The Victoria Beach Club

Hosted by

The Victoria Beach Club

About this event

VB Club Music Bingo

3025 Ness Ave

Winnipeg, MB R2Y 2J2, Canada

General Admission
$25

$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres)

Support Tickets
$25

Help support our fundraiser event if you can't attend!

General Admission + 1 Extra Card
$35

$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres) + 1 Card valued at $10. ALL Extra Cards are entered into the GRAND PRIZE DRAW

General Admission + 6 Extra Cards
$75

$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres) + 6 Cards valued at $10 each. ALL Extra Cards are entered into the GRAND PRIZE DRAW

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