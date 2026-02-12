Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 1
This is our most popular membership and the one that most honours VUFFF's grassroots origins. Many hands make light work and every contribution makes a difference.
Membership donations provide sustainable, recurring income to sustain essential operations like staff and insurance.
Details:
Renews yearly on: February 1
This is a way for fellow community groups, organizations and businesses to be in solidarity with VUFFF in an ongoing way. We value your participation in our efforts to cultivate rewilded food forests on public lands in East Van.
Memberships at this tier are invited to book a small group Food Forest Tour or custom Guided Stewardship Session once per year.
***If you would like to give an in kind donation, get in touch with us at [email protected]
Renews yearly on: February 1
This membership level is for those with abundant resources to share, who want to actively support VUFFF's movement towards a future with greater food justice, security and sovereignty in our neighbourhood and beyond. ($1001-$10,000)
***If you would prefer to make a one time donation, please head over to the "donate now" button on our website or email [email protected] for support.
Renews monthly
If it's more accessible for you to give a small amount monthly, we welcome you to do so.
Suggested donation: $4-$25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!