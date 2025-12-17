VB Club Music Bingo

About this event
$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres)
Help support our fundraiser event if you can't attend!
$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres) + 1 Card valued at $10. ALL Extra Cards are entered into the GRAND PRIZE DRAW
$25 Entry gets you a Bingo Card for each of the Music Games (2 Genres) + 6 Cards valued at $10 each. ALL Extra Cards are entered into the GRAND PRIZE DRAW
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