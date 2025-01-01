VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 4

Say hello to Nero, the sleek and charming black pug with a personality as bold and mysterious as his glossy coat. Found wandering the city streets, Nero’s scrappy beginnings shaped him into the clever, playful pup he is today. Rescued and rehomed, he's now a confident little mischief-maker with an irresistible underbite and a heart full of love.
Nero adores snuggling under blankets, chasing toys (when it suits him), and keeping you entertained with his quirky antics. He’s looking for an active, fun-loving owner who can match his energy and appreciate his spunky charm. If you’re ready for a pint-sized companion with a big personality, Nero is your guy. Measurements Approx: 3.5" h x 3"l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FA
FB - Blush the Cat
$25
Meet Blush, a stunning pink cat with a heart as soft as her fur. Once discovered curled up in a quiet garden, she blossomed into a playful and affectionate sweetheart after a warm bath and a hearty meal. Despite her uncertain beginnings, Blush remains a gentle soul who loves attention and thrives on affection.
With her unique pink coat and delicate features, Blush is truly one of a kind. She’s looking for a loving home where she can be the star of the show—and someone to adore her as much as she’ll adore you. Measurements Approx: 16"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 -FB
FC - Iridia the Dinosaur
$25
Iridia was discovered in a hidden garden, tucked behind ivy-covered walls where time seemed to stand still. With dazzling white feathers and a kaleidoscope-colored mane, she looked like she’d stepped out of a dream. No one knows quite how she arrived there, but it was clear she belonged to a world full of wonder.
Playful, curious, and endlessly enchanted by the world around her, Iridia is always eager to explore new corners and uncover hidden treasures. Her striking crest and vibrant plumage make her a true showstopper, but it’s her gentle, loving spirit that truly captures hearts. Iridia is ready to bring a little magic to a family of her own. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FC
FD - Auric the Troodon
$25
Auric, the majestic Troodon, was discovered in a hidden valley, his shimmering white scales and vibrant orange mane a sight to behold. This gentle giant has a heart of gold, and his calm demeanor makes him a perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal friend. With his impressive horns and powerful build, Auric is a true protector, and he'll stop at nothing to keep his loved ones safe. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FD
FE - Viridian the Dinosaur
$25
Viridian was rescued from a lush jungle, his emerald green scales and fiery orange mane a testament to his wild spirit. This gentle brute has a kind heart and a strong sense of loyalty, making him a trustworthy companion for anyone seeking adventure. With his powerful legs and rugged build, Viridian is a true explorer, and he'll take you on the wildest journeys through the untamed wilderness. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FE
FF - Tigger the Cat
$25
Tigger was found roaming the streets, his bright orange and white fur a beacon of hope. This gentle giant has a heart of gold, and his playful nature makes him a perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal friend. Tigger loves to cuddle, play with toys, and purr contentedly in your lap. With his impressive size and striking colouration, Tigger is a true showstopper, and his loving personality makes him a perfect addition to any family. Despite his large stature, Tigger is a gentle soul, and he'll make sure to take care of you and keep you company. Measurements Approx: 23"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FF
FG - Mocha the Dog
$25
Mocha's beautiful multi-brown and cream coat a testament to her unique charm. This sweet girl has a gentle soul and a loving heart, always eager to please and playful to a fault. Mocha loves to go on walks, chase balls, and snuggle up for belly rubs. With her expressive brown eyes and cute floppy ears, Mocha is a true charmer, and her adaptable nature makes her a perfect fit for any family. Whether you're an experienced dog owner or a first-time adopter, Mocha is ready to bring joy and companionship into your life. Measurements Approx: 7"h x 6”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FG
FH - Raspberry the Hen
$25
Raspberry was discovered in a hidden corner of the farm, her rich, berry-inspired feathers a sight to behold. This elegant lady has a confident and outgoing personality, always strutting her stuff with pride. Raspberry loves to explore, scratch for treats, and cluck contentedly in the sun. With her vibrant plumage and charming demeanor, Raspberry is a true gem, and her loving nature makes her a perfect addition to any family looking for a loyal and entertaining companion. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FH
FI - Glacier the Dinosaur
$25
Glacier, the magnificent blue dinosaur, was discovered wandering the frozen tundra, his icy blue scales shimmering like sunlight on snow. Resilient and majestic, he seemed to emerge straight from the heart of a forgotten ice age—mysterious, powerful, and full of quiet grace.
Despite his imposing build, Glacier is a true gentle giant with a heart of gold. His calm, loyal nature makes him the perfect companion for those who crave steady friendship and warm snuggles. Whether he's exploring frosty landscapes or playing with his favorite toys, Glacier brings a peaceful joy to every moment.
With his striking coloration and serene spirit, Glacier is a rare treasure—ready to melt hearts and find a forever home where he can be loved as deeply as he loves in return. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FI
FJ - Smudge the Cat
$25
Smudge, the beautiful grey and white cat, was first seen perched on the windowsill of an old bookshop, appearing after a summer storm like a quiet little mystery. Later found tucked away in a nearby alley, she slowly revealed her sweet, gentle nature.
Though shy at first, Smudge warms up with patience and becomes a loving lap cat who purrs contentedly and enjoys a quiet game of chase with her favourite laser pointer. With her delicate features and soft stormy fur, Smudge is a quiet, loyal companion ready to find a cozy forever home. Measurements Approx: 12"h x 7”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FJ
FK - Bronson the Dog
$25
Bronson, the lovable brown dog, was found wandering the streets, his rich, chocolate-brown coat a testament to his warm and gentle nature. This sweet boy has a heart of gold, always eager to please and playful to a fault. Bronson loves to go on walks, chase balls, and snuggle up for belly rubs. With his big brown eyes and floppy ears, Bronson is a true charmer, and his adaptable nature makes him a perfect fit for any family. Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FK
FL - Honeycomb the Dog
$25
"Honeycomb is the perfect mix of cuddly and confident. She’s got a warm heart, a playful spark, and just
enough sass to keep life interesting. Whether she’s lounging on the couch, strutting her stuff on a walk, or
keeping an eye on those sneaky squirrels, Honeycomb knows how to make every moment shine.
She’s house-trained, full of love, and ready to find a home where she can be your loyal sidekick and
occasional queen bee. If you're looking for a dog with charm, personality, and a touch of attitude, Honeycomb’s your girl.
Adopt Honeycomb—because life’s better with a little sweetness and a lot of personality. Measurements Approx: 4"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FL
FM - Persimmon the Cat
$25
Persimmon was found hiding in a cozy alleyway, her vibrant orange fur a testament to her fiery personality. This sweet girl has a curious and playful nature, always eager to explore and investigate new sights and sounds. Persimmon loves to curl up in laps, purr contentedly, and chase the occasional laser pointer. With her bright orange coat and piercing green eyes, Persimmon is a true beauty, and her loving nature makes her a perfect fit for anyone looking for a loyal companion. Measurements Approx: 4.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FM
FN - Brickle the Dog
$25
Brickle, the adorable cream and brown dog with floppy ears, was found wandering the streets, her sweet face and big brown eyes a testament to her gentle soul. This loving girl has a playful and affectionate nature, always eager to please and playful to a fault. Brickle loves to go on walks, chase balls, and snuggle up for belly rubs. With her soft cream and brown coat and adorable floppy ears, Brickle is a true charmer, and her loving nature makes her a perfect fit for any family. Measurements Approx: 16"h x 9”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FN
FO - Sunny the Turtle
$25
Sunny, a green turtle with a magical sunflower shell, was born in a hidden cove where her shell slowly transformed into a living garden of vibrant sunflowers. Despite her beauty, she sometimes felt different and longed for a place where she truly belonged.
Now, each spring, Sunny’s sunflower shell blooms brightly, spreading joy and reminding everyone that being unique is something to be celebrated. Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FO
FP - Raven the Pig
$25
Raven, the mischievous black pig, was discovered living her best life on the edge of an abandoned orchard, happily rooting through fallen fruit and outsmarting every attempt to catch her. It was clear from the start—this clever girl has a mind of her own and a knack for fun.
With her shiny coat and endless energy, Raven loves sneaking treats, causing a little chaos, and making everyone laugh with her clever tricks. Her curious spirit and cheeky antics make her impossible to ignore. Though she can be a handful, Raven’s charm and zest for life brighten every day—proving that a little mischief goes a long way. Measurements Approx: 5"h x 3”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FP
FQ - Petal the Pig
$25
Petal, a sweet pink pig with soft white ears, wasn’t always surrounded by fields of flowers. She was rescued from a neglected farm, where she spent her early days without much care or comfort. But even then, her gentle spirit never faded.
Since being brought to safety, Petal has blossomed into the embodiment of charm and sweetness. Her calm nature and endearing looks make her a favorite wherever she goes. Though she’s usually serene, she still delights in playful moments—rolling in the mud or chasing butterflies across the meadow. With a heart as soft as her pink fur, Petal brings warmth and quiet joy to everyone she meets, proving that resilience and love go hand in hand. Measurements Approx: 9"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FQ
FR - Oreo the Pig
$25
Oreo, a cute white pig with black ears and a perfectly curled tail, was found trotting along a country road, happily following a group of cyclists like she was leading the parade. Clearly on a mission (and loving the attention), she was scooped up and brought to safety—with her trademark tail still wagging.
With her striking black-and-white look and endless energy, Oreo is always ready for her next adventure. Whether she’s zooming through the yard or investigating every corner, her playful spirit and curious nature make her a bundle of joy, spreading smiles wherever she goes. Measurements Approx: 6"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FR
FS - Quilo the Dragon
$25
Aquilo, the majestic blue dragon with a flowing yellow mane, was born atop the highest peak where the clouds never clear and the stars whisper secrets to the wind. Legends say he emerged from a storm that raged for seven days, bringing calm the moment he took flight.
Since then, Aquilo has soared as the guardian of the northern winds, his piercing blue eyes watching over the skies. With a presence that soothes and a power that commands, he brings balance to both breeze and storm—an ancient force of peace wrapped in scales and starlight. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FS
FT - Leon the Dragon
$25
Leon, the radiant yellow dragon with a blazing red mane, was born from a solar flare during the longest day of the year. As legend tells it, the sun itself roared, and from that roar, Leon emerged—bright, bold, and unstoppable.
Named for his lion-hearted courage, Leon became the protector of the sunlit realms, his golden wings lighting the skies wherever he flies. With fire in his heart and the sun at his back, he faces every challenge with fearless energy, bringing warmth, light, and hope to all beneath his flight. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FT
FU - Solara the Dragon
$25
Meet Solara, a stunning light yellow dragon with a vibrant red mane that glows like a summer sunset. Raised in a peaceful farming valley, Solara grew up surrounded by golden fields and open skies—where she developed her calm, nurturing nature and deep love for the land.
She’s gentle, loyal, and has a soothing presence that brings peace to everyone around her. Whether she’s watching over the garden, curling up near a sunny window, or giving a soft, comforting roar, Solara is a quiet force of warmth and kindness.
Solara is now looking for a new home after her previous caretaker could no longer provide the space and time she needs to thrive. She's ready to bring her steady, loving spirit to a new family who can give her the care—and sunlight—she so deeply loves.
If you're someone who appreciates a gentle soul and a warm heart, Solara may be the perfect addition to your life. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FU
FV - Scorch the Dragon
$25
Meet Scorch, an orange dragon with a blazing red mane that burns like a firestorm. Bold, daring, and full of unstoppable energy, Scorch charges into action without a second thought. His powerful wings leave a trail of flame as he soars across the sky, and his courage is unmatched.
Once the proud protector of the volcanic plains, Scorch kept the balance between fire and earth with unwavering strength. But as the region grew quieter and less wild, Scorch found himself longing for more connection and purpose. His previous guardian recognized that he needed a new home—one that could match his intensity and give him the space to thrive.
Scorch is now looking for a strong, experienced companion who can appreciate his fiery spirit and give him the adventure he craves. If you're ready for a loyal, high-energy dragon with a heart of molten gold, Scorch might just be the perfect match. Measurements Approx: 9.5"h x 4”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FV
FW - Toby the Bear
$25
Meet Toby, a sweet and affectionate bear who’s always ready for cuddles and companionship. With his goofy charm and playful spirit, Toby brings joy to everyone he meets and just wants to be part of a loving home.
Toby has been looking for his forever family for a while, but finding the right match hasn’t been easy. He’s a big guy with an even bigger heart, and he needs space to roam and a calm, patient environment to truly thrive. Not everyone is equipped for that, but for the right person, he’ll be the most loyal and loving companion you could ask for.
If you're ready to open your heart and home to a gentle soul who just needs a little extra understanding, Toby might be the perfect fit. Measurements Approx: 14"h x 10”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FW
FX & FX2- Etoile & Bijou the Cats
$40
Meet Étoile (the black and white cat) and Bijou (the light orange and white cat), a bonded pair full of love and charm.
Étoile is playful and adventurous, with her striking tuxedo fur, while Bijou is calm, affectionate, and always up for cuddles. Together, they’re the perfect mix of energy and sweetness. Étoile and Bijou are inseparable. They rely on each other for comfort and companionship, so adopting them together is essential. They’ll bring double the love and joy into your home as they continue their lifelong friendship! Measurements Approx: 7"h x 3.5”l (each)
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FX & FX2
FY - Mischief the Bunny
$25
Meet Mischief, the cutest little pink bunny with black eyes and a pink nose! She’s full of playful energy and always up to something fun. With her soft pink fur and cheeky personality, Mischief loves exploring and hopping around, bringing smiles wherever she goes.
Though she can be a little troublemaker, her curious nature and mischievous antics are what make her so special. Beneath her playful spirit, she’s also affectionate and loves cuddles. Mischief needs a home where she can get lots of attention, playtime, and love.
If you're looking for a bunny to add joy and a little mischief to your life, Mischief is the perfect companion! Adopt her today and let the fun begin! Measurements Approx: 12"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FY
FZ - Nutmeg the Squirrel
$25
Meet Nutmeg, the adorable little brown squirrel holding onto its prized mushroom! With its fluffy tail, bright eyes, and tiny paws, Nutmeg exudes woodland charm and curiosity. The mushroom in its grip adds the perfect whimsical touch to this playful little adventurer.
Nutmeg is looking for a loving home where it can feel safe, cherished, and free to show off its mischievous side. With a personality as sweet as its name, Nutmeg will bring endless joy and laughter into your life.
Adopt Nutmeg today and add a touch of woodland magic to your home! Measurements Approx: 10"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 4 - FZ
GA - Mavis & Juniper the Hens
$40
Meet Mavis and Juniper, a lovely bonded pair of hens who are inseparable and full of charm. Mavis, the brown hen, is lively and curious, always exploring and keeping things interesting with her playful antics. Juniper, the soft beige beauty, is calm and gentle, often following Mavis’s lead with a serene and peaceful nature.
These two hens share a deep bond and are looking for a loving home where they can continue to enjoy each other’s company. Whether they’re foraging for treats, clucking happily, or simply resting side by side, Mavis and Juniper will bring warmth and joy to any home.
Adopt this sweet pair today and let Mavis and Juniper add some delightful companionship and love to your life! Measurements Approx: 4” x 5"
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GA
GB - Pistachio
$25
Meet Pistachio, the delightful light green stingray with a heart full of charm and a playful personality! Pistachio is known for her graceful gliding, but she has a silly quirk—she absolutely loves to "dance" in circles when she gets excited, spinning around in the water like she’s putting on a show! It’s her way of showing off her energy and joy, making her a fun and entertaining companion.
With her shimmering green hues and gentle nature, Pistachio brings a peaceful yet playful vibe to any aquarium. She’s looking for a loving home where she can keep dancing and sharing her quirky charm with you.
Adopt Pistachio today and enjoy the calming yet joyful presence of this fun-loving stingray in your life! Measurements Approx: 9” x 6"
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GB
GC - Otis the Opossum
$25
Meet Otis, the lovable, large grey opossum with a personality as big as his adorable, fluffy tail! Otis is a charming, nocturnal creature who enjoys the quiet, peaceful moments of the night—but he also has some hilarious and silly habits that make him impossible not to love.
Otis has a quirky fondness for collecting things—whether it's a random sock, a shiny rock, or a leaf he’s found while exploring, Otis will drag it back to his favorite hiding spot as if he's stashing away treasures. He also loves to "play dead" in the most dramatic way, collapsing onto his back with all four paws up, much to the confusion of anyone nearby. But don’t be fooled—it's all part of his goofy act!
He’s a curious little guy who loves to explore, snuggle up in cozy corners, and entertain you with his peculiar antics. Otis is looking for a home where he can be his silly, lovable self and share his charming personality with someone who will appreciate his unique ways.
Adopt Otis today and enjoy the endless fun, laughs, and love this one-of-a-kind opossum brings to your life!
Measurements Approx: 16" x 5”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GC
GD - Binky the Bunny
$25
Meet Binky, the most fashionable bunny you’ll ever meet! Binky is all about cozy style, rocking a cute little toque, a snug shawl sweater, an adorable skirt, and tights that complete her chic ensemble. She’s not just a pretty face—Binky’s got the personality to match her fashion sense, and she loves to strut her stuff, showing off her outfit while hopping around with a cheerful bounce.
With her adorable attire, Binky is always ready for a day out in the meadow or curling up in a cozy corner with a good carrot snack. She has a gentle, loving nature and loves to share her warmth with everyone around her. Whether she’s snuggling up in her sweater or hopping about in her skirt, Binky is the perfect mix of sweet and stylish.
Adopt Binky today, and let her bring a little extra flair and a lot of love into your home!
1
Measurements Approx: 10"h x 5”l
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GD
GE - Sprig the Frog
$25
Meet Sprig, the lanky green frog with a fun, adventurous personality! Sprig may have long, slender legs perfect for big jumps, but his quirky habit is his love for “sprouting” up in the most unexpected places—whether it’s hanging off a branch or trying to balance on a rock in the most awkward position. He’s always up for an adventure and enjoys showing off his unique leaping skills.
With his bright green skin and playful spirit, Sprig is a charming companion who will keep you entertained with his quirky antics and endless curiosity.
Adopt Sprig today and let this fun-loving frog hop into your heart with joy and laughter!
Measurements Approx: 6" x 2”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GE
GF - Bamboo the Frog
$25
Meet Bamboo, the green frog with long legs, big feet, and an even bigger personality! Bamboo is built for jumping, and those oversized feet? They're perfect for making a splash, whether he’s leaping across ponds or splashing around in puddles. He’s got a quirky way of hopping—his long legs make every jump look like a mini acrobatic show, and he loves to show off his impressive moves.
Bamboo has a playful spirit and can often be found stretching out, basking in the sun, or trying to sneak a peek at whatever new adventure is waiting. His big feet sometimes cause him to trip over himself in the most charming way, making him even more endearing.
If you're looking for a frog with energy, charm, and a love for fun, Bamboo is the perfect match. Adopt him today and enjoy the endless leaps, giggles, and adventures he’ll bring to your life!
Measurements Approx: 6" x 2”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GF
GG - Thistle the Toad
$25
Meet Thistle, the tiny green toad with a curious and playful personality, all tucked away in his little glass jar! Thistle may be small, but he’s full of charm and loves watching the world with his big, bright eyes. He enjoys hopping around inside his jar, creating little ripples with every movement, and always seems ready for a new adventure.
His green skin blends perfectly with his surroundings, making him a delightful addition to any space. With his quirky personality, Thistle is sure to bring a smile to your face every day.
Adopt Thistle today and let this little toad's charm and curiosity brighten up your home!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 2”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GG
GH - Squish the Little Sea Creature
$25
Meet Squish, the delightfully odd little sea creature with googly eyes and puckered lips that are guaranteed to make you giggle! Squish is full of charm and personality, with eyes that seem to bounce around and lips that are always puckered, ready to blow a kiss or make a funny face. His silly antics and unique expressions will have you smiling in no time!
Squish may not be your typical sea creature, but that's what makes him so special! His quirky, fun-loving nature and goofy charm make him an unforgettable companion.
Adopt Squish today and let this funny little sea creature bring joy and laughter to your world!
Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GH
GI - Splat the Little Sea Creature
$25
Meet Splat, the quirky and lovable little sea creature! With his googly eyes that wobble in all directions and his puckered lips always ready to blow a kiss, Splat is here to bring twice the fun and laughter to your life. His silly antics are endless—whether he’s spinning around in circles or making goofy faces, Splat’s playful personality will never fail to make you smile.
Splat and Squish may be similar, but each one has their own unique charm. While Squish is busy blowing kisses, Splat is likely making faces that will leave you laughing for hours. Together, they’re the perfect duo to add some lighthearted joy to your day!
Adopt Splat today and let this goofy little sea creature brighten your world with his endless charm and funny antics!
Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GI
GJ - Snowdrop the Llama
$25
Meet Snowdrop, the stunningly beautiful white fluffy llama with a heart as soft as her luxurious coat! Snowdrop’s fluffy, snow-white fur makes her look like a cloud walking through the pasture, and her gentle, calm nature is just as enchanting. With her big, soulful eyes and graceful movements, she’s the epitome of elegance and serenity.
Snowdrop loves to take leisurely walks, gently grazing on the grass or simply enjoying the peaceful atmosphere around her. Her friendly, affectionate personality makes her a joy to be around, and she’s sure to bring warmth and happiness to anyone who meets her.
If you're looking for a calm, sweet companion with a gorgeous fluffy coat, Snowdrop is the perfect addition to your life. Adopt her today and let her bring beauty, tranquility, and a little bit of magic to your world!
Measurements Approx: 9" x 8”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GJ
GK - Elliot the Elephant
$25
Meet Elliot, the charming grey elephant with a heart as big as his floppy ears! Elliot is as sweet as he is quirky, with a fun-loving personality that keeps everyone entertained. While he may seem majestic with his towering size and grey skin, it’s his little quirks that truly make him one-of-a-kind.
Elliot has a funny habit of using his trunk to gently "play" with anything within reach—whether it's picking up a leaf, squirting water in the air, or even trying to wrap it around his favorite toy. He’s also a fan of an occasional "silly dance," where he swings his ears and stomps his feet in the most comical rhythm.
Despite his size, Elliot is incredibly gentle and loves to show affection, always offering a friendly nudge or a soft trumpet of greeting. His quirky antics and loving nature make him the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys a good laugh and a bit of elephant charm.
Adopt Elliot today and enjoy endless moments of laughter, love, and the quirky magic that only a big-hearted elephant like him can bring!
Measurements Approx: 10" x 9”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GK
GL - Fudge the Puppy
$25
Meet Fudge, the sweetest brown puppy who’s as lovable as he is adorable! Fudge is a playful little ball of energy, always ready to chase after toys, roll in the grass, or curl up in the sun for a nap. His big, expressive eyes and floppy ears will melt your heart every time you look at him.
Fudge has a cute quirk—he’s absolutely obsessed with squeaky toys! The moment he gets one in his paws, you’ll hear him squeak away, having the time of his life. When he’s not playing, he loves to cuddle up and give his best puppy kisses to everyone around him.
Fudge is looking for a loving home where he can share his playful spirit and sweet nature. If you’re ready for a fun-loving, affectionate puppy who will fill your days with laughter, Fudge is the perfect fit!
Adopt Fudge today and let this charming little pup bring endless joy and love to your life!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 7”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GL
GM - Cleo the Kitty
$25
Meet Cleo, the charming grey and white kitty with a sweet, playful personality! Cleo is full of curiosity and always on the move, whether she's chasing after toys or quietly observing everything around her with her bright, curious eyes.
Cleo loves to pounce on shadows! Whether it’s her own or something else, she’ll get completely absorbed in her little game, making it impossible not to smile. When she’s not playing, Cleo is the perfect cuddle buddy, happily curling up next to you for some quiet, cozy time.
Cleo is looking for a loving home where she can share her playful energy and snuggles. If you're looking for a fun, sweet kitty who'll bring joy and love into your life, Cleo is the one for you!
Adopt Cleo today and let this playful and affectionate kitty bring some extra love and joy into your home!
Measurements Approx: 9" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GM
GN - Daffodil the Giraffe
$25
Meet Daffodil, the adorable yellow giraffe with a personality as bright and cheerful as her name! Daffodil loves to stand tall and be the center of attention, always bringing a smile to everyone around her with her sunny disposition and unique color.
Daffodil loves to stretch her long neck and gently nudge things with it, as if she’s giving a friendly greeting to everyone she meets. Whether she’s playfully swaying or standing proud, Daffodil’s sweet nature and vibrant spirit will steal your heart.
Daffodil is looking for a home where she can spread joy and brighten up every corner. If you’re ready for a fun, one-of-a-kind companion, Daffodil is the perfect addition!
Adopt Daffodil today and let this joyful giraffe fill your home with love and laughter!
Measurements Approx: 12" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GN
GO - Minty the Duck
$25
Meet Minty, the adorable duck with a striking green beak and feet that are as unique as her personality! Minty is a playful, curious little duck who loves waddling around and exploring her surroundings with a cheerful quack.
Her funny quirk? Minty loves to play in the mud! Whether it’s digging around in the dirt or splashing in a puddle, she’s always up for a messy adventure. When she’s not playing in the mud, she enjoys being the center of attention and following you around with her sweet little quacks.
Minty is looking for a loving home where she can spread joy and enjoy her playful, fun-loving nature. If you’re ready for a duck with tons of personality and a bit of splash, Minty is the perfect companion!
Adopt Minty today and let this charming little duck bring fun and happiness to your home!
Measurements Approx: 10" x 8”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GO
GP - Edith the Hen
$25
Meet Edith, the refined and elegant hen with a stunning feather pattern and a bold red crown that makes her truly one of a kind. Edith carries herself with the poise of a lady, always walking with a certain grace that commands admiration.
Her quirky habit? Edith loves to perch in the highest spot she can find, as if she's overseeing the entire coop. She has a sharp eye for all the goings-on and isn’t shy about letting the younger hens know when it’s time for some peace and quiet. When she’s not keeping watch, Edith enjoys long afternoon naps in the sun, soaking up the warmth with a contented cluck.
Edith is looking for a warm, loving home where she can share her calm, gentle nature and elegant presence. If you’re looking for a hen with grace, wisdom, and just a little bit of sass, Edith is the perfect match for you!
Adopt Edith today and let this sophisticated lady bring charm and character to your home!
Measurements Approx: 10" x 9”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GP
GQ - Bert the Frog
$25
Meet Bert, the goofy and lovable frog who’s got more personality than he knows what to do with! With his big eyes, crooked smile, and slightly wobbly legs, Bert has a look that’s guaranteed to make you laugh every time you see him. He may not be the most graceful of frogs, but he more than makes up for it with his endless charm and silly antics.
Bert is always hopping in the wrong direction, often leaping to places he didn’t mean to go, then giving himself a confused look as if to say, “Wait, what just happened?” He also has a fondness for sitting in the funniest positions—sometimes balancing on one leg or looking like he’s trying to do yoga.
Bert is looking for a fun-loving home where he can be his silly, goofy self and fill your life with laughter. If you’re ready for a frog with tons of character and a sense of humor that’ll brighten your day, Bert is the one for you!
Adopt Bert today and let this funny, lovable frog hop right into your heart!
Measurements Approx: 13" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GQ
GR - Gerald the Pickle
$25
Meet Gerald, the Wise Pickle - Gerald is the thoughtful and serene member of the Pickle Quartet. With his perfectly brined exterior and gentle personality, he’s always ready to offer a little wisdom when you need it most. Whether you’re facing a stressful day or just need someone to listen, Gerald’s calming presence will soothe your nerves and put things into perspective. His motto? “When life gets too sour, just add a little vinegar and keep going.”
Gerald thrives in a calm, stable environment where his wisdom can shine. He’s looking for someone who needs a quiet, comforting companion to help them navigate life’s challenges with patience and perspective. Adopt Gerald, and let him bring peace and serenity to your home!
Adopt Gerald today and let this wise, comforting pickle be your personal support buddy through life’s ups and downs!
Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GR
GS - Penny the Pickle
$25
Meet Penny, the Sassy Pickle. If you need a little extra spark and a lot of personality, look no further than Penny, the sassy pickle with a big sense of humor! Penny is always ready with a joke, a witty quip, or just a playful sass to lighten up any room. She believes that laughter is the best way to deal with stress—and she’s more than happy to help you laugh it off. With Penny by your side, you’re sure to find joy, even in the most pickle-y of situations.
Penny is looking for a home full of energy and fun. She’s ready to keep things lively and make you laugh every day. If you need a little lightheartedness and some pep in your step, Penny is here to keep your spirits high!
Adopt Penny today and let this lively, cheeky pickle keep things fun and upbeat in your life!
Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GS
GT - Chester the Pickle
$25
Meet Chester, the Thoughtful Pickle. Chester is the quiet, reserved member of the Pickle Quartet, known for his deep thinking and calming presence. Though he doesn’t say much, Chester has a way of making you feel understood with just a gentle squeeze. When life gets overwhelming, Chester is the pickle to turn to for some much-needed peace and comfort. His simple advice: “Take a moment to brine in the stillness.”
Chester is perfect for someone who values quiet moments of reflection and a calming presence. He doesn’t need much attention but thrives when he’s with someone who appreciates a peaceful, thoughtful companion. If you need tranquility in your life, Chester will be there to help you find it.
Adopt Chester today and enjoy the soothing presence of this gentle pickle who’s always there when you need a quiet moment of support.
Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GT
GU - Daisy the Pickle
$25
Meet Daisy, the Playful Pickle. Always hopping from one adventure to the next, Daisy is the energetic and playful pickle who’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Whether she’s making you laugh with her goofy antics or just encouraging you to keep moving forward with joy, Daisy brings a fun and carefree spirit wherever she goes. Her mantra is simple: “Life’s too short not to have fun and enjoy a little pickle juice along the way.”
Daisy is looking for someone who can keep up with her playful nature and join her in her adventures. She loves being the center of attention and spreading joy with her infectious energy. If you want a pickle to keep things light and fun, Daisy is the perfect companion for you!
Adopt Daisy today and let this joyful, spirited pickle fill your life with laughter and lighthearted energy!
Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GU
GV - Spud McGraw the Potato
$25
Meet Spud McGraw, the most positive potato you'll ever meet! With a heart as big as his starchy self, Spud always looks on the bright side of life, no matter how many mashed potatoes there are in the world. He's wearing his favorite brown cowboy hat, ready to take on any adventure with a smile and a can-do attitude.
Spud loves to start every day with a little "spud shuffle" — a dance where he hops around in circles, shaking his little potato body and spreading good vibes wherever he goes. It's impossible to watch him without cracking a smile, and his enthusiasm is totally contagious.
Spud wants to help others who need a boost of positivity and encouragement. He’s looking for a home where his cheerful, uplifting spirit can make a difference, spreading joy and support to those who need it most. If you're ready for a spud who’ll brighten your days and help you share good vibes with the world, Spud McGraw is the potato for you!
Adopt Spud McGraw today, and let this friendly, cowboy-hat-wearing potato bring some much-needed joy and optimism to your life!
Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GV
GW - Nibbles the Mouse
$25
Meet Nibbles, the cutest little mouse you’ll ever meet! Wearing his favorite red and white striped sweater, Nibbles is always ready for adventure. With tiny paws and perky ears, he loves exploring and finding cozy spots to curl up.
Nibblew loves to nibble on bits of paper—he’s especially fond of writing notes, though his “messages” are usually just little chewed-up pieces! It’s his way of spreading a little bit of fun and mischief wherever he goes.
Nibbles was recently rescued after being found alone and abandoned. He’s been adjusting well to his new life, but now he’s looking for a warm, loving home where he can truly feel safe and cared for. He’s ready to give all his love and cuteness to a new family who can offer him the attention and comfort he deserves.
Adopt Nibbles today and let this adorable mouse bring joy, charm, and a little bit of playful mischief into your life!
Measurements Approx: 5" x 4”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GW
GX - Poochie the Little Poop Keychain
$25
Meet Poochie – the adorable little poop keychain that’s always ready to bring a smile to your face! With his bright eyes and cheerful attitude, Poochie proves that even something a bit “silly” can spread positivity and fun. He’s perfect for adding a bit of humor and lightheartedness to your keys, bag, or backpack. Need a quirky little reminder to not take life too seriously? Poochie is your go-to keychain for daily laughs!
Poochie is looking for a new home where he can brighten someone’s day and add a little fun to their life. If you need a cheerful companion, Poochie is ready to spread his good vibes wherever you go!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 3.5”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GX
GY - Doodie the Little Poop Keychain
$25
Meet Doodie – the playful little poop keychain that’s always in a good mood! Doodie’s quirky, happy-go-lucky face is here to remind you to embrace the humor in life. This little guy is all about spreading joy and bringing a smile, one funny moment at a time. Attach him to your keys, purse, or backpack for some light-hearted fun wherever you go!
Doodie is hoping to find a new home with someone who loves to laugh and enjoys a little silliness in their life. Ready to add a touch of humor to your day? Doodie is waiting to bring some fun into your world!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GY
GZ - Scarlet JohansHEN the Hen
$25
Meet Scarlet JohansHEN – the lively and spirited hen who brings drama wherever she goes! With her beige feathers and bold personality, she’s ready to steal the spotlight from your keys or bag. Scarlet is always full of energy and has a knack for making any situation more exciting. Whether she’s clucking happily or giving you a funny look, Scarlet is guaranteed to make you smile!
Scarlet JohansHEN has a hilarious habit of staring at her reflection for far too long—often making little “talking” noises at it like she’s having an intense conversation with her own image. It’s as if she’s trying to negotiate with herself for the best spot in the yard!
Scarlet is looking for a new home where she can spread her fun and quirky personality. If you need a keychain that’s full of charm and a little bit of sass, Scarlet JohansHEN is the perfect fit!
Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
Internal Info: Location Bin 5 - GZ
