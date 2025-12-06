Vivek Educational Foundation of Canada

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Vivek Educational Foundation of Canada

About this raffle

Vasant Utsav 2026 - raffle tickets

8 raffle tickets
$30
This includes 5 tickets

8 chances of winning several amazing prizes, including 7 days accommodation in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. *Certain conditions apply. Air fare not included.

5 raffle tickets
$20
This includes 3 tickets

5 chances of winning several amazing prizes, including 7 days accommodation in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. *Certain conditions apply. Air fare not included.

2 raffle tickets
$10

2 chances of winning several amazing prizes, including 7 days accommodation in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. *Certain conditions apply. Air fare not included.

1 raffle ticket
$5

1 chance of winning several amazing prizes, including 7 days accommodation in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. *Certain conditions apply. Air fare not included.

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