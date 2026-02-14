Vegreville Academy of Ukrainian Dance Association

Vegreville Academy of Ukrainian Dance Association

VAUDA Svitlo's Easter Stawnichy Fundraiser

Sausage Ring item
Sausage Ring
$10.70

Stawnichy's Ukrainian Style sausage; approx. one pound ring, vacuum packed.

Sausage with Cheese item
Sausage with Cheese
$11.10

Stawnichy's Ukrainian Style sausage but with CHEESE; approx. one pound ring, vacuum packed.

Gluten Free Sausage Ring item
Gluten Free Sausage Ring
$11.10

Stawnichy's Ukrainian

Style, Gluten Free;

approx. one pound ring,

vacuum packed.

Sausage Patties (Kubbie-Style) item
Sausage Patties (Kubbie-Style)
$11.10

Six per package; various weights sold per package. Vacuum packed

Smokies - Bacon & Cheddar Cheese item
Smokies - Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
$7.50

Six per package; various weights sold per package. Vacuum packed.

Wieners - Stawnichy's Classic Hot Dogs item
Wieners - Stawnichy's Classic Hot Dogs
$7.20

Various weights sold per package. Vacuum packed. Price per pound.

Breakfast Sausage Links - Uncooked item
Breakfast Sausage Links - Uncooked
$6.50

Price per pound

Breakfast Sausage Patties - Cooked item
Breakfast Sausage Patties - Cooked
$35.80

Cooked. Comes in five pound box.

Beef Jerky - Hot & Sweet (approx. 1/2 lb) item
Beef Jerky - Hot & Sweet (approx. 1/2 lb)
$18.90

Approximately 1/2 lb packages

Beef Jerky - Regular (approx. 1/2 lb pkgs) item
Beef Jerky - Regular (approx. 1/2 lb pkgs)
$18.90

Approximately 1/2 lb packages

Beef Jerky - Teriyaki (approx 1/2 lb. pkgs) item
Beef Jerky - Teriyaki (approx 1/2 lb. pkgs)
$18.90

Approximately 1/2 lb packages

Pork Jerky- BBQ (approx. 1 lb pkgs) item
Pork Jerky- BBQ (approx. 1 lb pkgs)
$23.40

Approximately one pound per package, priced per pound.

Dry Garlic Ribs (approx. 0.8 lb pkgs) item
Dry Garlic Ribs (approx. 0.8 lb pkgs)
$12.50

0.8 /lb package. Price per package.

