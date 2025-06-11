VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 2

Meet Scarlett, the fiery red duck with a personality as bold as her color! Scarlett is all about confidence and sass—she knows how to make an entrance and isn’t shy about getting attention. With a playful quack and a sassy strut, she’ll keep you entertained and on your toes. Scarlett loves to show off and make sure everyone knows she’s the queen of the pond. Sadly, Scarlett’s previous home wasn’t able to give her the space and attention she needs to truly thrive. She’s looking for a new family who can match her energy and give her the care she deserves. Scarlett does best in an environment where she can be the center of attention, get plenty of exercise, and have the chance to show off her playful side. If you’re looking for a spirited, fun-loving companion who brings plenty of attitude and flair, Scarlett is the one for you! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BX

Meet Scarlett, the fiery red duck with a personality as bold as her color! Scarlett is all about confidence and sass—she knows how to make an entrance and isn’t shy about getting attention. With a playful quack and a sassy strut, she’ll keep you entertained and on your toes. Scarlett loves to show off and make sure everyone knows she’s the queen of the pond. Sadly, Scarlett’s previous home wasn’t able to give her the space and attention she needs to truly thrive. She’s looking for a new family who can match her energy and give her the care she deserves. Scarlett does best in an environment where she can be the center of attention, get plenty of exercise, and have the chance to show off her playful side. If you’re looking for a spirited, fun-loving companion who brings plenty of attitude and flair, Scarlett is the one for you! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 7”l Internal Info: Location Bin 2 - BX

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