Vancouver Pride Society

Offered by

Vancouver Pride Society

About the memberships

Vancouver Pride Society Membership

VPS Membership (Individual)
$25

Valid until February 24, 2027

As a Member, you can vote at General Meetings, propose resolutions, call Special General Meetings, and run for a position on the Board of Directors.

VPS Membership (Organization)
$100

Valid until February 24, 2027

As an Organizational Member, you can vote at General Meetings, propose resolutions, and call Special General Meetings.


Organizational Members appoint one representative to vote at General Meetings and must present an authenticating letter from the organization upon request.

Add a donation for Vancouver Pride Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!