Vancouver Dyke March's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective is a trailblazing queer-women-owned tattoo studio and art gallery in Vancouver, B.C., established in 2001. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing space for artistic expression that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for body art, where artists and clients from all walks of life can feel valued and inspired.
Liquid Amber blends a high-quality tattoo studio with a vibrant art gallery, showcasing the talents of our resident and guest tattoo artists and local visual artists. Through our ART SOCIAL events, we transform our space into a dynamic art market and community hub, actively supporting and celebrating local visual artists.
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective is a trailblazing queer-women-owned tattoo studio and art gallery in Vancouver, B.C., established in 2001. Our mission is to provide a safe, nurturing space for artistic expression that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for body art, where artists and clients from all walks of life can feel valued and inspired.
Liquid Amber blends a high-quality tattoo studio with a vibrant art gallery, showcasing the talents of our resident and guest tattoo artists and local visual artists. Through our ART SOCIAL events, we transform our space into a dynamic art market and community hub, actively supporting and celebrating local visual artists.
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
Go enjoy the great outdoors with Patagonia's Black Hold 40L Duffel Bag and Black Trucker Hat! This bundle's retail value is estimated at $250.
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
Warm brown suede, paired with smooth black leather, forms the body of the bag, along with an oil-tan leather strap and brass hardware. Larger than our standard fanny packs, this bag has extra room for goodies. Strap can be made in any length, to allow it to be worn as a crossbody or hip bag.
This item's value is estimated at $126.
Awl Together Leather is East Vancouver's award-winning, female/queer-owned custom leatherwork and shoe repair studio. We keep bags, heavyweight garments, footwear, and more out of the landfill by offering accessible repairs and alterations.
Check out Awl Together at:
https://www.instagram.com/awltogetherleather/
https://www.facebook.com/awltogetherleather
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
$50 gift card from Earnest Ice Cream. Take your chosen family out for ice cream pre- or post-Dyke March!
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
A $40 gift card to Rain or Shine Ice Cream! Enjoy a sweet treat, rain or shine, at any of their locations, including their Food Truck!
Rain or Shine Ice Cream is a locally owned ice cream store that uses fresh, natural, and sustainable whole ingredients sourced locally, seasonally, and organically whenever possible! Our mission is to provide a welcoming space for all to enjoy a sweet treat on any given day.
Instagram: @rainorshineyvr
Website: rainorshineicecream.com
This item has a retail value of $40.
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
A 60-minute tarot, astrology or combo reading with Sharon Pink!
Sharon is a Polish and Portuguese queer letherFemme witch living in the Pacific Northwest of Turtle Island.
This item has a retail value of $100.
Website: https://www.sharonishere.com/
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
Rolla Skate Club is a rollerskating rink, gym, and inclusive (and non-judgmental) community space for brand-new to tenured (and any level in between) roller skaters. We offer beginner-to-advanced skate classes for many different styles (dance, skate park, and roller derby) for kids, youth, teens, and adults!
This item has a retail value of $132.
Website: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
This amazing book and merch bundle has an estimated value of $120 and includes:
Wildfires Bookshop is situated on the stolen and occupied territories of the Halq'eméylem speaking peoples. We carry both new and used books with a curated selection of historically and presently excluded voices and stories. We are a queer and south asian owned bookshop, literary lounge, and community space.
Social media: instagram.com/wildfiresbookshop
Website: https://wildfiresbookshop.ca/
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
This bundle is valued at $110 and includes:
Audiopile is located on Commercial Drive and specializes in hard to find releases.
Website: https://audiopile.ca/
Social media: https://www.instagram.com/audiopile_
The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.
Starting bid
4x tickets to our Friday night Pride party @ GoodCo Granville on July 31
$120 value
BABES TAKEOVER • PRIDE 2026 • FRIDAY JULY 31
Friday July 31st, 2026 | 9PM–3AM | GoodCo Bar Granville St.
967 Granville St, Vancouver, BC
Babes is taking over GoodCo bar for our annual Pride Party Takeover! Get ready for the ultimate Pride Friday night, DJs, dance floor, arcade games, Mario Kart, Skeeball, pool, air hockey, giant janga + more // Special Pride drink specials & food menu too!
Multi-levels, multi-vibes, dance the night away or hang w pals and play games.
Arcade classics • Mario Kart • Skeeball
Pool • Air Hockey • Giant Jenga • Claw Games
• DEEJAYS •
YOOEY (Honolulu)
KG FRESH
FILIMIX
SKYLAR LOVE
www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music
Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
2x tickets to our Saturday night Pride party @ Gorg-O-Mish on Aug 1
$60 Value
Saturday August 1st | Gorg-O-Mish | 695 Smithe St
9pm-2am
Our Pride Takeover party at Gorg kicks off at 9 PM and goes until 2 AM, featuring some of our fav WLW Queer DJs and dancers in the city!
Gorg’s interior is next-level unique, with an elevator that takes you to the top floor and opens up to a party paradise complete with world-class lighting, visuals, sound, dance floor design, art and an epic shower booth where our baddie Babes dancers will be performing!
There’s beautiful vintage couches throughout the venue, with plenty of seating and optional bottle service. Pillar booths surround the dance floor, and there are lots of cute nooks to get lost in, perfect for a makeout sesh or some chill time with friends.
DEEJAYS
DJ LYKX (Montreal)
DRTYBTCH (San Diego)
SKYLAR LOVE
www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music
PRETTY BOYY
www.instagram.com/prettyboyy.dj
ALYSSAJB
SHOWER DANCERS
ECHO
www.instagram.com/echoes_inyourmind
CRIMSON
www.instagram.com/itscrimsonlive
Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
2x tickets to our iconic Sunday night closing party @ Fortune Sound club on Aug 2nd
$72 Value
Sunday is our iconic Pride closing party at Fortune Sound Club! Featuring 3 levels // 3 vibes // 15 DJs // street dancers // pole dancers and epic Vietnamese street food.
★ DEEJAYS ★
•• LEVEL 1 - MAIN ROOM ••
★ YOOEY (Honolulu)
★ MS JACKSON (San Diego)
★ EMNESIA
www.instagram.com/emnesia.music
★ DJ LYKX (Montreal)
★ KG FRESH
★ FILIMIX
•• LEVEL 2 - MIDDLE EARTH ••
★ RHIANNON ROZE (LOS ANGELES)
www.instagram.com/rhiannon.roze
★ LIONESSA
★ DRTYBTCH (San Francisco)
★ S@M I @M
★ STEPH TSUNAMI
www.instagram.com/steph.tsunami
★ EMNESIA
www.instagram.com/emnesia.music
★ SKYLAR LOVE
www.instagram.com/skylarlove.music
•• LEVEL 3 - SECRET SPACE ••
★ DJ LYKX (Montreal)
★ DJ JIGGY
★ DJ VANTE
★ urgirlmeems
★★★ DANCERS ★★★
★ SOSA
www.instagram.com/sophiaa.sosa
★ JILLIAN
★ COCO
www.instagram.com/courtneylove_143
★ MAYA SOL
★ ECHO
www.instagram.com/echoes_inyourmind
========================
EVENT INFO:
When: SUNDAY AUGUST 2ND, 2026
Where: FORTUNE SOUND CLUB @ 147 E PENDER ST
Doors Open: 8:00pm
Babes On Babes is a Queer event. We are a collective of artists, DJs and event producers with the shared passion to showcase and celebrate local and international Queer talent.
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
Win a $50 Gift Card to Big Bro's Barbershop!
BIG BRO'S BARBERSHOP is Vancouver's hair and resource centre for the trans community and beyond!
Website: https://bigbrosbarbershop.com/
Instagram: @BigBrosBarbershop
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Starting bid
This Bundle from Big Joy Barber & Salon is valued at $135 and includes:
Big Joy offers a quality, non-gendered alternative to the average barber experience + all the amenities and services of a salon. We are an independent team working together that love all genders, hair textures, lengths and ages. We continually strive to be a safer and more equitable space.
Website: https://www.bigjoybarberandsalon.com
Social media: https://www.instagram.com/bigjoybarberandsalon
The winner of this item must pick it up from the business. The details will be provided once the winner is confirmed.
Starting bid
This bundle is valued at $115.45 and includes:
Description: Levison Woods' moving collection of photos Encounters brings together more than a decade of his work, capturing stories of the world's most remote places and the people who live there. Rebecca Solnit's most recent book The Beginning Comes after the End offers thoughts and reflections on the past three-quarters of a century. We're pairing these two books together as a reflection on the tumultuous times we live in and the hope that still exists as we persist. We're also thrilled to provide a $25 gift card to be used at any of our Book Warehouse or Black Bond Books stores, and a delightful sticker book of Salty Birds, a perennial favorite at the store. All this is stashed in our signature tote bag designed by local comic artist and environmentalist, Lorne Craig!
Website: https://www.blackbondbooks.com/
Social media: http://instagram.com/bookwarehousevancouver
The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.
Starting bid
This bundle is valued at $120 and includes:
Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.
Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/
The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.
Starting bid
This bundle is valued at $195 and includes:
Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.
Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/
The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.
Starting bid
This bundle is valued at $255 and includes:
Founded in 1983, Little Sister’s is one of the oldest continuously operated queer bookstores in North America. Through the AIDS crisis, government censorship and three terrorist bombings, Little Sister’s has stood as a defender of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and a pillar of the queer community.
Website: https://www.littlesisters.ca/
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Littlesistersca/
The winner of this item must pick it up from the VDM Festival at Grandview Park on Saturday, August 1, between 12 and 5 pm.
Starting bid
Win a $100 Gift Card for Container Brewing!
At Container Brewing, we're proud to craft award-winning beers that showcase our passion for quality and creativity. Our lineup of beers crafted by our own David Dayco has been recognized both locally and nationally, including wins at the prestigious Canada Beer Cup, Growlies and BC Beer Awards. From hop-forward IPAs to rich stouts, each beer we brew is a testament to our commitment to excellence.
Our beers range from refreshing, sessionable options to bold, complex brews. With every sip, you'll taste the dedication and artistry that goes into every batch.
Website: https://drinkcontainer.beer/
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ContainerBrewing/
The winner of this item will receive it via email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!