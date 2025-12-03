Vancouver Pride Society Membership

About the memberships
Valid until February 24, 2027
As a Member, you can vote at General Meetings, propose resolutions, call Special General Meetings, and run for a position on the Board of Directors.
As an Organizational Member, you can vote at General Meetings, propose resolutions, and call Special General Meetings.
Organizational Members appoint one representative to vote at General Meetings and must present an authenticating letter from the organization upon request.
