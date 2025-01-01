VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 3

Buttercup is an adorable cream dachshund with a bubbly personality and a love for adventures. She’s always curious about her surroundings and loves to follow you around, wagging her tail and asking for attention. Her playful nature is infectious, and she loves to engage in games and activities with the family. If you’re looking for a dachshund who will bring an extra dose of joy and energy to your life, Buttercup is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 2.5"h x 9”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DA
Buttercup is an adorable cream dachshund with a bubbly personality and a love for adventures. She’s always curious about her surroundings and loves to follow you around, wagging her tail and asking for attention. Her playful nature is infectious, and she loves to engage in games and activities with the family. If you’re looking for a dachshund who will bring an extra dose of joy and energy to your life, Buttercup is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 2.5"h x 9”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DA
DB - Ivory the Dachshund
$25
Ivory is a gentle and affectionate cream dachshund who loves to snuggle and be pampered. Her soft, light coat perfectly matches her kind and sweet nature. She’s always up for a quiet cuddle session or sitting by your side while you relax. Ivory has a calm demeanor and is the perfect companion for peaceful moments. If you’re looking for a sweet, loving dachshund who enjoys the quiet things in life, Ivory is the perfect addition to your family.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DB
Ivory is a gentle and affectionate cream dachshund who loves to snuggle and be pampered. Her soft, light coat perfectly matches her kind and sweet nature. She’s always up for a quiet cuddle session or sitting by your side while you relax. Ivory has a calm demeanor and is the perfect companion for peaceful moments. If you’re looking for a sweet, loving dachshund who enjoys the quiet things in life, Ivory is the perfect addition to your family.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DB
DC - Sugar the Dog
$25
Sugar is a sweet, affectionate cream dachshund who thrives on cuddles and companionship. She has a calm and gentle nature, always ready to curl up in your lap or sit next to you for some quality bonding time. Sugar loves attention but is also content just being near you, offering her silent but loving presence. If you’re looking for a gentle, cuddly companion, Sugar will melt your heart with her sweet nature.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DC
Sugar is a sweet, affectionate cream dachshund who thrives on cuddles and companionship. She has a calm and gentle nature, always ready to curl up in your lap or sit next to you for some quality bonding time. Sugar loves attention but is also content just being near you, offering her silent but loving presence. If you’re looking for a gentle, cuddly companion, Sugar will melt your heart with her sweet nature.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DC
DD - Marshmallow the Dog
$25
Meet Marshmallow, the playful, spirited cream dachshund with an enthusiasm for life. She’s always wagging her tail and ready for a new adventure, whether it’s chasing after a toy or running around the yard. Marshmallow is friendly, outgoing, and full of energy, making her the perfect companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. If you’re looking for a dog who will keep you on your toes with her playful antics, Marshmallow is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DD
Meet Marshmallow, the playful, spirited cream dachshund with an enthusiasm for life. She’s always wagging her tail and ready for a new adventure, whether it’s chasing after a toy or running around the yard. Marshmallow is friendly, outgoing, and full of energy, making her the perfect companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. If you’re looking for a dog who will keep you on your toes with her playful antics, Marshmallow is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DD
DE - Buddy the Dog
$25
Buddy is a calm yet curious blue puppy with adorable black ears that stand out against his soft blue coat. He has a laid-back personality but is always interested in exploring new places, his tail wagging with excitement as he discovers the world around him. Buddy loves a good belly rub and enjoys spending quiet moments with his humans, but he’s always up for a fun adventure when the time comes. If you’re looking for a gentle, yet curious pup who will grow into a loving companion, Buddy is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DE
Buddy is a calm yet curious blue puppy with adorable black ears that stand out against his soft blue coat. He has a laid-back personality but is always interested in exploring new places, his tail wagging with excitement as he discovers the world around him. Buddy loves a good belly rub and enjoys spending quiet moments with his humans, but he’s always up for a fun adventure when the time comes. If you’re looking for a gentle, yet curious pup who will grow into a loving companion, Buddy is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DE
DF - Blaze the Dog
$25
Blaze is a fiery red puppy with bold, black ears that make him look extra adorable. He’s full of energy and spunk, always running around and chasing after toys or his friends. Blaze has a strong-willed personality and isn’t afraid to take charge of playtime, often organizing the group and making sure everyone stays active. He’s got a loving side too, always looking for cuddles and affection after a fun-filled adventure. If you’re looking for a puppy with a burst of energy and a big heart, Blaze is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DF
Blaze is a fiery red puppy with bold, black ears that make him look extra adorable. He’s full of energy and spunk, always running around and chasing after toys or his friends. Blaze has a strong-willed personality and isn’t afraid to take charge of playtime, often organizing the group and making sure everyone stays active. He’s got a loving side too, always looking for cuddles and affection after a fun-filled adventure. If you’re looking for a puppy with a burst of energy and a big heart, Blaze is the one for you!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DF
DG - Teddy the Dog
$25
Teddy is a sweet, soft-hearted white puppy with charming black ears that give him a touch of mischief. He’s gentle and playful, often rolling around in the grass or chasing after anything that catches his attention. Teddy’s playful nature is balanced by his loving and affectionate side—he’s the first to snuggle up when it’s time to wind down. If you’re looking for a puppy that’s both playful and loving, Teddy is the perfect choice to bring joy and warmth into your home!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DG
Teddy is a sweet, soft-hearted white puppy with charming black ears that give him a touch of mischief. He’s gentle and playful, often rolling around in the grass or chasing after anything that catches his attention. Teddy’s playful nature is balanced by his loving and affectionate side—he’s the first to snuggle up when it’s time to wind down. If you’re looking for a puppy that’s both playful and loving, Teddy is the perfect choice to bring joy and warmth into your home!
Measurements Approx: 6"h x 3.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DG
DH - Coco the Dog
$25
Coco may be small, but she has a big personality wrapped in soft, creamy fur and fluffy ears. With her curious nature, Coco is always getting into something—whether it's trying to figure out how to sneak a treat or exploring every nook and cranny of the house. She's not all mischief, though! Coco is a loyal little companion who loves to follow you around, chirping happily with excitement at the smallest things. She's a bit of a drama queen when it comes to snuggling and will insist on being right next to you—preferably on your lap. If you're looking for a playful, affectionate pup with a knack for making you laugh, Coco will be your perfect partner-in-crime!
Measurements Approx: 4.5"h x 2”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DH
Coco may be small, but she has a big personality wrapped in soft, creamy fur and fluffy ears. With her curious nature, Coco is always getting into something—whether it's trying to figure out how to sneak a treat or exploring every nook and cranny of the house. She's not all mischief, though! Coco is a loyal little companion who loves to follow you around, chirping happily with excitement at the smallest things. She's a bit of a drama queen when it comes to snuggling and will insist on being right next to you—preferably on your lap. If you're looking for a playful, affectionate pup with a knack for making you laugh, Coco will be your perfect partner-in-crime!
Measurements Approx: 4.5"h x 2”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DH
DI - Biscuit the Dog
$25
Biscuit is a little ball of energy with light brown fur and fluffy ears that bounce like crazy when he’s excited. He’s always the first to greet you with a wagging tail and a bright, eager expression, ready for any adventure, big or small. Biscuit has a mischievous side, too, often getting into things he shouldn’t—whether it's digging around in the garden or trying to steal a sock or two. But when it’s time to wind down, he transforms into the most affectionate little cuddle buddy, always curling up beside you and giving you those sweet puppy eyes. If you’re looking for a pup with boundless energy, curiosity, and a heart full of love, Biscuit is ready to bring joy to your life!
Measurements Approx: 2.5"h x 2”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DI
Biscuit is a little ball of energy with light brown fur and fluffy ears that bounce like crazy when he’s excited. He’s always the first to greet you with a wagging tail and a bright, eager expression, ready for any adventure, big or small. Biscuit has a mischievous side, too, often getting into things he shouldn’t—whether it's digging around in the garden or trying to steal a sock or two. But when it’s time to wind down, he transforms into the most affectionate little cuddle buddy, always curling up beside you and giving you those sweet puppy eyes. If you’re looking for a pup with boundless energy, curiosity, and a heart full of love, Biscuit is ready to bring joy to your life!
Measurements Approx: 2.5"h x 2”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DI
DJ - Koda the Dog
$25
Meet Koda, the adventurous and energetic husky with a bold personality! Koda loves to run, explore, and take on any challenge that comes his way. His strong-willed nature makes him a bit independent, but his loyalty to those he loves is unmatched. Whether he's hiking through the mountains or running freely in the yard, Koda's enthusiasm is contagious. While he’s full of energy, he’s also very affectionate and loves spending time with his humans. If you're ready for a fun, active companion who will keep you on your toes and make you smile every day, Koda is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 9.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DJ
Meet Koda, the adventurous and energetic husky with a bold personality! Koda loves to run, explore, and take on any challenge that comes his way. His strong-willed nature makes him a bit independent, but his loyalty to those he loves is unmatched. Whether he's hiking through the mountains or running freely in the yard, Koda's enthusiasm is contagious. While he’s full of energy, he’s also very affectionate and loves spending time with his humans. If you're ready for a fun, active companion who will keep you on your toes and make you smile every day, Koda is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 9.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DJ
DK - Rufus the Dog
$25
Meet Rufus, the scruffy and spirited dog who loves to keep things interesting! Rufus has a bit of an independent streak, often getting into mischief and finding creative ways to entertain himself. His rough-around-the-edges personality is matched only by his playful nature and love of fun. Whether he's chasing after a ball or exploring new places, Rufus is always up for an adventure. Though he enjoys his freedom, he’s also incredibly loyal and will shower his humans with affection. If you're looking for a quirky, energetic dog with a big personality, Rufus is sure to bring plenty of joy and laughter into your life!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 8”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DK
Meet Rufus, the scruffy and spirited dog who loves to keep things interesting! Rufus has a bit of an independent streak, often getting into mischief and finding creative ways to entertain himself. His rough-around-the-edges personality is matched only by his playful nature and love of fun. Whether he's chasing after a ball or exploring new places, Rufus is always up for an adventure. Though he enjoys his freedom, he’s also incredibly loyal and will shower his humans with affection. If you're looking for a quirky, energetic dog with a big personality, Rufus is sure to bring plenty of joy and laughter into your life!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 8”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DK
DL - Benny the Dog
$25
Meet Benny, the adorable small light brown dog with dark brown ears and a charming light blue hat that adds to his irresistible personality. Benny is the definition of cute with his bright, curious eyes and playful energy. His little hat might make him look extra stylish, but it’s just a part of his quirky charm! Benny loves to run around with his tail wagging, always looking for a new adventure, whether it's chasing a ball or exploring the yard. He’s got a playful and mischievous streak but is also a big fan of snuggling up on the couch for a nap. If you're looking for a sweet and spirited dog who knows how to make you smile, Benny is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 8.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DL
Meet Benny, the adorable small light brown dog with dark brown ears and a charming light blue hat that adds to his irresistible personality. Benny is the definition of cute with his bright, curious eyes and playful energy. His little hat might make him look extra stylish, but it’s just a part of his quirky charm! Benny loves to run around with his tail wagging, always looking for a new adventure, whether it's chasing a ball or exploring the yard. He’s got a playful and mischievous streak but is also a big fan of snuggling up on the couch for a nap. If you're looking for a sweet and spirited dog who knows how to make you smile, Benny is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 8.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DL
DM - Ziggy the Dog
$25
Meet Ziggy, the goofy and affectionate blue dog with one adorable grey ear! Ziggy is a big softie with a heart full of love. He’s always ready to snuggle up and shower you with affection, making him the perfect companion for anyone who loves a cuddly friend. Ziggy has a silly, fun-loving personality that will keep you smiling all day long. Whether he's playfully wagging his tail or lying on the couch next to you, Ziggy just loves being around his humans. If you're looking for a sweet, goofy dog who will be your loyal cuddle buddy, Ziggy is the perfect addition to your family!
Measurements Approx: 10"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DM
Meet Ziggy, the goofy and affectionate blue dog with one adorable grey ear! Ziggy is a big softie with a heart full of love. He’s always ready to snuggle up and shower you with affection, making him the perfect companion for anyone who loves a cuddly friend. Ziggy has a silly, fun-loving personality that will keep you smiling all day long. Whether he's playfully wagging his tail or lying on the couch next to you, Ziggy just loves being around his humans. If you're looking for a sweet, goofy dog who will be your loyal cuddle buddy, Ziggy is the perfect addition to your family!
Measurements Approx: 10"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DM
DN - Grizzle the Dog
$25
Meet Grizzle, the small light grey dog with a big attitude. Though he may be little, Grizzle doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing his feelings. His piercing eyes and grumpy expression make it clear that he's not here for nonsense—he prefers things to go his way. Whether it’s a toy being out of reach or an extra long walk, Grizzle is quick to show his discontent with a little huff and a stubborn stance. But don’t let his sour face fool you—once he settles down, Grizzle is a loyal companion who will quietly curl up by your side, ready to offer his unique brand of love. If you’re looking for a dog with personality and an independent spirit, Grizzle is your guy!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DN
Meet Grizzle, the small light grey dog with a big attitude. Though he may be little, Grizzle doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing his feelings. His piercing eyes and grumpy expression make it clear that he's not here for nonsense—he prefers things to go his way. Whether it’s a toy being out of reach or an extra long walk, Grizzle is quick to show his discontent with a little huff and a stubborn stance. But don’t let his sour face fool you—once he settles down, Grizzle is a loyal companion who will quietly curl up by your side, ready to offer his unique brand of love. If you’re looking for a dog with personality and an independent spirit, Grizzle is your guy!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DN
DO - Rusty the Dog
$25
Meet Rusty, the lovable, dopey dark brown dog who’s always up for some fun, especially if it involves rolling around or lounging in the sun. With his soft, dark coat and a light blue collar that adds a touch of charm, Rusty has a laid-back vibe and an easygoing nature that makes him everyone's best friend. He may not always be the brightest bulb in the box, but his sweet, goofy personality more than makes up for it. Rusty is the type of dog who’ll get distracted by his own tail or get too excited about a game of fetch, only to forget to bring the ball back. But with his gentle nature and adorable face, it’s hard to stay mad at him for long. If you’re looking for a carefree, fun-loving dog who’ll make you laugh every day, Rusty is the one!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DO
Meet Rusty, the lovable, dopey dark brown dog who’s always up for some fun, especially if it involves rolling around or lounging in the sun. With his soft, dark coat and a light blue collar that adds a touch of charm, Rusty has a laid-back vibe and an easygoing nature that makes him everyone's best friend. He may not always be the brightest bulb in the box, but his sweet, goofy personality more than makes up for it. Rusty is the type of dog who’ll get distracted by his own tail or get too excited about a game of fetch, only to forget to bring the ball back. But with his gentle nature and adorable face, it’s hard to stay mad at him for long. If you’re looking for a carefree, fun-loving dog who’ll make you laugh every day, Rusty is the one!
Measurements Approx: 5.5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DO
DP - Henry the Dog
$25
Meet Henry, the shy but sweet small cream dog who will melt your heart! Henry is a bit reserved at first, but once he feels comfortable, his gentle and loving nature shines through. He loves quiet moments and enjoys curling up in cozy corners, watching the world go by. Though he may take his time warming up to new people, once he bonds with you, he’s incredibly loyal and affectionate. If you’re looking for a calm, loving companion who appreciates the quieter side of life, Henry is the perfect match for you. With a little patience and care, he’ll become your best friend!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DP
Meet Henry, the shy but sweet small cream dog who will melt your heart! Henry is a bit reserved at first, but once he feels comfortable, his gentle and loving nature shines through. He loves quiet moments and enjoys curling up in cozy corners, watching the world go by. Though he may take his time warming up to new people, once he bonds with you, he’s incredibly loyal and affectionate. If you’re looking for a calm, loving companion who appreciates the quieter side of life, Henry is the perfect match for you. With a little patience and care, he’ll become your best friend!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DP
DQ - Snoopy the Dog
$25
Meet Snoopy, the iconic beagle with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Snoopy is full of charm, always ready for an adventure, whether it’s lounging on his doghouse or imagining he's flying a plane. His signature black and white coat and adorable floppy ears are just the start—Snoopy has an adventurous spirit that’s contagious. He might be a little bit of a daydreamer, often lost in his own thoughts, but that’s part of what makes him so endearing. Whether he's making new friends or keeping an eye on his beloved humans, Snoopy is always there with a wag of his tail and a playful attitude. If you're looking for a dog with personality, loyalty, and a touch of humor, Snoopy is the perfect companion!
Measurements Approx: 8"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DQ
Meet Snoopy, the iconic beagle with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Snoopy is full of charm, always ready for an adventure, whether it’s lounging on his doghouse or imagining he's flying a plane. His signature black and white coat and adorable floppy ears are just the start—Snoopy has an adventurous spirit that’s contagious. He might be a little bit of a daydreamer, often lost in his own thoughts, but that’s part of what makes him so endearing. Whether he's making new friends or keeping an eye on his beloved humans, Snoopy is always there with a wag of his tail and a playful attitude. If you're looking for a dog with personality, loyalty, and a touch of humor, Snoopy is the perfect companion!
Measurements Approx: 8"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DQ
DR - Tommy the Turtle
$25
Tommy is an adventurous and curious turtle who loves exploring new places. He’s always the first to investigate a new corner of his tank or take on a new challenge. With his playful and easy-going nature, Tommy gets along with everyone and enjoys both fun and quiet moments. If you're looking for a turtle who will bring a sense of excitement and joy into your home, Tommy’s your guy!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DR
Tommy is an adventurous and curious turtle who loves exploring new places. He’s always the first to investigate a new corner of his tank or take on a new challenge. With his playful and easy-going nature, Tommy gets along with everyone and enjoys both fun and quiet moments. If you're looking for a turtle who will bring a sense of excitement and joy into your home, Tommy’s your guy!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DR
DS - Emma the Turtle
$25
"Emma is a gentle and shy turtle who enjoys the quiet things in life. She loves basking in the sun and spending her time calmly swimming around. Though she may take some time to warm up, once she does, Emma forms strong bonds with her humans. If you’re seeking a calm companion who enjoys the peaceful side of life, Emma will be the perfect addition to your home.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DS
"Emma is a gentle and shy turtle who enjoys the quiet things in life. She loves basking in the sun and spending her time calmly swimming around. Though she may take some time to warm up, once she does, Emma forms strong bonds with her humans. If you’re seeking a calm companion who enjoys the peaceful side of life, Emma will be the perfect addition to your home.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DS
DT - Jasper the Turtle
$25
Jasper is full of energy and curiosity, always exploring his surroundings and seeking new experiences. Friendly and socialhe loves interacting with his environment and other turtles. Whether it’s swimming through the water or exploring new areas,
Jasper is always ready for an adventure. If you love a curious, energetic companion, Jasper is the turtle for you.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DT
Jasper is full of energy and curiosity, always exploring his surroundings and seeking new experiences. Friendly and socialhe loves interacting with his environment and other turtles. Whether it’s swimming through the water or exploring new areas,
Jasper is always ready for an adventure. If you love a curious, energetic companion, Jasper is the turtle for you.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DT
DU - Coal
$25
Coal is a turtle who truly knows how to relax. His favorite spot is on his back, enjoying the quiet of the world around him. With his dark grey and black shell, he exudes a calm and peaceful vibe that will soothe any home. Coal is content to take things slow and savor each moment, making him a perfect companion for those looking for a laid-back, serene friend. If you're searching for a turtle who’ll add a sense of tranquility and quiet joy to your life, Coal is the perfect choice!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DU
Coal is a turtle who truly knows how to relax. His favorite spot is on his back, enjoying the quiet of the world around him. With his dark grey and black shell, he exudes a calm and peaceful vibe that will soothe any home. Coal is content to take things slow and savor each moment, making him a perfect companion for those looking for a laid-back, serene friend. If you're searching for a turtle who’ll add a sense of tranquility and quiet joy to your life, Coal is the perfect choice!
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DU
DV - Orion the Turtle
$25
Orion is a calm and adventurous turtle with a personality as deep and mysterious as his stunning blue shell. Named after the great Greek hunter and constellation, he carries with him an air of quiet strength and curiosity. Orion loves exploring new places but is also content in his own space, where he can observe his surroundings in peace. His laid-back demeanor makes him an excellent companion for anyone who enjoys quiet moments and peaceful adventures. If you’re looking for a turtle who brings both mystery and serenity into your life, Orion is the perfect addition to your home!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DV
Orion is a calm and adventurous turtle with a personality as deep and mysterious as his stunning blue shell. Named after the great Greek hunter and constellation, he carries with him an air of quiet strength and curiosity. Orion loves exploring new places but is also content in his own space, where he can observe his surroundings in peace. His laid-back demeanor makes him an excellent companion for anyone who enjoys quiet moments and peaceful adventures. If you’re looking for a turtle who brings both mystery and serenity into your life, Orion is the perfect addition to your home!
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DV
DW - Mateo Turtle
$25
Mateo is a turtle with a heart full of curiosity and a playful spirit. His vibrant green and blue shell perfectly reflects his lively, yet calm nature. Mateo enjoys swimming around, exploring every inch of his space with a keen eye for adventure. He’s friendly and easy to get along with, making him an ideal companion for those seeking a fun and gentle friend. If you’re looking for a turtle who’s both playful and kind, Mateo will be the perfect addition to your home!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DW
Mateo is a turtle with a heart full of curiosity and a playful spirit. His vibrant green and blue shell perfectly reflects his lively, yet calm nature. Mateo enjoys swimming around, exploring every inch of his space with a keen eye for adventure. He’s friendly and easy to get along with, making him an ideal companion for those seeking a fun and gentle friend. If you’re looking for a turtle who’s both playful and kind, Mateo will be the perfect addition to your home!
Measurements Approx: 7"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DW
DX - Emerald the Tree Python
$25
Emerald is a stunning green tree python, her emerald green scales blending beautifully with the leaves of any environment. She’s calm and serene, often found coiled in a comfortable spot high up, where she can observe the world around her. Her gentle demeanor makes her a favorite among snake lovers who appreciate the quiet, thoughtful movements of a tree-dwelling snake. Emerald's elegant appearance and peaceful nature make her an enchanting companion. Measurements Approx: 26” x 2.5
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DX
Emerald is a stunning green tree python, her emerald green scales blending beautifully with the leaves of any environment. She’s calm and serene, often found coiled in a comfortable spot high up, where she can observe the world around her. Her gentle demeanor makes her a favorite among snake lovers who appreciate the quiet, thoughtful movements of a tree-dwelling snake. Emerald's elegant appearance and peaceful nature make her an enchanting companion. Measurements Approx: 26” x 2.5
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DX
DY - Indigo the Snake
$25
Indigo is a stunning snake with a mix of deep blue and white scales. Her dark blue is like the night sky, and the white patches are like soft clouds. She moves slowly and gracefully, almost like she’s floating. Known for her calm temperament, Indigo moves with grace, always gliding smoothly across any surface. A natural beauty, Indigo is both a showstopper and a gentle soul, with an inquisitive nature that makes her a delight to watch as she explores her surroundings.Indigo is calm and loves to explore her surroundings with curiosity, making her a beautiful and gentle companion.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 33”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DY
Indigo is a stunning snake with a mix of deep blue and white scales. Her dark blue is like the night sky, and the white patches are like soft clouds. She moves slowly and gracefully, almost like she’s floating. Known for her calm temperament, Indigo moves with grace, always gliding smoothly across any surface. A natural beauty, Indigo is both a showstopper and a gentle soul, with an inquisitive nature that makes her a delight to watch as she explores her surroundings.Indigo is calm and loves to explore her surroundings with curiosity, making her a beautiful and gentle companion.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 33”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DY
DZ - Morgan the Snake
$25
Morgan has deep, dark blue scales that almost look black in certain lights, giving her a mysterious and captivating appearance. She’s a bit quieter and more reserved than the others, but her movements are graceful and confident. Morgan prefers to stay calm and watch her surroundings, yet she has a powerful and elegant presence that draws attention.
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 25”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DZ
Morgan has deep, dark blue scales that almost look black in certain lights, giving her a mysterious and captivating appearance. She’s a bit quieter and more reserved than the others, but her movements are graceful and confident. Morgan prefers to stay calm and watch her surroundings, yet she has a powerful and elegant presence that draws attention.
Measurements Approx: 2"h x 25”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - DZ
EA - Blush the Snake
$25
Blush is a striking pink and black snake with a bold, unique pattern that makes her stand out in any setting. Her soft pink tones contrasted with the sharp black markings make her look like a work of art. Blush is a bit of a wild card, with a curious and adventurous personality. She loves to explore her surroundings, testing boundaries, and always keeping her human companions on their toes. With her distinctive appearance and energetic nature, Blush is perfect for someone who loves a snake with a little more attitude and flair.
Measurements Approx: 28"l x 2"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EA
Blush is a striking pink and black snake with a bold, unique pattern that makes her stand out in any setting. Her soft pink tones contrasted with the sharp black markings make her look like a work of art. Blush is a bit of a wild card, with a curious and adventurous personality. She loves to explore her surroundings, testing boundaries, and always keeping her human companions on their toes. With her distinctive appearance and energetic nature, Blush is perfect for someone who loves a snake with a little more attitude and flair.
Measurements Approx: 28"l x 2"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EA
EB - Celeste the Snake
$25
Celeste has a beautiful mix of blue and white scales, but her blue is lighter, and her pattern is softer. The white parts of her body stand out, making her look calm and peaceful. Celeste loves to explore, always moving with energy and curiosity. She’s playful and always looking for something new to discover.
Measurements Approx: 1.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EB
Celeste has a beautiful mix of blue and white scales, but her blue is lighter, and her pattern is softer. The white parts of her body stand out, making her look calm and peaceful. Celeste loves to explore, always moving with energy and curiosity. She’s playful and always looking for something new to discover.
Measurements Approx: 1.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EB
EC - Olive the Python
$25
Olive is a graceful green python with dark green markings that add a unique touch to her otherwise bright, forest green scales. She’s the type of snake who loves a bit of adventure, carefully slithering through her space with a curiosity that is both captivating and calm. Olive enjoys climbing and exploring new spaces, but when she's not on the move, she can often be found quietly curled up, basking in the warmth. Her gentle and observant nature makes her an ideal snake for those seeking a serene yet inquisitive companion.
Measurements Approx: 15" l x 1.5"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EC
Olive is a graceful green python with dark green markings that add a unique touch to her otherwise bright, forest green scales. She’s the type of snake who loves a bit of adventure, carefully slithering through her space with a curiosity that is both captivating and calm. Olive enjoys climbing and exploring new spaces, but when she's not on the move, she can often be found quietly curled up, basking in the warmth. Her gentle and observant nature makes her an ideal snake for those seeking a serene yet inquisitive companion.
Measurements Approx: 15" l x 1.5"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EC
ED - Jade the Boa
$25
Jade is a serene green boa with deep green scales that blend beautifully with her surroundings. Her colors are subtle, more earthy than bright, giving her a natural and calm appearance. Jade is a gentle soul who enjoys basking in cozy corners or quietly exploring her space. Her laid-back personality makes her an excellent companion for those who appreciate a relaxed, low-maintenance snake. Jade’s peaceful nature and understated beauty make her a calm presence, ideal for someone seeking a snake with elegance and tranquility.
Measurements Approx: 14"l x 1.5"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ED
Jade is a serene green boa with deep green scales that blend beautifully with her surroundings. Her colors are subtle, more earthy than bright, giving her a natural and calm appearance. Jade is a gentle soul who enjoys basking in cozy corners or quietly exploring her space. Her laid-back personality makes her an excellent companion for those who appreciate a relaxed, low-maintenance snake. Jade’s peaceful nature and understated beauty make her a calm presence, ideal for someone seeking a snake with elegance and tranquility.
Measurements Approx: 14"l x 1.5"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ED
EE - Ember the Snake
$25
Ember is a brilliant red snake with smooth, fiery red scales that catch the eye. Her bold color and fiery appearance are matched by her confident and curious personality. Ember loves to explore, her eyes full of curiosity as she slithers around looking for something new. She’s energetic and always eager to engage with her environment, making her a perfect choice for someone who wants a snake with a bit more personality and passion. Ember’s vibrant hue makes her a stunning addition to any collection.
Measurements Approx: 10"l x 4"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EE
Ember is a brilliant red snake with smooth, fiery red scales that catch the eye. Her bold color and fiery appearance are matched by her confident and curious personality. Ember loves to explore, her eyes full of curiosity as she slithers around looking for something new. She’s energetic and always eager to engage with her environment, making her a perfect choice for someone who wants a snake with a bit more personality and passion. Ember’s vibrant hue makes her a stunning addition to any collection.
Measurements Approx: 10"l x 4"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EE
EF - Rex the Alligator
$25
Rex is a strong and mighty alligator with deep, rich green scales that blend perfectly with his natural surroundings. His thick, muscular body is built for swimming through marshes and lurking in the shadows of swamps. Despite his tough appearance, Rex has a calm and collected personality. He loves to bask in the sun, showing off his powerful, yet relaxed, nature.
Rex has been raised in captivity and needs a safe, spacious home where he can roam freely, get plenty of sunlight, and receive the care and attention that will help him thrive. He needs an environment that mimics the wild to stay healthy and happy.
Measurements Approx: 12"l x 3"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EF
Rex is a strong and mighty alligator with deep, rich green scales that blend perfectly with his natural surroundings. His thick, muscular body is built for swimming through marshes and lurking in the shadows of swamps. Despite his tough appearance, Rex has a calm and collected personality. He loves to bask in the sun, showing off his powerful, yet relaxed, nature.
Rex has been raised in captivity and needs a safe, spacious home where he can roam freely, get plenty of sunlight, and receive the care and attention that will help him thrive. He needs an environment that mimics the wild to stay healthy and happy.
Measurements Approx: 12"l x 3"h
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EF
EG - Viper the Alligator
$25
Viper is a fearsome alligator with a dark, intimidating green color that blends into the shadows of the swamp. His powerful body and sharp eyes give him a fierce presence, and his steady, quiet nature makes him a master of stealth. Viper is always alert, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He’s a skilled and patient predator, and his serious demeanor adds to his dangerous reputation.
Viper needs an experienced adopter who can provide him with a safe and spacious environment where he can roam, hide, and hunt. His calm, yet intimidating nature requires a caretaker who can meet his needs for both privacy and stimulation, ensuring he stays healthy and content.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EG
Viper is a fearsome alligator with a dark, intimidating green color that blends into the shadows of the swamp. His powerful body and sharp eyes give him a fierce presence, and his steady, quiet nature makes him a master of stealth. Viper is always alert, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He’s a skilled and patient predator, and his serious demeanor adds to his dangerous reputation.
Viper needs an experienced adopter who can provide him with a safe and spacious environment where he can roam, hide, and hunt. His calm, yet intimidating nature requires a caretaker who can meet his needs for both privacy and stimulation, ensuring he stays healthy and content.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EG
EH - Fern the Alligator
$25
Fern is a graceful alligator with light green scales that shimmer in the sunlight. Her color gives her a softer, more elegant look compared to other alligators, making her stand out in the wild. Fern is curious and clever, often exploring new places with a playful attitude. She’s agile in the water and enjoys both resting on land and gliding through her habitat.
Fern requires a new home where she can enjoy both water and land spaces to explore. She's an active, curious alligator, and an adoption will provide her with the perfect environment for mental stimulation and physical activity. She needs a place to thrive and a caretaker who can give her the attention she deserves.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EH
Fern is a graceful alligator with light green scales that shimmer in the sunlight. Her color gives her a softer, more elegant look compared to other alligators, making her stand out in the wild. Fern is curious and clever, often exploring new places with a playful attitude. She’s agile in the water and enjoys both resting on land and gliding through her habitat.
Fern requires a new home where she can enjoy both water and land spaces to explore. She's an active, curious alligator, and an adoption will provide her with the perfect environment for mental stimulation and physical activity. She needs a place to thrive and a caretaker who can give her the attention she deserves.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EH
EI - Kai the Alligator
$25
Kai is a unique alligator, his scales a beautiful mix of blue and green. His colors change in different lighting, with blue tones sparkling under the sun and green shades blending into the water. Kai is a mysterious and adventurous alligator, always on the move and exploring new areas. He has a strong, confident presence, and his mix of colors makes him a standout in the swamp.
Kai’s unique coloring and adventurous spirit mean he needs a large, enriched environment that can accommodate his curious nature. He requires a habitat with plenty of space and varied terrain to explore, as well as care from an experienced owner who can provide him with proper attention and care.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EI
Kai is a unique alligator, his scales a beautiful mix of blue and green. His colors change in different lighting, with blue tones sparkling under the sun and green shades blending into the water. Kai is a mysterious and adventurous alligator, always on the move and exploring new areas. He has a strong, confident presence, and his mix of colors makes him a standout in the swamp.
Kai’s unique coloring and adventurous spirit mean he needs a large, enriched environment that can accommodate his curious nature. He requires a habitat with plenty of space and varied terrain to explore, as well as care from an experienced owner who can provide him with proper attention and care.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EI
EJ - Sweeny Todd the Beetle
$25
Sweeney Todd is a beetle with a reputation for being a bit of a mysterious character. Despite his slightly mischievous nature, he’s clever and quick to adapt to new environments, making him a fascinating and entertaining companion. Sweeney Todd enjoys exploring hidden nooks and crannies, always on the lookout for something new. If you’re looking for a beetle that brings a little intrigue and a touch of mischief to your life, Sweeney Todd is the perfect friend for you!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EJ
Sweeney Todd is a beetle with a reputation for being a bit of a mysterious character. Despite his slightly mischievous nature, he’s clever and quick to adapt to new environments, making him a fascinating and entertaining companion. Sweeney Todd enjoys exploring hidden nooks and crannies, always on the lookout for something new. If you’re looking for a beetle that brings a little intrigue and a touch of mischief to your life, Sweeney Todd is the perfect friend for you!
Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EJ
EK - Apollo the Frog
$25
Apollo is the boldest of the group, always taking the lead in whatever adventure comes his way. His confidence shines through, and he’s always the first to jump into a new situation, making him a true leader. Apollo needs adoption because he thrives in a space where he can continue exploring and leading the way for others. His adventurous spirit will bring excitement and energy to any home!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EK
Apollo is the boldest of the group, always taking the lead in whatever adventure comes his way. His confidence shines through, and he’s always the first to jump into a new situation, making him a true leader. Apollo needs adoption because he thrives in a space where he can continue exploring and leading the way for others. His adventurous spirit will bring excitement and energy to any home!
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EK
EL - Athena the Frog
$25
Athena is the calm and wise frog of the group. She enjoys taking a step back, observing everything around her with a keen and thoughtful eye. Athena would be the perfect companion for someone who values a quiet, contemplative presence. She needs to be adopted because her peaceful nature deserves a calm space where she can relax and reflect. If you want a frog who adds serenity and wisdom to your life, Athena is the one.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EL
Athena is the calm and wise frog of the group. She enjoys taking a step back, observing everything around her with a keen and thoughtful eye. Athena would be the perfect companion for someone who values a quiet, contemplative presence. She needs to be adopted because her peaceful nature deserves a calm space where she can relax and reflect. If you want a frog who adds serenity and wisdom to your life, Athena is the one.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EL
EM - Hermes the Frog
$25
Hermes is full of energy and never stays still for long. His playful and quick-witted personality makes him a fun and entertaining companion. He’s always hopping around, looking for new things to discover and new games to play. Hermes needs adoption because he thrives in a space where he can keep moving and stay active. If you're looking for a frog who will bring joy and excitement to your home, Hermes is your guy.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EM
Hermes is full of energy and never stays still for long. His playful and quick-witted personality makes him a fun and entertaining companion. He’s always hopping around, looking for new things to discover and new games to play. Hermes needs adoption because he thrives in a space where he can keep moving and stay active. If you're looking for a frog who will bring joy and excitement to your home, Hermes is your guy.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4.5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EM
EN - Hera the Frog
$25
Hera is the most graceful and nurturing frog, always looking after the others and making sure everyone is well. She has a protective side that makes her the heart of the group. Hera needs adoption because she longs for a space where she can nurture and care for her surroundings. If you’re seeking a frog who will bring warmth, compassion, and grace into your home, Hera is the perfect companion.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EN
Hera is the most graceful and nurturing frog, always looking after the others and making sure everyone is well. She has a protective side that makes her the heart of the group. Hera needs adoption because she longs for a space where she can nurture and care for her surroundings. If you’re seeking a frog who will bring warmth, compassion, and grace into your home, Hera is the perfect companion.
Measurements Approx: 4"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EN
EO - Gizmo the Gecko
$25
Gizmo is a vibrant green gecko with soft, smooth scales that blend perfectly with his surroundings. His tiny feet are perfect for climbing, and he loves to explore every nook and cranny of his space. Gizmo is quick and playful, often darting around his habitat, but he also enjoys basking under a warm light when he's not exploring. He’s friendly and loves to stick his head out to check out the world around him.
Gizmo is an active gecko that needs a safe space to climb and explore. He thrives in a warm, dry environment with lots of little hideouts and a steady light source to keep him healthy. He needs an adopter who can give him the space to play and the warmth he needs to stay comfortable.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EO
Gizmo is a vibrant green gecko with soft, smooth scales that blend perfectly with his surroundings. His tiny feet are perfect for climbing, and he loves to explore every nook and cranny of his space. Gizmo is quick and playful, often darting around his habitat, but he also enjoys basking under a warm light when he's not exploring. He’s friendly and loves to stick his head out to check out the world around him.
Gizmo is an active gecko that needs a safe space to climb and explore. He thrives in a warm, dry environment with lots of little hideouts and a steady light source to keep him healthy. He needs an adopter who can give him the space to play and the warmth he needs to stay comfortable.
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EO
EP - Ivy the Gecko
$25
Ivy is a beautiful green gecko with smooth, bright scales that catch the light as she moves. She’s calm during the day but very active and alert at night when she goes hunting. Ivy’s big, bright eyes help her see in the dark, and her long tail helps her balance as she climbs. She loves to explore her space, but she’s also content to rest in a cozy, quiet spot.
Ivy is nocturnal and enjoys a warm, quiet space to rest during the day and a safe environment to roam at night. She requires an adopter who can provide the right temperature and care to keep her happy and healthy. Dimensions
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EP
Ivy is a beautiful green gecko with smooth, bright scales that catch the light as she moves. She’s calm during the day but very active and alert at night when she goes hunting. Ivy’s big, bright eyes help her see in the dark, and her long tail helps her balance as she climbs. She loves to explore her space, but she’s also content to rest in a cozy, quiet spot.
Ivy is nocturnal and enjoys a warm, quiet space to rest during the day and a safe environment to roam at night. She requires an adopter who can provide the right temperature and care to keep her happy and healthy. Dimensions
Measurements Approx: 3.5"h x 12”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EP
EQ - Moss the Chameleon
$25
Moss is a stunning green chameleon with the ability to shift shades of green to match his surroundings. His color-changing abilities are mesmerizing, and he enjoys blending in with leaves and branches in his habitat. Moss is a bit shy and prefers quiet, leafy corners where he feels safe. His long, curled tail and independent-moving eyes make him a fascinating creature to watch.
Moss needs an experienced adopter who understands his specific needs, including temperature control, humidity, and plenty of space to climb and explore. He thrives in a naturalistic habitat with branches and leaves to mimic his natural environment. His ability to change colors requires a stable environment to stay healthy and happy.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EQ
Moss is a stunning green chameleon with the ability to shift shades of green to match his surroundings. His color-changing abilities are mesmerizing, and he enjoys blending in with leaves and branches in his habitat. Moss is a bit shy and prefers quiet, leafy corners where he feels safe. His long, curled tail and independent-moving eyes make him a fascinating creature to watch.
Moss needs an experienced adopter who understands his specific needs, including temperature control, humidity, and plenty of space to climb and explore. He thrives in a naturalistic habitat with branches and leaves to mimic his natural environment. His ability to change colors requires a stable environment to stay healthy and happy.
Measurements Approx: 3"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EQ
ER - Dash the Ladybug
$25
Dash is a speedy little bug with a big heart and bright red wings. Curious, cheerful, and always on the go, Dash brings good vibes wherever they land. Perfect for a bug lover or garden friend—adopt Dash and add a dash of joy to your life! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Size:
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ER
Dash is a speedy little bug with a big heart and bright red wings. Curious, cheerful, and always on the go, Dash brings good vibes wherever they land. Perfect for a bug lover or garden friend—adopt Dash and add a dash of joy to your life! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Size:
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ER
ES - Sophie the Ladybug
$25
Sophie is a sweet and cheerful ladybug who loves to bask in the sunlight and explore flowers. Though she’s a bit shy at first, her optimistic and friendly personality shines through once she feels at ease. Sophie is looking for a loving home where she can bring joy and light into your life. If you’re looking for a kind-hearted companion, Sophie would be a perfect fit! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Size:
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ES
Sophie is a sweet and cheerful ladybug who loves to bask in the sunlight and explore flowers. Though she’s a bit shy at first, her optimistic and friendly personality shines through once she feels at ease. Sophie is looking for a loving home where she can bring joy and light into your life. If you’re looking for a kind-hearted companion, Sophie would be a perfect fit! Measurements Approx: 3"h x 5”l
Size:
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ES
ET - Buzz the Frog
$25
Buzz is a tiny, green frog with a striking feature: golden specks in his eyes that sparkle in the light. His small size makes him incredibly quick and agile, hopping from one place to another with ease. Buzz loves to sit on leaves or rocks, soaking up the warmth from the sun. His golden eyes give him a unique charm, and he’s always alert, ready to jump into action at any moment. His smooth, green skin blends perfectly with his surroundings, but his eyes are what truly make him stand out.
Buzz requires a calm, peaceful environment where he can jump around and hide when needed. He thrives in a warm, humid habitat, and his adopter will need to provide a comfortable environment with enough space for Buzz to hop and explore. His golden eyes and playful personality make him a joy to have, but he needs the right care to stay healthy and happy. Measurements Approx: 2"hx 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ET
Buzz is a tiny, green frog with a striking feature: golden specks in his eyes that sparkle in the light. His small size makes him incredibly quick and agile, hopping from one place to another with ease. Buzz loves to sit on leaves or rocks, soaking up the warmth from the sun. His golden eyes give him a unique charm, and he’s always alert, ready to jump into action at any moment. His smooth, green skin blends perfectly with his surroundings, but his eyes are what truly make him stand out.
Buzz requires a calm, peaceful environment where he can jump around and hide when needed. He thrives in a warm, humid habitat, and his adopter will need to provide a comfortable environment with enough space for Buzz to hop and explore. His golden eyes and playful personality make him a joy to have, but he needs the right care to stay healthy and happy. Measurements Approx: 2"hx 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - ET
EU - Pinkie the Axolotl
$25
Pinky is a charming, small axolotl with soft, pale pink skin that gives her a delicate and adorable appearance. Her feathery gills, which sprout from the sides of her head like little pink branches, make her look like a magical underwater creature. Pinky is a calm and peaceful amphibian, often gliding gracefully through the water with her tiny legs paddling gently. She loves to explore the plants and rocks in her habitat, but she’s also content to rest quietly in a cozy corner. Her sweet, curious nature and unique look make her a delight to watch!
Pinky needs a clean, well-maintained aquatic environment with cool, fresh water and plenty of hiding spots. She thrives in a peaceful and stress-free home, so an adopter who can provide her with the proper care and the right environment to explore will make her truly happy. Her gentle, easygoing nature makes her a great companion for someone looking for a quiet, low-maintenance pet. Measurements Approx: 3"h x 9”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EU
Pinky is a charming, small axolotl with soft, pale pink skin that gives her a delicate and adorable appearance. Her feathery gills, which sprout from the sides of her head like little pink branches, make her look like a magical underwater creature. Pinky is a calm and peaceful amphibian, often gliding gracefully through the water with her tiny legs paddling gently. She loves to explore the plants and rocks in her habitat, but she’s also content to rest quietly in a cozy corner. Her sweet, curious nature and unique look make her a delight to watch!
Pinky needs a clean, well-maintained aquatic environment with cool, fresh water and plenty of hiding spots. She thrives in a peaceful and stress-free home, so an adopter who can provide her with the proper care and the right environment to explore will make her truly happy. Her gentle, easygoing nature makes her a great companion for someone looking for a quiet, low-maintenance pet. Measurements Approx: 3"h x 9”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EU
EV - Daphne the Bird
$25
Meet Daphne, the vibrant blue hen who's as bold as she is beautiful. With her dazzling feathers and lively demeanor, Daphne is the life of the party. This charming girl loves to explore, play, and make new friends - and she can't wait to find her forever home with you! Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EV
Meet Daphne, the vibrant blue hen who's as bold as she is beautiful. With her dazzling feathers and lively demeanor, Daphne is the life of the party. This charming girl loves to explore, play, and make new friends - and she can't wait to find her forever home with you! Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EV
EW - Riley the Hen
$25
Get to know Riley, the mysterious and alluring grey hen with an air of sophistication. This sleek and agile bird is as quiet as a whisper, but don't underestimate her - Riley's got brains, beauty, and a hint of mischief lurking beneath her calm exterior. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EW
Get to know Riley, the mysterious and alluring grey hen with an air of sophistication. This sleek and agile bird is as quiet as a whisper, but don't underestimate her - Riley's got brains, beauty, and a hint of mischief lurking beneath her calm exterior. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EW
EX - Petunia the Hen
$25
Say hello to Petunia, the sweet and sassy pink hen who's sure to steal your heart. With her delicate features and rosy plumage, Petunia is the epitome of elegance. But don't be fooled - beneath her dainty exterior lies a feisty spirit and a penchant for adventure! Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EX
Say hello to Petunia, the sweet and sassy pink hen who's sure to steal your heart. With her delicate features and rosy plumage, Petunia is the epitome of elegance. But don't be fooled - beneath her dainty exterior lies a feisty spirit and a penchant for adventure! Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EX
EY - Sienna the Hen
$25
Meet Sienna, the stunning rusty-hued hen with a fiery personality to match. This gorgeous girl loves to strut her stuff around the farm, flaunting her luxurious feathers and charming everyone with her curious nature. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EY
Meet Sienna, the stunning rusty-hued hen with a fiery personality to match. This gorgeous girl loves to strut her stuff around the farm, flaunting her luxurious feathers and charming everyone with her curious nature. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EY
EZ - Honey the Pug
$25
Meet Honey, the sweet and laid-back pug who's sure to melt your heart. With her soft, velvety coat and adorable wrinkles, Honey is a snuggle bug who loves to cuddle and get lots of attention. This gentle girl is looking for a forever home where she can be the center of attention. Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EZ
Meet Honey, the sweet and laid-back pug who's sure to melt your heart. With her soft, velvety coat and adorable wrinkles, Honey is a snuggle bug who loves to cuddle and get lots of attention. This gentle girl is looking for a forever home where she can be the center of attention. Measurements Approx: 4"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 3 - EZ
Add a donation for Victoria Bulldog Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!