Variety's Golf Fore Kids Tournament 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Includes green fees, golf carts, swag bag, upgraded buffet, two meals, a snack based on the menu at the course that day, and three drink tickets per golfer, which may be used for premium bar.
Includes green fees, golf carts, swag bag, upgraded buffet, two meals, a snack based on the menu at the course that day, and three drink tickets per golfer, which may be used for premium bar.
Hole sign featuring your logo at one hole. Featured social media post (1x)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!