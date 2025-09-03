Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association's 25th year Silent Auction

Hosted by
Four nights at the serene Blue Jay Cottage, nestled on 13 enchanting acres near Desolation Sound, Finn Bay Farm Retreat is your ideal coastal sanctuary. Unwind in the Blue Jay Cottage. Adventure is right at your doorstep, with access to forest trails for hiking, a nearby marina for boating, and a water taxi ready to whisk you away to the sandy shores of Savary Island. Available stay Oct 1-Dec 15th or Jan 5-May 1st, 2026.
Orchestra Left Centre Row 11, seats 31 and 32 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver. Fabulous seats!
Get ready for a glamorous awards show hosted by Sasha Velour (as Lady Gaga & Madonna), featuring incredible performances by Jimbo (as Joan Rivers), Morphine Love Dion (as Shakira), Naomi Smalls (as Beyoncé), Roxxxy Andrews (as Mariah Carey), and Derrick Barry (as Britney Spears).
Experience an unforgettable evening with a Chef's Dinner for Two at the acclaimed Nightingale, curated by renowned Chef David Hawksworth. Enjoy a delicious family-style multi-course meal featuring innovative culinary creations in an elegant setting. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Perfect for food lovers and special occasions.
High-quality print of Joe Average's "Sunflower" painting, signed by the late, great Vancouver artist and humanitarian Joe Average. Generously donated to VOKRA by his family.
