VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 2

Meet Poppy, the small pink mouse who’s always finding herself in a bit of trouble! Poppy’s playful and curious nature often leads her into all sorts of mischief. Whether it’s sneaking into the pantry for snacks, getting tangled in yarn, or darting around causing a little chaos, she keeps life full of surprises. Though her antics might keep you on your toes, Poppy’s adorable personality and big heart make her impossible to resist. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, mischievous companion who brings a lot of laughter and excitement, Poppy is the perfect fit for you!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 5”
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BA
Meet Poppy, the small pink mouse who’s always finding herself in a bit of trouble! Poppy’s playful and curious nature often leads her into all sorts of mischief. Whether it’s sneaking into the pantry for snacks, getting tangled in yarn, or darting around causing a little chaos, she keeps life full of surprises. Though her antics might keep you on your toes, Poppy’s adorable personality and big heart make her impossible to resist. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, mischievous companion who brings a lot of laughter and excitement, Poppy is the perfect fit for you!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 5”
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BA
1
BB - Grumble the Guinea Pig
$25
Meet Grumble, a brown and white guinea pig with a bit of a fiery attitude. Grumble may not be the cuddliest companion, and he’s quick to express his displeasure if things aren’t going his way. His puffy fur and grumpy little face make him irresistibly cute, even when he’s in one of his moods. Grumble prefers his space but can be won over with the right treats and a quiet environment. If you’re looking for a guinea pig with a bit of sass and a lot of personality, Grumble is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and enjoy the quirky charm of this spunky little guy!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BB
Meet Grumble, a brown and white guinea pig with a bit of a fiery attitude. Grumble may not be the cuddliest companion, and he’s quick to express his displeasure if things aren’t going his way. His puffy fur and grumpy little face make him irresistibly cute, even when he’s in one of his moods. Grumble prefers his space but can be won over with the right treats and a quiet environment. If you’re looking for a guinea pig with a bit of sass and a lot of personality, Grumble is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and enjoy the quirky charm of this spunky little guy!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BB
1
BC - Ollie the Panda Bear
$25
Ollie may be small, but he’s got the heart of a true adventurer! With his little panda paws and curious eyes, Ollie is always on the lookout for new places to explore. He loves climbing over small obstacles, rolling around in cozy spots, and searching for his next big discovery. Though small, Ollie has a big personality and enjoys snuggling up after a day of playful adventure. If you’re looking for a spirited panda full of curiosity and charm, Ollie is the perfect companion. Adopt him today and let his adventurous spirit brighten your life!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BC
Ollie may be small, but he’s got the heart of a true adventurer! With his little panda paws and curious eyes, Ollie is always on the lookout for new places to explore. He loves climbing over small obstacles, rolling around in cozy spots, and searching for his next big discovery. Though small, Ollie has a big personality and enjoys snuggling up after a day of playful adventure. If you’re looking for a spirited panda full of curiosity and charm, Ollie is the perfect companion. Adopt him today and let his adventurous spirit brighten your life!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BC
1
BD - Buttons the Panda Bear
$25
Buttons might be small, but her gentle, reserved nature makes her oh-so-lovable. This little panda loves finding quiet corners to curl up in, where she can relax and observe the world around her. While she’s a little shy at first, once Buttons gets comfortable, her sweet, affectionate side shines through. If you’re looking for a calm and cuddly companion to bring peace and softness to your home, Buttons is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let this tender-hearted panda fill your life with warmth and love!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BD
Buttons might be small, but her gentle, reserved nature makes her oh-so-lovable. This little panda loves finding quiet corners to curl up in, where she can relax and observe the world around her. While she’s a little shy at first, once Buttons gets comfortable, her sweet, affectionate side shines through. If you’re looking for a calm and cuddly companion to bring peace and softness to your home, Buttons is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let this tender-hearted panda fill your life with warmth and love!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BD
1
BE - Peanut the Panda Bear
$25
Peanut may be small, but he’s definitely not short on energy! This mischievous little panda is always up to something, whether he’s playfully rolling around, climbing over his favorite toys, or sneaking into corners to discover hidden treasures. His playful antics will keep you laughing and entertained. Though he’s full of energy, Peanut is also a sweetheart who loves to snuggle when he's not causing trouble. If you’re looking for a tiny panda with a big sense of fun and mischief, Peanut is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and get ready for a whirlwind of panda fun!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BE
Peanut may be small, but he’s definitely not short on energy! This mischievous little panda is always up to something, whether he’s playfully rolling around, climbing over his favorite toys, or sneaking into corners to discover hidden treasures. His playful antics will keep you laughing and entertained. Though he’s full of energy, Peanut is also a sweetheart who loves to snuggle when he's not causing trouble. If you’re looking for a tiny panda with a big sense of fun and mischief, Peanut is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and get ready for a whirlwind of panda fun!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BE
1
BF - Rosie the Pig
$25
"Meet Rosie, the sweet little pink pig who’s as playful as she is cute! With her soft pink fur and round body, Rosie loves to explore, sniffing around for fun and new adventures. She’s always curious about everything, whether it’s a new toy, a yummy treat, or a comfy spot to nap. Rosie is loving and fun, making her the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys joy and laughter.
Rosie’s previous home couldn’t give her the care she needs, so she’s looking for a new family who can give her the love and attention she deserves. Rosie is ready to bring happiness and warmth to your life – one adorable snort at a time! Will you be the family she’s been waiting for?"
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BF
"Meet Rosie, the sweet little pink pig who’s as playful as she is cute! With her soft pink fur and round body, Rosie loves to explore, sniffing around for fun and new adventures. She’s always curious about everything, whether it’s a new toy, a yummy treat, or a comfy spot to nap. Rosie is loving and fun, making her the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys joy and laughter.
Rosie’s previous home couldn’t give her the care she needs, so she’s looking for a new family who can give her the love and attention she deserves. Rosie is ready to bring happiness and warmth to your life – one adorable snort at a time! Will you be the family she’s been waiting for?"
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BF
1
BG - Snow the Rabbit
$25
Snow is a sweet, gentle white bunny with the softest fur you’ll ever pet. Her serene nature makes her the perfect companion for a calm and loving home. Snow enjoys hopping around in peaceful circles and nibbling on fresh veggies while soaking in the quiet moments. She’s not in a rush, always taking her time to explore her surroundings and enjoy her treats. If you’re looking for a bunny with a calm and affectionate personality, Snow is your perfect match. Adopt her today and let her bring a peaceful, gentle presence to your home!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BG
Snow is a sweet, gentle white bunny with the softest fur you’ll ever pet. Her serene nature makes her the perfect companion for a calm and loving home. Snow enjoys hopping around in peaceful circles and nibbling on fresh veggies while soaking in the quiet moments. She’s not in a rush, always taking her time to explore her surroundings and enjoy her treats. If you’re looking for a bunny with a calm and affectionate personality, Snow is your perfect match. Adopt her today and let her bring a peaceful, gentle presence to your home!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BG
1
BH - Misty the Rabbit
$25
Misty is a playful, curious grey bunny with a hint of adventure in her eyes. She’s always hopping around, investigating new spaces and making sure she doesn’t miss anything exciting. Misty may be small, but her personality is full of energy and charm. She loves to explore and discover new hiding spots, but when the exploring is over, she’s ready to settle in for a cozy nap. If you’re looking for a bunny that’s full of personality and just a touch of mischief, Misty is the perfect fit. Adopt her today and let this curious grey bunny add fun and adventure to your life!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BH
Misty is a playful, curious grey bunny with a hint of adventure in her eyes. She’s always hopping around, investigating new spaces and making sure she doesn’t miss anything exciting. Misty may be small, but her personality is full of energy and charm. She loves to explore and discover new hiding spots, but when the exploring is over, she’s ready to settle in for a cozy nap. If you’re looking for a bunny that’s full of personality and just a touch of mischief, Misty is the perfect fit. Adopt her today and let this curious grey bunny add fun and adventure to your life!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BH
1
BI - Zephyr the Grasshopper
$25
Meet Zephyr, the vibrant purple grasshopper who’s always hopping into new adventures! With her long, slender legs and curious nature, Zephyr loves exploring every corner of the meadow. Whether she’s leaping through the tall grass or resting on a leaf, she brings energy and excitement to everything she does. Zephyr’s playful and adventurous spirit makes her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a fun-loving friend. If you’re ready for some lively adventures and a lot of joy, Zephyr is the grasshopper to hop into your life!
Measurements Approx: 15"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BI
Meet Zephyr, the vibrant purple grasshopper who’s always hopping into new adventures! With her long, slender legs and curious nature, Zephyr loves exploring every corner of the meadow. Whether she’s leaping through the tall grass or resting on a leaf, she brings energy and excitement to everything she does. Zephyr’s playful and adventurous spirit makes her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a fun-loving friend. If you’re ready for some lively adventures and a lot of joy, Zephyr is the grasshopper to hop into your life!
Measurements Approx: 15"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BI
1
BJ - Rascal the Grasshopper
$25
Meet Rascal, a determined grasshopper with deep red hues and striking purple wings. Rascal is a little guy with a lot of attitude—especially when it comes to doing things his way! He’s stubborn to the core and refuses to be told what to do, always hopping off in his own direction, no matter what. Though he can be a bit headstrong, his fierce independence and unique charm make him a one-of-a-kind companion. If you’re looking for a grasshopper with a strong personality and a lot of spunk, Rascal is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and let this stubborn little guy add a touch of determination to your home!
Measurements Approx: 13"h x 11”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BJ
Meet Rascal, a determined grasshopper with deep red hues and striking purple wings. Rascal is a little guy with a lot of attitude—especially when it comes to doing things his way! He’s stubborn to the core and refuses to be told what to do, always hopping off in his own direction, no matter what. Though he can be a bit headstrong, his fierce independence and unique charm make him a one-of-a-kind companion. If you’re looking for a grasshopper with a strong personality and a lot of spunk, Rascal is the perfect fit. Adopt him today and let this stubborn little guy add a touch of determination to your home!
Measurements Approx: 13"h x 11”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BJ
1
BK - Midnight the Cat
$25
Meet Midnight, a sleek black cat with a no-nonsense attitude. Midnight is a bit standoffish and prefers to keep his distance, observing the world from the comfort of his favorite hiding spot. He’s not one for constant affection or cuddles, but he has his moments where he’ll give you a slow blink, showing you he trusts you in his own way. Midnight enjoys his independence and likes things on his own terms, but don’t be fooled—he’s a cat with a unique charm and a quiet presence that’s impossible to ignore. If you’re looking for a cat who’s a bit mysterious and values his space, Midnight is the perfect match. Adopt him today and let this independent black cat add a touch of intrigue to your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BK
Meet Midnight, a sleek black cat with a no-nonsense attitude. Midnight is a bit standoffish and prefers to keep his distance, observing the world from the comfort of his favorite hiding spot. He’s not one for constant affection or cuddles, but he has his moments where he’ll give you a slow blink, showing you he trusts you in his own way. Midnight enjoys his independence and likes things on his own terms, but don’t be fooled—he’s a cat with a unique charm and a quiet presence that’s impossible to ignore. If you’re looking for a cat who’s a bit mysterious and values his space, Midnight is the perfect match. Adopt him today and let this independent black cat add a touch of intrigue to your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BK
1
BL - Ash the Cat
$25
Meet Ash, the playful little grey cat with bright blue eyes! Ash loves exploring new places, chasing toys, and curling up for a cozy nap. His curious nature and affectionate spirit make him the perfect companion for anyone looking for a fun and loving friend. If you're ready for a lively, sweet kitty, Ash is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BL
Meet Ash, the playful little grey cat with bright blue eyes! Ash loves exploring new places, chasing toys, and curling up for a cozy nap. His curious nature and affectionate spirit make him the perfect companion for anyone looking for a fun and loving friend. If you're ready for a lively, sweet kitty, Ash is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BL
1
BM - Cinnamon the Cat
$25
Meet Cinnamon, a sassy beige cat with a striking brown spot on her back, a brown bum, and a tail that’s just as bold as her personality. Cinnamon knows she’s fabulous and isn’t afraid to show it! She struts around like she owns the place, demanding attention when she feels like it and giving you a side-eye when she’s not impressed. Despite her sassy attitude, Cinnamon has a soft spot for her favorite humans and will bless you with cuddles—on her terms, of course. If you’re looking for a cat with a lot of personality and a bit of spunk, Cinnamon is the perfect fit. Adopt her today and let this confident kitty add some sass and charm to your life!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BM
Meet Cinnamon, a sassy beige cat with a striking brown spot on her back, a brown bum, and a tail that’s just as bold as her personality. Cinnamon knows she’s fabulous and isn’t afraid to show it! She struts around like she owns the place, demanding attention when she feels like it and giving you a side-eye when she’s not impressed. Despite her sassy attitude, Cinnamon has a soft spot for her favorite humans and will bless you with cuddles—on her terms, of course. If you’re looking for a cat with a lot of personality and a bit of spunk, Cinnamon is the perfect fit. Adopt her today and let this confident kitty add some sass and charm to your life!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BM
1
BN - Casper the Cat
$25
Meet Casper, the gentle cream-colored cat who may be a little shy at first but has a heart full of love. Casper prefers quiet corners and cozy spots but, once he feels comfortable, he’s a sweet and affectionate companion. He enjoys soft pats and curling up in your lap, where he feels safe and content. If you’re looking for a calm and loving friend who will slowly open up to show his true affection, Casper is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 9"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BN
Meet Casper, the gentle cream-colored cat who may be a little shy at first but has a heart full of love. Casper prefers quiet corners and cozy spots but, once he feels comfortable, he’s a sweet and affectionate companion. He enjoys soft pats and curling up in your lap, where he feels safe and content. If you’re looking for a calm and loving friend who will slowly open up to show his true affection, Casper is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 9"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BN
1
BO - Lily the Kitten
$25
Meet Lily, a timid little white kitten with the softest fur and the gentlest personality. Lily is a shy soul, often finding comfort in quiet corners and taking her time to warm up to new people and experiences. Her bright, curious eyes are always observing the world around her from a safe distance. Though she’s a bit cautious, once Lily trusts you, she’ll slowly nudge her way into your heart, offering sweet moments of affection. If you're looking for a patient, gentle companion who will blossom with time and love, Lily is the perfect match. Adopt her today and watch this shy little kitten grow into a loving, loyal friend!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BO
Meet Lily, a timid little white kitten with the softest fur and the gentlest personality. Lily is a shy soul, often finding comfort in quiet corners and taking her time to warm up to new people and experiences. Her bright, curious eyes are always observing the world around her from a safe distance. Though she’s a bit cautious, once Lily trusts you, she’ll slowly nudge her way into your heart, offering sweet moments of affection. If you're looking for a patient, gentle companion who will blossom with time and love, Lily is the perfect match. Adopt her today and watch this shy little kitten grow into a loving, loyal friend!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BO
1
BP - Cotton the Cat
$25
Meet Cotton, a one-of-a-kind cat with a playful mix of soft pink and blue fur that gives her a dreamy, whimsical appearance. With her pastel-colored coat and sparkling eyes, Cotton is as unique as they come. She’s got a fun-loving personality to match her vibrant hues, always ready for a game of chase or a new adventure. While she’s playful and curious, she’s also incredibly affectionate, often curling up next to you for a nap after a busy day of exploring. If you’re looking for a cat that stands out in both color and personality, Cotton is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let this colorful kitty bring a burst of joy and whimsy to your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BP
Meet Cotton, a one-of-a-kind cat with a playful mix of soft pink and blue fur that gives her a dreamy, whimsical appearance. With her pastel-colored coat and sparkling eyes, Cotton is as unique as they come. She’s got a fun-loving personality to match her vibrant hues, always ready for a game of chase or a new adventure. While she’s playful and curious, she’s also incredibly affectionate, often curling up next to you for a nap after a busy day of exploring. If you’re looking for a cat that stands out in both color and personality, Cotton is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let this colorful kitty bring a burst of joy and whimsy to your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BP
1
BQ - Leo the Cat
$25
Meet Leo, the handsome black cat with a bold personality! Leo is confident and curious, always exploring his surroundings with a sense of adventure. While he enjoys his independence, he also loves curling up next to his favorite humans for some quality cuddle time. Leo’s sleek black coat and striking eyes make him a memorable companion. If you’re looking for a friendly, confident cat who’ll bring both playfulness and affection into your life, Leo is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BQ
Meet Leo, the handsome black cat with a bold personality! Leo is confident and curious, always exploring his surroundings with a sense of adventure. While he enjoys his independence, he also loves curling up next to his favorite humans for some quality cuddle time. Leo’s sleek black coat and striking eyes make him a memorable companion. If you’re looking for a friendly, confident cat who’ll bring both playfulness and affection into your life, Leo is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BQ
1
BR - Mufasa the Cat
$25
Meet Mufasa, a loaf-like cat with the heart of a lion, though he’s a bit shy to show it at first. Mufasa loves to curl up in the coziest spots, looking like a fluffy loaf of bread as he quietly watches the world around him. While he may be reserved and cautious, there’s a regal quality to him, and once he feels comfortable, his lion-like personality starts to shine through. He may not roar, but Mufasa has a quiet strength about him, always ready to offer a gentle head bump or sit proudly by your side when he feels safe. If you’re looking for a calm, shy cat with a touch of majesty, Mufasa is the perfect companion. Adopt him today and let this sweet loaf of a lion fill your home with quiet dignity and warmth.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BR
Meet Mufasa, a loaf-like cat with the heart of a lion, though he’s a bit shy to show it at first. Mufasa loves to curl up in the coziest spots, looking like a fluffy loaf of bread as he quietly watches the world around him. While he may be reserved and cautious, there’s a regal quality to him, and once he feels comfortable, his lion-like personality starts to shine through. He may not roar, but Mufasa has a quiet strength about him, always ready to offer a gentle head bump or sit proudly by your side when he feels safe. If you’re looking for a calm, shy cat with a touch of majesty, Mufasa is the perfect companion. Adopt him today and let this sweet loaf of a lion fill your home with quiet dignity and warmth.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BR
1
BS - Mango the Parrot
$25
Meet Mango, the delightful parrot with a beautiful mix of cream, blue, and green feathers! Mango is full of personality and loves to chat and chirp, bringing fun and energy to any room. His playful nature means he’s always ready to interact, whether it’s mimicking sounds or showing off his colorful feathers. Mango loves spending time with his human friends, bringing color and joy to your home. If you're looking for an energetic and affectionate companion, Mango is ready to brighten your day!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BS
Meet Mango, the delightful parrot with a beautiful mix of cream, blue, and green feathers! Mango is full of personality and loves to chat and chirp, bringing fun and energy to any room. His playful nature means he’s always ready to interact, whether it’s mimicking sounds or showing off his colorful feathers. Mango loves spending time with his human friends, bringing color and joy to your home. If you're looking for an energetic and affectionate companion, Mango is ready to brighten your day!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BS
1
BT - Hazel the Hen
$25
Hazel is a sweet and curious brown hen who loves to explore her surroundings. Whether it’s pecking around the garden or clucking happily with her flock, she’s always on the lookout for something new to discover. Hazel has a gentle nature, but she’s no stranger to showing off her independence when it comes to finding the best treats. Her warm brown feathers and friendly demeanor make her a lovely addition to any home or yard. If you’re looking for a curious and lively hen, Hazel is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BT
Hazel is a sweet and curious brown hen who loves to explore her surroundings. Whether it’s pecking around the garden or clucking happily with her flock, she’s always on the lookout for something new to discover. Hazel has a gentle nature, but she’s no stranger to showing off her independence when it comes to finding the best treats. Her warm brown feathers and friendly demeanor make her a lovely addition to any home or yard. If you’re looking for a curious and lively hen, Hazel is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BT
1
BU - Maple the Hen
$25
Maple is a calm and content brown hen who loves a peaceful life. You’ll often find her happily scratching around for seeds or taking a gentle dust bath in a quiet corner. She enjoys the company of her fellow hens but is also perfectly fine spending time alone, soaking in the tranquility of her surroundings. Maple has a steady, loving presence, making her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a relaxed and easygoing hen. Adopt Maple today and let her peaceful energy fill your yard with warmth!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BU
Maple is a calm and content brown hen who loves a peaceful life. You’ll often find her happily scratching around for seeds or taking a gentle dust bath in a quiet corner. She enjoys the company of her fellow hens but is also perfectly fine spending time alone, soaking in the tranquility of her surroundings. Maple has a steady, loving presence, making her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a relaxed and easygoing hen. Adopt Maple today and let her peaceful energy fill your yard with warmth!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BU
1
BV - Peaches the Hen
$25
Meet Peaches, a lovely beige hen with a fluffy tail and a striking red comb that stands tall and proud. Peaches has a charming personality, with a bit of a sassy streak, always strutting around with confidence. Her soft beige feathers and fluffy tail give her a graceful, yet playful look as she happily pecks around for treats or enjoys a dust bath. Though she can be a little independent, Peaches has a sweet side and loves to be near her flock. If you're looking for a hen with a bold yet endearing personality, Peaches is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let her bring a touch of flair and fun to your flock!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BV
Meet Peaches, a lovely beige hen with a fluffy tail and a striking red comb that stands tall and proud. Peaches has a charming personality, with a bit of a sassy streak, always strutting around with confidence. Her soft beige feathers and fluffy tail give her a graceful, yet playful look as she happily pecks around for treats or enjoys a dust bath. Though she can be a little independent, Peaches has a sweet side and loves to be near her flock. If you're looking for a hen with a bold yet endearing personality, Peaches is the perfect match. Adopt her today and let her bring a touch of flair and fun to your flock!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BV
1
BW - Clover the Duck
$25
Meet Clover, the adorable little mint green duck who’s always on the move! Clover loves to waddle around, exploring everything with his playful and curious nature. Whether he’s splashing in the water or enjoying a quiet moment, Clover’s cheerful personality is sure to bring a smile to your face. His soft mint green feathers and sweet demeanor make him the perfect companion. If you’re looking for a fun and loving friend to brighten your day, Clover is ready to dive into your heart!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BW
Meet Clover, the adorable little mint green duck who’s always on the move! Clover loves to waddle around, exploring everything with his playful and curious nature. Whether he’s splashing in the water or enjoying a quiet moment, Clover’s cheerful personality is sure to bring a smile to your face. His soft mint green feathers and sweet demeanor make him the perfect companion. If you’re looking for a fun and loving friend to brighten your day, Clover is ready to dive into your heart!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BW
1
BX - Scarlett the Duck
$25
Meet Scarlett, the fiery red duck with a personality as bold as her color! Scarlett is all about confidence and sass—she knows how to make an entrance and isn’t shy about getting attention. With a playful quack and a sassy strut, she’ll keep you entertained and on your toes. Scarlett loves to show off and make sure everyone knows she’s the queen of the pond.
Sadly, Scarlett’s previous home wasn’t able to give her the space and attention she needs to truly thrive. She’s looking for a new family who can match her energy and give her the care she deserves. Scarlett does best in an environment where she can be the center of attention, get plenty of exercise, and have the chance to show off her playful side. If you’re looking for a spirited, fun-loving companion who brings plenty of attitude and flair, Scarlett is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BX
Meet Scarlett, the fiery red duck with a personality as bold as her color! Scarlett is all about confidence and sass—she knows how to make an entrance and isn’t shy about getting attention. With a playful quack and a sassy strut, she’ll keep you entertained and on your toes. Scarlett loves to show off and make sure everyone knows she’s the queen of the pond.
Sadly, Scarlett’s previous home wasn’t able to give her the space and attention she needs to truly thrive. She’s looking for a new family who can match her energy and give her the care she deserves. Scarlett does best in an environment where she can be the center of attention, get plenty of exercise, and have the chance to show off her playful side. If you’re looking for a spirited, fun-loving companion who brings plenty of attitude and flair, Scarlett is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BX
1
BY - Bella the Duck
$25
"Meet Bella, the sweet and peaceful blue duck who brings calm wherever she goes. Bella loves to glide effortlessly across the water and explore her surroundings with a quiet, gentle curiosity. Her soft blue feathers and serene nature make her a soothing companion for anyone looking for a tranquil friend.
Unfortunately, Bella’s previous home couldn’t offer her the peaceful environment she thrives in, and she’s now looking for a new family who can provide the calm and loving space she deserves. Bella does best in a quiet, nurturing environment where she can relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like swimming and basking in the sun. If you’re searching for a calm, affectionate duck to brighten your life, Bella is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5B”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BY
"Meet Bella, the sweet and peaceful blue duck who brings calm wherever she goes. Bella loves to glide effortlessly across the water and explore her surroundings with a quiet, gentle curiosity. Her soft blue feathers and serene nature make her a soothing companion for anyone looking for a tranquil friend.
Unfortunately, Bella’s previous home couldn’t offer her the peaceful environment she thrives in, and she’s now looking for a new family who can provide the calm and loving space she deserves. Bella does best in a quiet, nurturing environment where she can relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like swimming and basking in the sun. If you’re searching for a calm, affectionate duck to brighten your life, Bella is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5B”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BY
1
BZ - Gertie the Goose
$25
Gertie is a bold and confident goose who takes charge with ease. Always leading the way, she’s the first to explore new places and isn’t afraid to speak up if things aren’t going her way. Her strong, commanding presence makes her the natural leader of the flock. While she may be a bit bossy at times, Gertie’s protective nature ensures that everyone stays safe and together. If you’re looking for a goose with leadership qualities and a bit of sass, Gertie is your perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BZ
Gertie is a bold and confident goose who takes charge with ease. Always leading the way, she’s the first to explore new places and isn’t afraid to speak up if things aren’t going her way. Her strong, commanding presence makes her the natural leader of the flock. While she may be a bit bossy at times, Gertie’s protective nature ensures that everyone stays safe and together. If you’re looking for a goose with leadership qualities and a bit of sass, Gertie is your perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BZ
1
CA - Gilbert the Goose
$25
Gilbert is the gentle soul of the flock, always calm and kind to the other geese. With his quiet demeanor and sweet nature, he’s often seen offering a comforting presence to those around him. Though he’s large in size, Gilbert’s heart is even bigger, and he’s always ready to lend a helping wing. He enjoys peaceful walks and loves the quiet moments spent grazing. If you’re looking for a goose with a soft and loving spirit, Gilbert will warm your heart.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CA
Gilbert is the gentle soul of the flock, always calm and kind to the other geese. With his quiet demeanor and sweet nature, he’s often seen offering a comforting presence to those around him. Though he’s large in size, Gilbert’s heart is even bigger, and he’s always ready to lend a helping wing. He enjoys peaceful walks and loves the quiet moments spent grazing. If you’re looking for a goose with a soft and loving spirit, Gilbert will warm your heart.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CA
1
CB - Gus the Goose
$25
Gus is a quiet and reserved goose who prefers to observe the world around him from a safe distance. He’s not one for rushing into the spotlight, but his calm and thoughtful nature makes him a reliable member of the flock. Gus enjoys the simpler things in life, like peacefully grazing or quietly swimming. Though he’s shy at first, once you earn his trust, Gus will offer you a gentle and steady companionship. If you’re looking for a goose with a calm, introspective personality, Gus is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CB
Gus is a quiet and reserved goose who prefers to observe the world around him from a safe distance. He’s not one for rushing into the spotlight, but his calm and thoughtful nature makes him a reliable member of the flock. Gus enjoys the simpler things in life, like peacefully grazing or quietly swimming. Though he’s shy at first, once you earn his trust, Gus will offer you a gentle and steady companionship. If you’re looking for a goose with a calm, introspective personality, Gus is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CB
1
CC - Greta the Goose
$25
Greta is the playful troublemaker of the group, always up to something fun. Whether it’s sneaking extra snacks or playfully chasing the other geese, Greta keeps things lively and exciting. With her curious nature and boundless energy, she’s always ready for an adventure. Though she can get into a little mischief, her charming personality and joyful attitude make her a beloved member of the flock. If you want a goose who adds a little fun and mischief to your life, Greta is the perfect fit.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CC
Greta is the playful troublemaker of the group, always up to something fun. Whether it’s sneaking extra snacks or playfully chasing the other geese, Greta keeps things lively and exciting. With her curious nature and boundless energy, she’s always ready for an adventure. Though she can get into a little mischief, her charming personality and joyful attitude make her a beloved member of the flock. If you want a goose who adds a little fun and mischief to your life, Greta is the perfect fit.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CC
1
CD - Nyx the Owl
$25
Meet Nyx, the enigmatic black owl with mesmerizing pink eyes! Nyx is as mysterious as she is beautiful, with a keen intellect and an air of independence. She spends her days observing from the shadows, silently watching the world around her. Though she can be quiet and reserved, Nyx has a gentle, insightful nature and will be your loyal companion once she trusts you. If you're seeking a wise and unique friend, Nyx is the perfect match. She’ll bring an aura of mystery and wonder into your life!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 5.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CD
Meet Nyx, the enigmatic black owl with mesmerizing pink eyes! Nyx is as mysterious as she is beautiful, with a keen intellect and an air of independence. She spends her days observing from the shadows, silently watching the world around her. Though she can be quiet and reserved, Nyx has a gentle, insightful nature and will be your loyal companion once she trusts you. If you're seeking a wise and unique friend, Nyx is the perfect match. She’ll bring an aura of mystery and wonder into your life!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 5.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CD
1
CE - Indigo the Owl
$25
Meet Indigo, the serene blue owl with beautiful feathers in various shades of blue! Indigo has a calm and thoughtful personality, often seen perched in quiet places, observing the world with wise eyes. She is nurturing and enjoys sharing her wisdom with those who seek it. Indigo is a loyal companion, always there to offer guidance and support. If you’re looking for a peaceful and reflective friend who will bring tranquility and insight into your life, Indigo is ready to share her wisdom with you.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CE
Meet Indigo, the serene blue owl with beautiful feathers in various shades of blue! Indigo has a calm and thoughtful personality, often seen perched in quiet places, observing the world with wise eyes. She is nurturing and enjoys sharing her wisdom with those who seek it. Indigo is a loyal companion, always there to offer guidance and support. If you’re looking for a peaceful and reflective friend who will bring tranquility and insight into your life, Indigo is ready to share her wisdom with you.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CE
1
CF - Crimson the Goose
$25
Meet Crimson, the menacing red goose with a wicked streak and an attitude that could send chills down your spine. With his fiery red feathers and sharp, calculating eyes, Crimson exudes an air of mischief and dominance. He’s always lurking around, causing trouble and making his presence known with loud honks and menacing glares. Whether he’s pushing the other geese out of his way or scheming his next move, Crimson thrives on being the center of attention. If you're looking for a goose with a devilish side and a touch of chaos, Crimson is the perfect match. Just be sure to keep an eye on him—this red menace doesn’t play by the rules!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 8”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CF
Meet Crimson, the menacing red goose with a wicked streak and an attitude that could send chills down your spine. With his fiery red feathers and sharp, calculating eyes, Crimson exudes an air of mischief and dominance. He’s always lurking around, causing trouble and making his presence known with loud honks and menacing glares. Whether he’s pushing the other geese out of his way or scheming his next move, Crimson thrives on being the center of attention. If you're looking for a goose with a devilish side and a touch of chaos, Crimson is the perfect match. Just be sure to keep an eye on him—this red menace doesn’t play by the rules!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 8”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CF
1
CG - Red the Cardinal
$25
Meet Red, the fiery and determined bird from Angry Birds! With his bright red feathers and sharp, intense gaze, Red is always ready to take charge. Known for his no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, he’s often the one leading the charge when things get tough. Though he can be a little hot-headed and stubborn, Red has a heart of gold and will do anything to protect his friends and his eggs. His strength and determination make him a natural leader, even if he doesn't always play by the rules. If you’re looking for a bird with a strong sense of justice, a bit of sass, and a whole lot of energy, Red is your perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CG
Meet Red, the fiery and determined bird from Angry Birds! With his bright red feathers and sharp, intense gaze, Red is always ready to take charge. Known for his no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, he’s often the one leading the charge when things get tough. Though he can be a little hot-headed and stubborn, Red has a heart of gold and will do anything to protect his friends and his eggs. His strength and determination make him a natural leader, even if he doesn't always play by the rules. If you’re looking for a bird with a strong sense of justice, a bit of sass, and a whole lot of energy, Red is your perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CG
1
CH - Bruno the Kiwi Bird
$25
Meet Bruno, the shy but endearing brown kiwi bird with a unique charm all his own! Bruno is a quiet little adventurer who loves to explore the world around him, though he prefers to do so in the safety of the shadows. His round body and soft brown feathers make him look like a little ball of fluff, while his long beak helps him forage for his favorite treats. Bruno may take a little time to warm up, but once he does, he’s a loyal and curious companion. If you're looking for a sweet and playful friend with a dash of mystery, Bruno is ready to hop into your heart!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CH
Meet Bruno, the shy but endearing brown kiwi bird with a unique charm all his own! Bruno is a quiet little adventurer who loves to explore the world around him, though he prefers to do so in the safety of the shadows. His round body and soft brown feathers make him look like a little ball of fluff, while his long beak helps him forage for his favorite treats. Bruno may take a little time to warm up, but once he does, he’s a loyal and curious companion. If you're looking for a sweet and playful friend with a dash of mystery, Bruno is ready to hop into your heart!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CH
1
CI - Frosty the Chicken
$25
Meet Frosty, the mischievous little white and blue chick with a playful spirit and a knack for causing a bit of trouble. With his soft white feathers and cool blue accents, he may look innocent, but Frosty is always getting into something! Whether he's sneaking around to nibble on things he shouldn’t or playfully chasing after his friends, he’s constantly on the move, looking for fun. Though he can be a bit of a troublemaker, his lovable nature and infectious energy make him impossible to resist. If you're looking for a cheeky, adventurous chick with a playful heart, Frosty is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CI
Meet Frosty, the mischievous little white and blue chick with a playful spirit and a knack for causing a bit of trouble. With his soft white feathers and cool blue accents, he may look innocent, but Frosty is always getting into something! Whether he's sneaking around to nibble on things he shouldn’t or playfully chasing after his friends, he’s constantly on the move, looking for fun. Though he can be a bit of a troublemaker, his lovable nature and infectious energy make him impossible to resist. If you're looking for a cheeky, adventurous chick with a playful heart, Frosty is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CI
1
CJ - Bubblegum the Bird
$25
Meet Bubblegum, the pink and blue chick with a bold personality and a bossy streak. She’s always the first to take charge, making sure everything is done her way. Whether it’s leading the flock in their next adventure or telling her friends exactly where to go, Bubblegum doesn’t hesitate to assert herself. While she may be a bit demanding at times, her strong leadership and energetic spirit make her a force to be reckoned with. If you’re looking for a chick who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to take the reins, Bubblegum is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 7.5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CJ
Meet Bubblegum, the pink and blue chick with a bold personality and a bossy streak. She’s always the first to take charge, making sure everything is done her way. Whether it’s leading the flock in their next adventure or telling her friends exactly where to go, Bubblegum doesn’t hesitate to assert herself. While she may be a bit demanding at times, her strong leadership and energetic spirit make her a force to be reckoned with. If you’re looking for a chick who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to take the reins, Bubblegum is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 7.5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CJ
1
CK - Skylar the Eagle
$25
Meet Skylar, the small but mighty bald eagle with a heart full of courage! Despite her size, Skylar holds the same bold and regal presence as her larger cousins. She’s confident and loves soaring high above, enjoying the freedom of the open sky. Skylar has a fierce and independent spirit, preferring to carve her own path while keeping a watchful eye on everything around her. If you’re looking for a powerful, determined companion with a touch of grace, Skylar will take your heart to new heights!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CK
Meet Skylar, the small but mighty bald eagle with a heart full of courage! Despite her size, Skylar holds the same bold and regal presence as her larger cousins. She’s confident and loves soaring high above, enjoying the freedom of the open sky. Skylar has a fierce and independent spirit, preferring to carve her own path while keeping a watchful eye on everything around her. If you’re looking for a powerful, determined companion with a touch of grace, Skylar will take your heart to new heights!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CK
1
CL - Pico the Eagle
$25
Meet Pico, the mini bald eagle with a huge personality! Despite his small stature, Pico has all the energy and curiosity of a full-sized eagle. He loves to explore and is always flapping his wings with excitement, eager to see what’s next. With his playful nature and charming presence, Pico brings joy to everyone he meets. His curious eyes and energetic spirit make him an adventurous companion. If you’re looking for a playful, spirited friend who will keep you on your toes, Pico is ready to swoop into your life!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CL
Meet Pico, the mini bald eagle with a huge personality! Despite his small stature, Pico has all the energy and curiosity of a full-sized eagle. He loves to explore and is always flapping his wings with excitement, eager to see what’s next. With his playful nature and charming presence, Pico brings joy to everyone he meets. His curious eyes and energetic spirit make him an adventurous companion. If you’re looking for a playful, spirited friend who will keep you on your toes, Pico is ready to swoop into your life!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CL
1
CM - Pearl the Chicken
$25
Meet Pearl, the mini grey hen with a fluffy white crown that gives her a regal look. Her soft grey feathers and unique, fluffy crown make Pearl a standout in the flock, exuding an air of elegance. While she may look like royalty, she’s friendly and sweet, always enjoying the company of her fellow hens. Pearl loves to peck around, take leisurely dust baths, and offer a gentle cluck of reassurance to those nearby. If you’re looking for a hen with a graceful presence and a warm, kind heart, Pearl is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CM
Meet Pearl, the mini grey hen with a fluffy white crown that gives her a regal look. Her soft grey feathers and unique, fluffy crown make Pearl a standout in the flock, exuding an air of elegance. While she may look like royalty, she’s friendly and sweet, always enjoying the company of her fellow hens. Pearl loves to peck around, take leisurely dust baths, and offer a gentle cluck of reassurance to those nearby. If you’re looking for a hen with a graceful presence and a warm, kind heart, Pearl is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CM
1
CN - Flossy the Rabbit
$25
Meet Flossy, the adorable mini bunny with the softest beige fur and the cutest pink nose you’ll ever see! Flossy is as playful as she is affectionate, hopping around with boundless energy and a curious spirit. She loves exploring new places and cuddling up for a cozy nap once her little adventures are over. Flossy’s gentle nature and friendly personality make her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a small, loving friend. If you’re ready for lots of bunny cuddles and playful moments, Flossy will hop right into your hearts
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CN
Meet Flossy, the adorable mini bunny with the softest beige fur and the cutest pink nose you’ll ever see! Flossy is as playful as she is affectionate, hopping around with boundless energy and a curious spirit. She loves exploring new places and cuddling up for a cozy nap once her little adventures are over. Flossy’s gentle nature and friendly personality make her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a small, loving friend. If you’re ready for lots of bunny cuddles and playful moments, Flossy will hop right into your hearts
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CN
1
CO - Duke the Dog
$25
Meet Duke, the calm and sweet beige dog with the most adorable floppy ears. Duke enjoys the simple things in life, like a relaxing nap in the sun or a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood. He’s friendly and loves meeting new people, always greeting them with a wagging tail and a gentle nuzzle. If you’re looking for a loving and easygoing companion, Duke will be the perfect addition to your home, filling it with love and comfort.
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CO
Meet Duke, the calm and sweet beige dog with the most adorable floppy ears. Duke enjoys the simple things in life, like a relaxing nap in the sun or a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood. He’s friendly and loves meeting new people, always greeting them with a wagging tail and a gentle nuzzle. If you’re looking for a loving and easygoing companion, Duke will be the perfect addition to your home, filling it with love and comfort.
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CO
1
CP - Charlie the Dog
$25
Say hello to Charlie, the playful beige dog with ears that flop every time he runs! Charlie is full of energy and loves to explore new places, sniffing around and wagging his tail with excitement. He’s always up for a game of fetch or a fun adventure, and his curious nature means he’s always discovering something new. If you’re looking for a lively and energetic companion to keep you active and entertained, Charlie is ready to bring endless fun to your life!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CP
Say hello to Charlie, the playful beige dog with ears that flop every time he runs! Charlie is full of energy and loves to explore new places, sniffing around and wagging his tail with excitement. He’s always up for a game of fetch or a fun adventure, and his curious nature means he’s always discovering something new. If you’re looking for a lively and energetic companion to keep you active and entertained, Charlie is ready to bring endless fun to your life!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CP
1
CQ - Baxter the Dog
$25
Meet Baxter, the sweet and gentle beige dog with lovable floppy ears! Baxter is an affectionate companion who enjoys cuddling up on the couch or taking long walks around the park. He is always by your side, offering loyalty and love with every wag of his tail. Baxter is known for his friendly demeanor and his love of being around people. If you’re looking for a calm, loving friend to keep you company, Baxter will fill your heart with joy!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CQ
Meet Baxter, the sweet and gentle beige dog with lovable floppy ears! Baxter is an affectionate companion who enjoys cuddling up on the couch or taking long walks around the park. He is always by your side, offering loyalty and love with every wag of his tail. Baxter is known for his friendly demeanor and his love of being around people. If you’re looking for a calm, loving friend to keep you company, Baxter will fill your heart with joy!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CQ
1
CR - Thor the Dog
$25
"Meet Thor, the unique beige and black dog with a bold personality! Thor has a strong sense of adventure and loves being the life
of the party. He’s friendly and outgoing, always making new friends wherever he goes. Thor is energetic and loves playtime, especially games that let him show off his playful side. If you’re looking for a loyal, active dog who loves attention and adventure, Thor is ready to bring his fun spirit into your home!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CR
"Meet Thor, the unique beige and black dog with a bold personality! Thor has a strong sense of adventure and loves being the life
of the party. He’s friendly and outgoing, always making new friends wherever he goes. Thor is energetic and loves playtime, especially games that let him show off his playful side. If you’re looking for a loyal, active dog who loves attention and adventure, Thor is ready to bring his fun spirit into your home!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CR
1
CS - Slate the Dog
$25
Meet Slate, the calm and observant grey dog with black ears. Slate enjoys a laid-back lifestyle, spending his time quietly observing the world around him. Despite his calm demeanor, he’s incredibly affectionate and loves to snuggle with his humans. He’s perfect for those who enjoy peaceful moments and gentle companionship. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal companion who brings a sense of calm, Slate will be a perfect fit for your home!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CS
Meet Slate, the calm and observant grey dog with black ears. Slate enjoys a laid-back lifestyle, spending his time quietly observing the world around him. Despite his calm demeanor, he’s incredibly affectionate and loves to snuggle with his humans. He’s perfect for those who enjoy peaceful moments and gentle companionship. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal companion who brings a sense of calm, Slate will be a perfect fit for your home!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CS
1
CT - Rocky the Dog
$25
Meet Rocky, the playful and energetic grey dog with striking black ears! Rocky is full of life and loves to be the center of attention. Whether he's running around in the yard or chasing after a ball, Rocky's energy is contagious. Despite his playful nature, he’s incredibly loyal and loves spending time with his family. If you're looking for a fun-loving, active companion who will keep you entertained, Rocky is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CT
Meet Rocky, the playful and energetic grey dog with striking black ears! Rocky is full of life and loves to be the center of attention. Whether he's running around in the yard or chasing after a ball, Rocky's energy is contagious. Despite his playful nature, he’s incredibly loyal and loves spending time with his family. If you're looking for a fun-loving, active companion who will keep you entertained, Rocky is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CT
1
CU - Titan the Dog
$25
Meet Titan, the calm and observant grey dog with black ears. Titan enjoys a laid-back lifestyle, spending his time quietly observing the world around him. Despite his calm demeanor, he’s incredibly affectionate and loves to snuggle with his humans. He’s perfect for those who enjoy peaceful moments and gentle companionship. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal companion who brings a sense of calm, Titan will be a perfect fit for your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CU
Meet Titan, the calm and observant grey dog with black ears. Titan enjoys a laid-back lifestyle, spending his time quietly observing the world around him. Despite his calm demeanor, he’s incredibly affectionate and loves to snuggle with his humans. He’s perfect for those who enjoy peaceful moments and gentle companionship. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal companion who brings a sense of calm, Titan will be a perfect fit for your home!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CU
1
CV - Luna the Dog
$25
Meet Luna, the affectionate beige dog with the sweetest floppy ears! Luna loves spending time with her family and is always ready for a cuddle session or a fun game of fetch. Her playful and loving nature makes her the perfect companion for anyone seeking a dog that is both energetic and loyal. Whether it's running around the yard or relaxing on the couch, Luna is happiest when she's with the people she loves. If you’re looking for a friendly, loving dog with a heart full of joy, Luna is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CV
Meet Luna, the affectionate beige dog with the sweetest floppy ears! Luna loves spending time with her family and is always ready for a cuddle session or a fun game of fetch. Her playful and loving nature makes her the perfect companion for anyone seeking a dog that is both energetic and loyal. Whether it's running around the yard or relaxing on the couch, Luna is happiest when she's with the people she loves. If you’re looking for a friendly, loving dog with a heart full of joy, Luna is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CV
1
CW - Molly the Dog
$25
Say hello to Molly, the gentle and calm beige dog with the most adorable floppy ears! Molly is a sweet and laid-back dog who loves to relax in the sun or curl up for a peaceful nap. Her loving and gentle nature makes her the perfect companion for someone seeking a calm and affectionate friend. While she enjoys her quiet moments, Molly also has a playful side and loves to enjoy the occasional game of chase. If you’re looking for a dog who will offer you both tranquility and affection, Molly is sure to steal your heart!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CW
Say hello to Molly, the gentle and calm beige dog with the most adorable floppy ears! Molly is a sweet and laid-back dog who loves to relax in the sun or curl up for a peaceful nap. Her loving and gentle nature makes her the perfect companion for someone seeking a calm and affectionate friend. While she enjoys her quiet moments, Molly also has a playful side and loves to enjoy the occasional game of chase. If you’re looking for a dog who will offer you both tranquility and affection, Molly is sure to steal your heart!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CW
1
CX - Chestnut the Dog
$25
Chestnut is a calm and steady brown dachshund with a warm, earthy tone that matches his easygoing personality. He loves to lounge in cozy spots but is always up for a leisurely walk or a fun game of fetch. Chestnut has a loyal, dependable nature and is always there when you need a cuddle or a comforting presence. If you're seeking a loyal, low-maintenance companion who loves the simple joys of life, Chestnut is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CX
Chestnut is a calm and steady brown dachshund with a warm, earthy tone that matches his easygoing personality. He loves to lounge in cozy spots but is always up for a leisurely walk or a fun game of fetch. Chestnut has a loyal, dependable nature and is always there when you need a cuddle or a comforting presence. If you're seeking a loyal, low-maintenance companion who loves the simple joys of life, Chestnut is the perfect match.
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CX
1
CY - Peony the Dog
$25
Peony is a playful and lively little pink dachshund with a heart as big as her personality! She’s always running around, wagging her tail with excitement and looking for fun. Peony loves attention and enjoys being the center of it all, often darting around to make sure everyone notices her adorable pink coat. She’s as sweet as she is energetic, and her cheerful attitude will brighten any room she enters. If you’re looking for a playful, attention-loving companion, Peony is the perfect fit!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CY
Peony is a playful and lively little pink dachshund with a heart as big as her personality! She’s always running around, wagging her tail with excitement and looking for fun. Peony loves attention and enjoys being the center of it all, often darting around to make sure everyone notices her adorable pink coat. She’s as sweet as she is energetic, and her cheerful attitude will brighten any room she enters. If you’re looking for a playful, attention-loving companion, Peony is the perfect fit!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CY
1
CZ - Onyx the Dog
$25
Onyx is a sleek and confident black dachshund with a bit of an independent streak. He may enjoy a good cuddle, but he’s also quite content to do his own thing and explore his surroundings. Onyx has a quiet yet strong presence and is the kind of dog who exudes quiet confidence. Whether he’s laying in a sunny spot or sniffing around, Onyx brings a cool, composed energy to any home. If you’re looking for a dog with a calm yet bold personality, Onyx is your guy!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 9.7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CZ
Onyx is a sleek and confident black dachshund with a bit of an independent streak. He may enjoy a good cuddle, but he’s also quite content to do his own thing and explore his surroundings. Onyx has a quiet yet strong presence and is the kind of dog who exudes quiet confidence. Whether he’s laying in a sunny spot or sniffing around, Onyx brings a cool, composed energy to any home. If you’re looking for a dog with a calm yet bold personality, Onyx is your guy!
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 9.7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - CZ
1
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