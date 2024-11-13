You need to register on Sun Run website as an individual. You will not be able to join BBA's Sun Run team. Expense $30 on Maconomy, instructions included on page.
Please register on Zeffy regardless so that we have a count, thanks!
You need to register on Sun Run website as an individual. You will not be able to join BBA's Sun Run team. Expense $30 on Maconomy, instructions included on page.
Please register on Zeffy regardless so that we have a count, thanks!
Access code DPKSED.
[JOINING TEAM & ACCESS CODE NOT VALID AS OF MARCH 7TH. HOWEVER, FEEL FREE TO CONTINUE TO REGISTER FAMILY/FRIENDS SO WE HAVE A COUNT.]
Access code DPKSED.
[JOINING TEAM & ACCESS CODE NOT VALID AS OF MARCH 7TH. HOWEVER, FEEL FREE TO CONTINUE TO REGISTER FAMILY/FRIENDS SO WE HAVE A COUNT.]