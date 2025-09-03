Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association

Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association's 25th year Silent Auction

2028 Wall St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1B1, Canada

Four nights at the beautiful Blue Jay Cottage item
Four nights at the beautiful Blue Jay Cottage
$500

Starting bid

Four nights at the serene Blue Jay Cottage, nestled on 13 enchanting acres near Desolation Sound, Finn Bay Farm Retreat is your ideal coastal sanctuary. Unwind in the Blue Jay Cottage. Adventure is right at your doorstep, with access to forest trails for hiking, a nearby marina for boating, and a water taxi ready to whisk you away to the sandy shores of Savary Island. Available stay Oct 1-Dec 15th  or Jan 5-May 1st, 2026.

Two tickets to RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ the World show item
Two tickets to RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ the World show
$150

Starting bid

Orchestra Left Centre Row 11, seats 31 and 32 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver. Fabulous seats!


Get ready for a glamorous awards show hosted by Sasha Velour (as Lady Gaga & Madonna), featuring incredible performances by Jimbo (as Joan Rivers), Morphine Love Dion (as Shakira), Naomi Smalls (as Beyoncé), Roxxxy Andrews (as Mariah Carey), and Derrick Barry (as Britney Spears).

Chef's Choice Dinner for Two item
Chef's Choice Dinner for Two
$250

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable evening with a Chef's Dinner for Two at the acclaimed Nightingale, curated by renowned Chef David Hawksworth. Enjoy a delicious family-style multi-course meal featuring innovative culinary creations in an elegant setting. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Perfect for food lovers and special occasions.

Two tickets to Rupaul's Drag Race item
Two tickets to Rupaul's Drag Race
$150

Starting bid

Orchestra Left Centre Row 11, seats 33 and 34 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver. Fabulous seats!


Get ready for a glamorous awards show hosted by Sasha Velour (as Lady Gaga & Madonna), featuring incredible performances by Jimbo (as Joan Rivers), Morphine Love Dion (as Shakira), Naomi Smalls (as Beyoncé), Roxxxy Andrews (as Mariah Carey), and Derrick Barry (as Britney Spears).

"Sunflower," Joe Average. item
"Sunflower," Joe Average.
$500

Starting bid

High-quality print of Joe Average's "Sunflower" painting, signed by the late, great Vancouver artist and humanitarian Joe Average. Generously donated to VOKRA by his family.

