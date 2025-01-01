VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 4

Meet Spud McGraw, the most positive potato you'll ever meet! With a heart as big as his starchy self, Spud always looks on the bright side of life, no matter how many mashed potatoes there are in the world. He's wearing his favorite brown cowboy hat, ready to take on any adventure with a smile and a can-do attitude. Spud loves to start every day with a little "spud shuffle" — a dance where he hops around in circles, shaking his little potato body and spreading good vibes wherever he goes. It's impossible to watch him without cracking a smile, and his enthusiasm is totally contagious. Spud wants to help others who need a boost of positivity and encouragement. He’s looking for a home where his cheerful, uplifting spirit can make a difference, spreading joy and support to those who need it most. If you're ready for a spud who’ll brighten your days and help you share good vibes with the world, Spud McGraw is the potato for you! Adopt Spud McGraw today, and let this friendly, cowboy-hat-wearing potato bring some much-needed joy and optimism to your life! Measurements Approx: 7" x 4” Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GV

Meet Spud McGraw, the most positive potato you'll ever meet! With a heart as big as his starchy self, Spud always looks on the bright side of life, no matter how many mashed potatoes there are in the world. He's wearing his favorite brown cowboy hat, ready to take on any adventure with a smile and a can-do attitude. Spud loves to start every day with a little "spud shuffle" — a dance where he hops around in circles, shaking his little potato body and spreading good vibes wherever he goes. It's impossible to watch him without cracking a smile, and his enthusiasm is totally contagious. Spud wants to help others who need a boost of positivity and encouragement. He’s looking for a home where his cheerful, uplifting spirit can make a difference, spreading joy and support to those who need it most. If you're ready for a spud who’ll brighten your days and help you share good vibes with the world, Spud McGraw is the potato for you! Adopt Spud McGraw today, and let this friendly, cowboy-hat-wearing potato bring some much-needed joy and optimism to your life! Measurements Approx: 7" x 4” Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GV

More details...