Vancouver Island Hispanic Network Society Basic Membership 2025

📅 Validity: 1 year from the date of registration. Membership Benefits: Exclusive Newsletter Subscription – Stay updated on community events, networking opportunities, professional development resources, and advocacy efforts tailored for the Hispanic community on Vancouver Island. Voting Rights at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) – Participate in the governance of VIHNS by voting on key decisions, including the election of the Board of Directors. Eligibility to Run for the Board of Directors – Contribute directly to the leadership and strategic growth of the organization (subject to eligibility requirements). Community Engagement & Representation – Strengthen the voice of the Hispanic community by actively participating in initiatives that foster inclusion, economic growth, and cultural exchange. By purchasing this membership, you are supporting the mission of the Vancouver Island Hispanic Network Society and ensuring the continued success of our programs and initiatives.

