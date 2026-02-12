This is a way for fellow community groups, organizations and businesses to be in solidarity with VUFFF in an ongoing way. We value your participation in our efforts to cultivate rewilded food forests on public lands in East Van.





Memberships at this tier are invited to book a small group Food Forest Tour or custom Guided Stewardship Session once per year.

Suggested membership donation: $151-$1000

Renews annually

Charitable receipts are not available at this time

***If you would like to give an in kind donation, get in touch with us at [email protected]