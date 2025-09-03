Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association's 25th year Silent Auction

Four nights at the serene Blue Jay Cottage, nestled on 13 enchanting acres near Desolation Sound, Finn Bay Farm Retreat is your ideal coastal sanctuary. Unwind in the Blue Jay Cottage. Adventure is right at your doorstep, with access to forest trails for hiking, a nearby marina for boating, and a water taxi ready to whisk you away to the sandy shores of Savary Island. Available stay Oct 1-Dec 15th or Jan 5-May 1st, 2026.