4x tickets to our Friday night Pride party @ GoodCo Granville on July 31 


$120 value


BABES TAKEOVER • PRIDE 2026 • FRIDAY JULY 31


Friday July 31st, 2026 | 9PM–3AM | GoodCo Bar Granville St.

967 Granville St, Vancouver, BC

 

Babes is taking over GoodCo bar for our annual Pride Party Takeover! Get ready for the ultimate Pride Friday night, DJs, dance floor, arcade games, Mario Kart, Skeeball, pool, air hockey, giant janga + more // Special Pride drink specials & food menu too!

Multi-levels, multi-vibes, dance the night away or hang w pals and play games. 


Arcade classics • Mario Kart • Skeeball

Pool • Air Hockey • Giant Jenga • Claw Games


 • DEEJAYS •


YOOEY (Honolulu)

www.instagram.com/yoozilla

KG FRESH

www.instagram.com/kgfresh_

 FILIMIX 

www.instagram.com/filimix_

SKYLAR LOVE

www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music


Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.


www.babesyvr.com


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Saturday Aug 1st Pride party item
2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Saturday Aug 1st Pride party item
2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Saturday Aug 1st Pride party
$30

Starting bid

2x tickets to our Saturday night Pride party @ Gorg-O-Mish on Aug 1


$60 Value


Saturday August 1st | Gorg-O-Mish | 695 Smithe St

9pm-2am


Our Pride Takeover party at Gorg kicks off at 9 PM and goes until 2 AM, featuring some of our fav WLW Queer DJs and dancers in the city!


Gorg’s interior is next-level unique, with an elevator that takes you to the top floor and opens up to a party paradise complete with world-class lighting, visuals, sound, dance floor design, art and an epic shower booth where our baddie Babes dancers will be performing!


There’s beautiful vintage couches throughout the venue, with plenty of seating and optional bottle service. Pillar booths surround the dance floor, and there are lots of cute nooks to get lost in, perfect for a makeout sesh or some chill time with friends.


DEEJAYS


DJ LYKX (Montreal)

www.instagram.com/djlykx

DRTYBTCH (San Diego)

www.instagram.com/youdrtybtch

SKYLAR LOVE

www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music

PRETTY BOYY

www.instagram.com/prettyboyy.dj

ALYSSAJB

www.instagram.com/alysssajb


SHOWER DANCERS


ECHO

www.instagram.com/echoes_inyourmind

CRIMSON

www.instagram.com/itscrimsonlive


Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.


www.babesyvr.com


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Sunday Aug 2nd Pride Party item
2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Sunday Aug 2nd Pride Party item
2 Tickets to Babes on Babes Sunday Aug 2nd Pride Party
$35

Starting bid

 2x tickets to our iconic Sunday night closing party @ Fortune Sound club on Aug 2nd


$72 Value


Sunday is our iconic Pride closing party at Fortune Sound Club! Featuring 3 levels // 3 vibes // 15 DJs // street dancers // pole dancers and epic Vietnamese street food.


★ DEEJAYS ★


•• LEVEL 1 - MAIN ROOM ••


★ YOOEY (Honolulu)

www.instagram.com/yoozilla

★ MS JACKSON (San Diego)

www.instagram.com/djmsjackson

★ EMNESIA

www.instagram.com/emnesia.music

★ DJ LYKX (Montreal)

www.instagram.com/djlykx

★ KG FRESH

www.instagram.com/kgfresh_

★ FILIMIX 

www.instagram.com/filimix_


•• LEVEL 2 - MIDDLE EARTH ••


★ RHIANNON ROZE (LOS ANGELES)

www.instagram.com/rhiannon.roze

★ LIONESSA

www.instagram.com/lionessa666

★ DRTYBTCH (San Francisco)

www.instagram.com/youdrtybtch

★ S@M I @M 

www.instagram.com/samiamsound 

★ STEPH TSUNAMI 

www.instagram.com/steph.tsunami

★ EMNESIA

www.instagram.com/emnesia.music

★ SKYLAR LOVE

www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music


•• LEVEL 3 - SECRET SPACE ••


★ DJ LYKX (Montreal)

www.instagram.com/djlykx

★ DJ JIGGY

www.instagram.com/jiggy_dj

★ DJ VANTE

www.instagram.com/calivante

★ urgirlmeems

www.instagram.com/urgirlmeems


★★★ DANCERS ★★★


★ SOSA

www.instagram.com/sophiaa.sosa

★ JILLIAN

www.instagram.com/jillyanung

★ COCO

www.instagram.com/courtneylove_143

★ MAYA SOL

www.instagram.com/itsmayasol

★ ECHO

www.instagram.com/echoes_inyourmind


========================


EVENT INFO:

When: SUNDAY AUGUST 2ND, 2026

Where: FORTUNE SOUND CLUB @ 147 E PENDER ST

Doors Open: 8:00pm


Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.


www.babesyvr.com


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

Big Bro's Barbershop $50 Gift Card item
Big Bro's Barbershop $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Win a $50 Gift Card to Big Bro's Barbershop!


BIG BRO'S BARBERSHOP is Vancouver's hair and resource centre for the trans community and beyond!


Website: https://bigbrosbarbershop.com/

Instagram: @BigBrosBarbershop


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

Big Joy Barber & Salon Bundle item
Big Joy Barber & Salon Bundle item
Big Joy Barber & Salon Bundle
$45

Starting bid

This Bundle from Big Joy Barber & Salon is valued at $135 and includes:

  • Big Joy tote bag
  • Big Joy green cap
  • 2 stickers
  • shampoo & conditioner

Big Joy offers a quality, non-gendered alternative to the average barber experience + all the amenities and services of a salon. We are an independent team working together that love all genders, hair textures, lengths and ages. We continually strive to be a safer and more equitable space.


Website: https://www.bigjoybarberandsalon.com

Social media: https://www.instagram.com/bigjoybarberandsalon


The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.

Book Warehouse Bundle item
Book Warehouse Bundle item
Book Warehouse Bundle
$45

Starting bid

This bundle is valued at $115.45 and includes:

  • Levison Woods' Encounters
  • Rebecca Solnit's The Beginning Comes after the End
  • $25 gift card
  • Salty Birds sticker book
  • Signature tote bag

Description: Levison Woods' moving collection of photos Encounters brings together more than a decade of his work, capturing stories of the world's most remote places and the people who live there. Rebecca Solnit's most recent book The Beginning Comes after the End offers thoughts and reflections on the past three-quarters of a century. We're pairing these two books together as a reflection on the tumultuous times we live in and the hope that still exists as we persist. We're also thrilled to provide a $25 gift card to be used at any of our Book Warehouse or Black Bond Books stores, and a delightful sticker book of Salty Birds, a perennial favorite at the store. All this is stashed in our signature tote bag designed by local comic artist and environmentalist, Lorne Craig!


Website: https://www.blackbondbooks.com/

Social media: http://instagram.com/bookwarehousevancouver


The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.

Toy Bundle from Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium item
Toy Bundle from Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium item
Toy Bundle from Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium
$50

Starting bid

This bundle is valued at $120 and includes:

  • Satisfyer G-spot Flex 3 vibe
  • Play with me Finger Vibe


Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.


Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/


The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.

Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle item
Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle item
Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle
$75

Starting bid

This bundle is valued at $195 and includes:

  • Shegasm Intense 2 in 1 Clit Stimulator
  • Play with me Finger Vibe


Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.


Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/


The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.

Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle! item
Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle! item
Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium Toy Bundle!
$75

Starting bid

This bundle is valued at $255 and includes:

  • Pegasus 7" Strapless Strap on with Remote
  • Play with me Finger Vibe


Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.


Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/


The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.

Container Brewing $100 Gift Card item
Container Brewing $100 Gift Card item
Container Brewing $100 Gift Card
$65

Starting bid

Win a $100 Gift Card for Container Brewing!

At Container Brewing, we're proud to craft award-winning beers that showcase our passion for quality and creativity. Our lineup of beers crafted by our own David Dayco has been recognized both locally and nationally, including wins at the prestigious Canada Beer Cup, Growlies and BC Beer Awards. From hop-forward IPAs to rich stouts, each beer we brew is a testament to our commitment to excellence.


Our beers range from refreshing, sessionable options to bold, complex brews. With every sip, you'll taste the dedication and artistry that goes into every batch.


Website: https://drinkcontainer.beer/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ContainerBrewing/


The winner of this item will receive it via email.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!