VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 5

Meet Lady Cluckington – the quirky, clumsy hen who’s always up to something silly! With her beige feathers and endearing personality, she’s far from the refined and dignified bird you might expect. In fact, Lady Cluckington is more likely to be found chasing after your keys, flapping her wings in excitement, or clucking loudly for no reason at all.
Lady Cluckington has a hilarious tendency to try and “dance” when she hears music. Whether it's a passing car, a jingle from your keys, or just the sound of someone tapping their foot, she’ll flap around and shake her little tail feathers like there’s no tomorrow. It’s her own personal party wherever she goes!
Lady Cluckington is looking for a new home where she can spread her infectious silliness and bring some laughter to your day. If you need a keychain that’s a little bit goofy, full of personality, and always ready to brighten your mood, Lady Cluckington is your gal!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 3”
HA - Lady Cluckington the Hen
HB - Chikolas Cage the Hen
$25
Meet Chikolas Cage – the fun and feisty hen who’s all about making every moment exciting! This little keychain will bring some personality to your keys or bag, with her mischievous smile and vibrant attitude. Chikolas Cage doesn’t take life too seriously and loves to keep things lively!
Chikolas Cage has an odd obsession with the sound of crinkling paper. Whenever she hears it, she’ll immediately “attack” the paper by flapping her wings and pecking at it, as if she’s convinced the paper is some sort of mischievous creature. It’s her way of adding a little drama to the day!
Chikolas Cage is looking for a home with someone who loves fun, excitement, and a little bit of silliness. If you’re in need of a quirky, energetic keychain to brighten your day, Chikolas Cage is the perfect companion!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 3”
HB - Chikolas Cage the Hen
HC - Tater Tot the Potato
$25
Meet Tater Tot – the happiest little potato you’ll ever meet, now in keychain form! With a big smile and a can-do attitude, Tater Tot is here to remind you that no matter how small or humble, you can make a big impact. This positive potato is always spreading good vibes wherever you go!
Tater Tot has an adorable habit of bouncing around whenever you shake your keys. It’s like he’s always ready to jump into action and brighten your day with a little extra energy. He’s a keychain full of cheer—ready to make you smile with every shake!
Tater Tot is on the lookout for a loving home where he can spread positivity and good vibes. If you want a keychain that’s always happy and ready to brighten your day, Tater Tot is the perfect companion to keep you going strong!
Measurements Approx: 4" x 3”
HC - Tater Tot the Potato
HD - Tiny the Frog
$25
Meet Tiny – the tiniest, most charming little frog you’ll ever meet! With his bright green skin and playful personality, Tiny is always ready to hop into your life and spread some joy. He may be small, but his heart is as big as his leaps!
Tiny has a funny habit of trying to catch air bubbles in his little hands when he’s near water. It’s as if he’s convinced they’re tiny treasure chests waiting to be opened! He’ll sit for ages, staring at them, and then try to scoop them up with all his froggy might.
Tiny is searching for a home where he can hop into your life and spread his cheerful vibes. If you're looking for a tiny, playful companion to add a touch of joy and fun to your daily routine, Tiny is the perfect match!
Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HD - Tiny the Frog
HE - Cocoa the Frog
$25
Meet Cocoa – the cutest little brown frog who’s all about cozy vibes and big adventures in a tiny package! With his smooth, earthy brown skin and bright, curious eyes, Cocoa is always on the lookout for the next fun thing to explore. He might be small, but he’s packed with personality!
Cocoa has a funny little quirk of constantly trying to balance on one foot—like he’s practicing some tiny frog yoga! Whether he’s perched on your keys or resting on your desk, you can bet he’ll be showing off his best balance skills at any given moment.
Cocoa is looking for a home where his quirky little jumps and joyful spirit can bring some extra fun to your day. If you need a tiny companion who’ll keep your keys or bag company with some froggy charm, Cocoa is the perfect match! Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HE - Cocoa the Frog
HF - Winston the Pug
$25
Meet Winston – the cutest little grey pug on a keychain! With his wrinkly face, big round eyes, and adorably squishy features, Winston is here to melt your heart and bring some fun to your keys or bag. He may be small, but he’s got all the charm and personality of a big, lovable pug!
Winston has a hilarious habit of “sniffing” anything that comes near him. If you shake your keys, he’ll instantly perk up, as though he’s trying to sniff out a treat or new scent! He’s always on the lookout for something exciting to investigate.
Winston is looking for a new home where his quirky pug antics can make your day a little brighter. If you want a tiny, adorable companion who’s always ready to add some cuteness to your day, Winston is the perfect fit! Measurements Approx: 2.5" x 2”
HF - Winston the Pug
HG - Clementine the Goose
$25
Meet Clementine, a soft and gentle white goose in search of her forever home. With her pure white feathers and calm nature, Clementine is the perfect companion for peaceful moments. She loves to wander in grassy fields, swim in the water, and bask in the sun.
Unfortunately, Clementine’s current home no longer has the space she needs to roam freely, and her owners want to ensure she has the proper environment to thrive.
Clementine is affectionate and easygoing, getting along well with other animals and people. She thrives in a spacious, calm environment where she can roam freely and enjoy her surroundings.
If you’re ready to give Clementine the loving home she deserves, please reach out! Measurements Approx: 8" x 4”
HG - Clementine the Goose
HH - Astrid the Cat
$25
Meet Astrid, a sleepy, snuggly little grey cat with a heart full of love! Astrid’s favorite pastime is curling up on her cozy grey blanket, nestled inside her lavender tin, where she can hold onto her tiny pink mouse as she drifts off into peaceful dreams.
This sleepy girl loves her naps—whether it’s the middle of the day or a quiet evening, Astrid can always be found catching up on her beauty sleep. Though she’s a little sleepyhead, she’s also full of gentle affection when she’s awake. Her calm, loving nature makes her the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys quiet moments and soft cuddles.
If you’re looking for a cuddly, sleepy cat to bring warmth and joy to your home, Astrid is ready to find her forever nap spot with you! Measurements Approx: 3"X 5" Tin 4"x 2” Cat & the Mouse is teeny tiny about 1 inch
HH - Astrid the Cat
HI - Calypso the Jellyfish
$25
Meet Calypso, the majestic jellyfish with long, flowing tentacles that shimmer in hues of pink, blue, and purple. Calypso glides gracefully through the water, her translucent bell pulsing with the rhythm of the ocean, casting an ethereal glow that captivates all who behold her.
Due to environmental changes, Calypso needs a safe, controlled environment where she can continue to thrive. In your care, she’ll have the sanctuary she deserves, free from the dangers of pollution and habitat disruption.
By adopting Calypso, you'll provide her with the protection she needs to continue sharing her otherworldly elegance and beauty with the world. Measurements Approx: 23" x 4”
HI - Calypso the Jellyfish
HJ - Marvin the Mega Boy
$25
Meet Marvin Mega Boy, the superhero with a heart as big as his powers! With his dazzling cape and unstoppable courage, Marvin is ready to leap into action and save the day—but he needs a new home where he can continue his heroic adventures.
Marvin may be small in size, but he’s mega in heart, strength, and determination. Whether it’s rescuing kittens stuck in trees, foiling evil plans, or spreading kindness wherever he goes, Marvin Mega Boy is always ready to step up and make the world a better place.
Unfortunately, Marvin’s current headquarters is no longer the best fit for his larger-than-life spirit. He needs a loving home with space for him to unleash his superpowers, protect his loved ones, and enjoy his downtime with his favorite snacks (he is a hero, after all).
If you’re ready to adopt this caped crusader, Marvin Mega Boy will bring a burst of energy, joy, and a touch of superhero magic to your life. You’ll have the ultimate sidekick—someone who can save the day and keep you laughing along the way!
Adopt Marvin Mega Boy and make every day an adventure! Measurements Approx: 10" x 5”
HJ - Marvin the Mega Boy
HK - Lil' Yoda
$25
Meet Lil’ Yoda, the tiny, wise, and adorable force of nature ready to bring balance to your life! Though small in size, Lil’ Yoda is packed with ancient knowledge and a heart full of wisdom. With his big ears and wrinkled little face, he’s the perfect companion for anyone seeking guidance, calm, and a whole lot of cuteness.
Lil’ Yoda is looking for a new home because his current one no longer has the peaceful environment he needs to meditate and share his wisdom. He thrives in a quiet, loving space where he can bring joy and balance to those around him, offering moments of quiet contemplation and the occasional “do or do not” motivational speech.
Though small, his spirit is mighty, and he’s ready to be a loyal companion to anyone who’s ready to learn from his gentle strength. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful friend to relax with or someone to offer you wise counsel, Lil’ Yoda is ready for his next adventure with you. Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
HK - Lil' Yoda
HL - Wicket the Ewok
$25
Meet Wicket, the adorable little Ewok who’s ready to bring his charm and courage to your home! With his fuzzy fur, big eyes, and mischievous grin, Wicket may look like a tiny, cuddly companion, but don’t let his size fool you—he’s full of bravery and adventure!
Wicket is looking for a new home because his current one no longer has the space for all the fun and excitement he craves. He’s an active little guy who loves exploring, climbing, and creating mischief. Whether he’s crafting new tools, leading a rescue mission, or just snuggling up after a busy day, Wicket is always up for an adventure.
Wicket is looking for someone who appreciates his spirited personality and has a soft spot for his adorable, sometimes cheeky ways. He’s ready to become your trusty sidekick and add some Ewok magic to your life!
Adopt Wicket and let the adventures begin! Measurements Approx: 3.5" x 2”
HL - Wicket the Ewok
HM - Blaze the Stormtrooper
$25
Meet Blaze, the smallest and most determined stormtrooper you’ll ever meet! While Blaze might be a little smaller than your average trooper, his loyalty, courage, and determination are anything but small. With his iconic white armor and sharp focus, Blaze is ready to take on any mission with the same dedication as his larger counterparts.
Blaze is looking for a new home because his current post just isn’t the right fit for his adventurous spirit. He’s got a lot of energy and is always ready to serve, but he’s also in need of a place where he can feel truly at home when he’s not on duty. Whether it’s training, playing, or simply relaxing after a long day of action, Blaze is looking for a place where he can be part of the team.
Despite his size, Blaze is all about teamwork, loyalty, and perseverance. If you’re ready for a small stormtrooper with a huge heart, Blaze is eager to join your ranks!
Adopt Blaze and let the adventure begin! Measurements Approx: 5" x 2.5”
HM - Blaze the Stormtrooper
HN - Sable the Fox
$25
Sable is a stunning brown fox with a sleek, dark coat and sharp, curious eyes. She’s playful, intelligent, and loves to explore, yet has a gentle side that enjoys lounging in comfort.
Sable was rescued from a perilous situation after losing her home due to habitat loss. She requires a safe and nurturing environment to recover and thrive. Adopting Sable not only provides her with a better future but also helps highlight the importance of protecting wildlife. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
HN - Sable the Fox
HO - Pollen the Bee
$25
Pollen is an adorable little bee with a bright yellow and black striped body, tiny wings that buzz with excitement, and a playful, curious nature. She’s always busy collecting nectar and helping flowers bloom, but she’s also quite affectionate and enjoys resting on a soft leaf to catch her breath.
Pollen is a little bee who’s struggling to find a safe environment due to declining flower populations and pollution. She needs a protected space to continue pollinating and thriving. By adopting Pollen, you’ll be providing a safe haven where she can contribute to nature’s balance, ensuring that the beauty of flowers and plants can continue to grow. Plus, you'll be helping raise awareness about the critical role bees play in our world. Measurements Approx: 4" x 4”
HO - Pollen the Bee
HP - Atlas the Moose
$25
Atlas is a young moose who was separated from his herd during a storm and found wandering weak and confused. Now in recovery, he’s gentle and curious, but still learning to trust humans. Atlas is resilient and ready to heal in a safe environment. Atlas needs a peaceful, spacious sanctuary to regain his strength and live freely. Adopting him provides a second chance for a young moose and helps raise awareness about wildlife conservation. Measurements Approx: 10" x 4”
HP - Atlas the Moose
HQ - Kaleidoscope the Octopus
$25
Kaleidoscope is a playful, multi-colored octopus with vibrant patches of pink, orange, yellow, and blue across her small, delicate body. She loves to change colors and blend in with her surroundings, showing off her ever-changing beauty. Kaleidoscope is incredibly curious but requires a safe, stable environment to avoid stress and flourish. Adopting her means offering her a colorful, comfortable home where she can thrive and express her natural abilities. Measurements Approx: 3" x 2.5”
HQ - Kaleidoscope the Octopus
HR - Prism the Octopus
$25
Prism is a multi-colored octopus with dazzling hues of red, green, and purple that shift with every movement. Her unique appearance makes her a captivating sight, and her curiosity leads her to explore every corner of her space. Prism needs a safe, well-maintained tank where she can display her vibrant colors without stress. She requires a nurturing environment to feel secure and continue growing into her beautiful, dynamic self. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HR - Prism the Octopus
HS - Peaches the Octopus
$25
Peaches is a sweet little octopus with soft peach and white tones, making her look like a delicate sea treasure. She’s a calm and gentle creature, often found resting in cozy nooks or playfully curling up with her favorite rock. Peaches requires a peaceful, well-designed habitat where she can feel at ease and enjoy her playful nature. Adopting Peaches will ensure she has the space and care she needs to flourish. Measurements Approx: 4" x 2”
HS - Peaches the Octopus
HT - Dotty the Octopus
$25
Dotty is a small, white octopus with colorful spots in shades of green, blue, and pink. She’s always playful, often using her spots to mimic the patterns of coral and other sea creatures. Her curious mind leads her to explore and interact with her surroundings. Dotty needs a stimulating environment where she can engage with her natural instincts, exploring her surroundings safely. She thrives with care and attention to her playful and intelligent nature. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HT - Dotty the Octopus
HU - Speckles the Octopus
$25
Speckles is a charming white octopus dotted with colorful spots in bright shades of yellow, blue and red. She loves to show off her beautiful patterns by blending into colorful rocks and coral. Speckles needs a stable environment with plenty of space for her to express her unique personality. By adopting Speckles, you offer her a home where she can stay safe and enjoy her vibrant beauty. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HU - Speckles the Octopus
HV - Ocean Breeze the Octopus
$25
Ocean Breeze is a stunning octopus with a soft blue body and vibrant green accents on her tentacles. She loves to explore her environment, using her ability to camouflage to hide and surprise her caretakers with her sudden appearances. Ocean Breeze needs a carefully maintained space where she can express her natural camouflage skills and enjoy a calm atmosphere. Adopting her will ensure she can live comfortably and freely in a peaceful home. Measurements Approx: 4" x 2”
HV - Ocean Breeze the Octopus
HW - Violet the Octopus
$25
Violet is a striking octopus with a rich purple hue that glows softly in the light. She’s quiet and observant, often found exploring her surroundings with a serene and graceful demeanor. Her purple tones make her an elegant presence in any space, and she has a tendency to enjoy the stillness of her environment, taking in every detail. Violet flourishes in a peaceful and secure environment where she can feel safe and explore without distractions. Adopting Violet will give her the nurturing space she needs to grow and express her gentle, elegant nature. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HW - Violet the Octopus
HX - Twilight the Octopus
$25
Twilight is a mesmerizing octopus with a stunning gradient of blue and purple that shifts beautifully with her mood. She has a playful yet graceful nature, often changing her colors to match her surroundings. Twilight loves to explore, and her fluid movements make her an enchanting sight to watch. Twilight flourishes in a space where she can express her natural color-changing abilities and enjoy a tranquil environment. Adopting Twilight will offer her the opportunity to live in a safe, stimulating space where she can explore and shine in all her vibrant hues. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HX - Twilight the Octopus
HY - Spectrum the Jellyfish
$25
Spectrum is a stunning jellyfish with vibrant, multi-colored hues that shift in a mesmerizing dance of pinks, blues, and purples. Her flowing tentacles create a gentle, rhythmic motion in the water, making her look like a living rainbow. Spectrum needs a well-maintained, serene environment where her stunning colors can shine. She thrives in a peaceful space with clean water and gentle currents, allowing her to express her full beauty and grace. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HY - Spectrum the Jellyfish
HZ - Mirage the Jellyfish
$25
Mirage is a captivating multi-colored jellyfish whose hues of red, orange, and purple change with every movement. She floats effortlessly through the water, creating an illusion of shifting light. Her gentle movement is both calming and enchanting. Mirage needs a secure and peaceful habitat to flourish. She requires a stable environment with soft lighting and clean water, allowing her to glide freely and show off her captivating colors without stress. Measurements Approx: 3" x 1”
HZ - Mirage the Jellyfish
IA - Zane the Micro Jellyfish
$25
"Zane is a vibrant male jellyfish, with stunning colors of yellow, blue, and pink that shift with every graceful movement. His delicate body rhythmically creating an entrancing display of light that captures attention wherever he goes.ane requires a tranquil, well-maintained tank with gentle lighting and clear water. He thrives in a stress-free environment where he can drift peacefully and showcase his vibrant colors. By adopting Zane, you'll provide him with a serene space to grow and flourish, allowing him to fully embrace his natural beauty. Measurements Approx: 3"" x 3”
IA - Zane the Micro Jellyfish
IB - Blossom the Micro Jellyfish
$25
"Blossom is a graceful jellyfish with bright pink and white hues, accented by vibrant green and yellow legs. Her gentle movements create a calming effect, and she’s often seen drifting elegantly through the water, her colorful legs swaying like petals in the current. Measurements Approx: 3"" x 2”
IB - Blossom the Micro Jellyfish
IC- Sprinkle the Micro Jellyfish
$25
Sprinkle is a silly, white jellyfish with adorable speckles of gray scattered across her translucent body. She’s always up to something goofy, whether it’s spinning in circles, bouncing off tank walls, or playfully poking at things around her. Sprinkle’s carefree nature makes her a constant source of entertainment, and her quirky movements never fail to bring a smile. Sprinkle thrives in a lighthearted environment where she can show off her playful, silly personality. She needs a spacious, calm tank to keep her entertained and give her the freedom to be her goofy self. By adopting Sprinkle, you’ll give her the space and love she needs to continue spreading joy with her silly antics. Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
IC- Sprinkle the Micro Jellyfish
ID - Roja the Micro Jellyfish
$25
Roja is a fiery red jellyfish with bold, deep hues that demand attention wherever she goes. With her sassy attitude, she pulses through the water with confidence, swaying her vibrant tentacles like she’s the star of the show. Don’t expect her to just float around—she’s got a bit of an attitude and knows how to make a splash! Roja needs a space that matches her bold personality—clean, well-lit, and with plenty of room to strut her stuff. She thrives in an environment where she can stand out and show off her vibrant, fiery hues. Adopting Roja means giving her the space to flaunt her sass and enjoy her stunning beauty! Measurements Approx: 3"" x 2”
ID - Roja the Micro Jellyfish
IE- Aurora the Micro Jellyfish
$25
"Aurora is a mischievous green jellyfish with an ever-shifting hue that glimmers in shades of emerald and lime. She’s known for her playful antics, often darting around her tank, sneaking up on other creatures, and creating little waves of chaos. Aurora loves to surprise her caretakers by changing her color just when they think they’ve figured her out. Her quick, unpredictable movements make her a joy to watch, always keeping everyone on their toes. Aurora needs a spacious and dynamic environment where she can express her playful, adventurous nature. She thrives in a well-maintained tank with plenty of room to explore, giving her the freedom to keep up her mischievous ways. By adopting Aurora, you’re giving her the perfect space to continue her fun, lively behavior and show off her vibrant green beauty. Measurements Approx: 3"" x 2”
IE- Aurora the Micro Jellyfish
IF - Dill the Pickle
$25
Dill is a quirky, adventurous pickle with a zest for life. He’s been through a lot, living in jars and finding his way to new homes, but now he’s ready for a permanent spot. Dill’s crisp, tangy personality shines through with every twist and turn. He’s often seen bobbing around in search of a new friend or place to call his own, always eager to take on new adventures, even if it's just sitting on a shelf. His bright green color and bold flavor make him an unforgettable presence. Dill needs a home where he can bring his bold, tangy flavor to any meal or snack. He thrives in an environment where he’s appreciated for his unique zest and can be part of all sorts of culinary creations. By adopting Dill, you’ll give him a permanent place to shine, where he’ll always be ready to add a burst of flavor to your life! Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
IF - Dill the Pickle
IG - Glow the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Glow is a radiant and vibrant Yip Yip, always shining bright with a neon hue that catches everyone's attention. She loves to dance and sparkle in the light, her energy infectious as she lights up any space. Whether it’s day or night, Glow is always full of life and ready to add a burst of brightness to every room. Glow thrives in an environment full of positivity and excitement. She needs a home where her radiant personality can truly shine, surrounded by love and energy to match her vibrant glow. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IG - Glow the Alien Yip Yip
IH - Forest the Alien Yip Yip
$25
"Forest is calm yet strong, with a vibrant neon green color that brings a sense of renewal and growth. He enjoys quiet moments of reflection, but he’s always ready to jump into action whenever something catches his interest. Forest needs a peaceful environment with occasional bursts of fun. He flourishes in a balanced space where his vibrant energy can be both nurtured and put to good use. Measurements Approx: 10"" x 3”
IH - Forest the Alien Yip Yip
IJ - Bubblegum the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Bubblegum is an outgoing and fun-loving Yip Yip. Her neon pink color makes her stand out in any crowd, and she loves to be the life of the party. With a bubbly personality, she’s always ready for fun and a good time. Bubblegum needs an exciting environment where her high energy and playful nature can flourish. She loves interaction and thrives in a space where she can always keep busy. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IJ - Bubblegum the Alien Yip Yip
IK - Peony the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Peony is sweet, yet fiery. With her neon pink color, she’s vibrant and full of life, always moving to the rhythm of her own beat. She’s a bit of a trendsetter and loves to make a statement wherever she goes. Peony needs a home where she can express herself freely and add her own flair to everything around her. A space full of creativity is perfect for her!
Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IK - Peony the Alien Yip Yip
IL - Raspberry the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Raspberry is the spunky Yip Yip who loves adventure. With her bold neon pink hue, she’s always exploring new places and finding new things to get excited about. Her energetic personality is sure to brighten any space. Raspberry thrives in a dynamic environment that encourages exploration and excitement. She needs an active space where she can roam and discover new things every day. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IL - Raspberry the Alien Yip Yip
IM - Sunny the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Sunny is as bright as his name suggests! With his vibrant neon yellow color, he brings warmth and positivity wherever he goes. He’s always smiling and has a playful attitude, bouncing from one adventure to the next. Sunny needs a home full of love and laughter, where his infectious energy can thrive. He brings a ray of sunshine to everyone around him. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IM - Sunny the Alien Yip Yip
IN - Rainbow the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Rainbow is a lively Yip Yip with a dazzling mix of pink, blue, yellow, and white, creating an ever-changing spectacle. Just like a real rainbow, she brings joy and wonder wherever she goes. She’s full of playful energy, always bouncing around with enthusiasm and brightening up everyone’s day.
Rainbow flourishes in an environment filled with variety and excitement. She needs a space where her colorful personality can shine and where she can explore and express herself freely. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IN - Rainbow the Alien Yip Yip
IO - Zesty the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Zesty is an energetic Yip Yip with a vibrant mix of pink, blue, yellow, and white, like a burst of color in motion. Full of life and always on the move, Zest loves to explore and spread joy wherever he goes. His lively nature and cheerful hues make him a captivating companion, bringing energy and excitement wherever he is. Zesty needs a home full of energy and creativity where his vibrant personality can shine. He thrives in an environment that allows him to explore, interact, and bring his colorful spirit to life. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IO - Zesty the Alien Yip Yip
IP - Vivid the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Vivid is a bold, intense purple Yip Yip that commands attention wherever she goes. Her deep, rich color reflects her confident personality. She’s always in motion, making her presence known with her spirited energy and fearless nature. Vivid is not afraid to stand out and loves to be the center of attention, bringing excitement to any space. Vivid needs a home where her strong, dynamic personality can truly shine. She thrives in a lively, engaging environment where her boldness is celebrated and where she has room to express her vibrant energy. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IP - Vivid the Alien Yip Yip
IQ - Fierce the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Fierce is a striking purple Yip Yip, full of energy and confidence. His bold color matches his fearless attitude as he boldly explores his surroundings. Fierce is always ready for an adventure, charging ahead with enthusiasm and determination. He’s a Yip Yip with a powerful presence, never afraid to take risks and stand out. Fierce needs a space that matches his bold and adventurous spirit. He thrives in a home full of excitement and challenges, where he can express his confidence and dynamic energy. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IQ - Fierce the Alien Yip Yip
IR - Eclipse the Alien Yip Yip
$25
Eclipse is a Yip Yip full of contrast, with a soft light body, dark accents, and eye-catching blue and yellow tassels that sway as he moves. Like the celestial event he’s named after, he brings a sense of wonder, balancing moments of peaceful serenity with bursts of spirited energy. Eclipse is a perfect combination of calm and excitement, creating a mesmerizing presence wherever he goes. Eclipse thrives in a space where he can explore both his quiet, soothing side and his lively, adventurous spirit. He needs a home that offers balance, full of love and energy, where his unique personality can shine in every way. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
IR - Eclipse the Alien Yip Yip
IS - Nimbus the Whale
$25
Nimbus is a majestic white whale with soft, gentle speckles across his sleek, snowy skin, like tiny stars scattered across a clear sky. His calm and graceful nature makes him a sight to behold, as he glides through the water with ease, leaving behind a trail of peace. Despite his large size, Nimbus has a quiet and serene presence, always moving slowly and thoughtfully, as if he’s contemplating the world around him. His speckles give him a unique charm, making him stand out in the vast ocean, yet he remains humble and content, enjoying the stillness and beauty of his watery world.
Nimbus needs a serene and tranquil home where his gentle nature can be nurtured. He thrives in peaceful environments where he can float freely, surrounded by love and calm energy. He’s the perfect companion for someone looking for a calming presence that radiates quiet wisdom and grace. Measurements Approx: 10" x 4”
IS - Nimbus the Whale
IT - Kaleo the Snake
$25
Kaleo is a vibrant, multi-colored snake with a mix of yellow, purple, and green that mimics the colors of a tropical paradise. His scales shine in the sunlight like a living rainbow, and his smooth, sinuous movements make him a true marvel to watch. Kaleo is a curious and intelligent snake, always exploring new corners of his environment and bringing a splash of color wherever he goes. He’s energetic but has a calm demeanor, creating a beautiful balance between excitement and serenity. Kaleo thrives in an environment where he can explore, move freely, and show off his dazzling colors. He needs a home where his vibrant personality can shine, with space to slither and stretch his unique, multicolored body. Measurements Approx: 31" x 4”
IT - Kaleo the Snake
IU - Rustle the Snake
$25
Rustle is a striking snake with a rich combination of blue, rusty orange, and white that makes him look like a painted masterpiece. His unique color palette gives him a rugged, earthy look, yet he moves with the grace of a dancer, undulating through his space with ease. Rustle is independent and introspective, but he also has a playful side when he's in the mood for an adventure. His striking appearance and calm demeanor make him a fascinating and special companion. Rustle needs a home where his individuality can be appreciated, where his quiet, thoughtful nature can be nurtured. He thrives in an environment that allows him to explore at his own pace, providing him with the space to stretch and bask in peace. Measurements Approx: 33" x 3”
IU - Rustle the Snake
IV - Seraphina the Snake
$25
Seraphina is a beautifully elegant snake, adorned in soft shades of yellow, pink, white, blue, and green, like the hues of a tranquil sunrise. Her mesmerizing colors create a calming aura as she moves with grace and poise. Seraphina is gentle and serene, often coiling in peaceful spaces, but she’s also curious, always exploring her surroundings with a quiet sense of wonder. Seraphina thrives in a peaceful environment where her calm, graceful nature can shine. She needs a home that provides quiet moments of rest and reflection, balanced with the freedom to explore her world at her own pace. Measurements Approx: 32" x 3”
IV - Seraphina the Snake
IW & IW2 - Sky and Cloud the Bonded Dog Duo
$40
Sky is a striking blue-gray dog with a calm, collected demeanor, while Cloud is a gentle, pure white dog with a soft and affectionate personality. Together, they make the perfect pair, complementing each other in both appearance and spirit. Sky is confident and protective, while Cloud is affectionate and loves to snuggle. They share a deep bond, always looking out for one another, and wherever one goes, the other follows. Their companionship brings a sense of balance and tranquility, as they both enjoy adventures, but also cozy moments together. Whether they’re running through open fields or resting side by side, Sky and Cloud are inseparable. These two sweet dogs need to be adopted together, as they are truly a bonded pair. They provide each other with comfort and security, and they thrive in an environment where their strong connection can be nurtured. Sky and Cloud would do best in a loving home where they can continue to share their special bond, bringing joy, warmth, and a sense of harmony to their new family. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
IW & IW2 - Sky and Cloud the Bonded Dog Duo
IX & IX2 - Ash and Snow the Bonded Dog Pair
$40
Ash is a striking blue-gray dog with a strong, adventurous personality, always ready to take on the world with enthusiasm. Snow, on the other hand, is a gentle, pure white dog with a serene and calming presence. Together, they make the perfect pair—Ash brings the energy and excitement, while Snow offers peace and comfort. They balance each other perfectly, whether they’re exploring new places, snuggling up for naps, or just enjoying each other's company. Their bond is deep and unwavering, and they are happiest when they are together. Ash and Snow are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They offer each other the support and companionship that makes them truly inseparable. They need a loving home where their complementary personalities can continue to thrive, bringing joy and Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
IX & IX2 - Ash and Snow the Bonded Dog Pair
IY & IY2 - Pearl and Bella the Bonded Dog Pair
$40
Pearl and Bella are two lovable white dogs with soft, floppy ears, always bringing a smile to anyone they meet. Pearl is the calm and gentle one, content to sit by your side and enjoy quiet moments, while Bella is more energetic and loves to play, bringing a sense of joy and liveliness wherever she goes. Together, they create the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure, sharing a deep bond that’s impossible to break. Whether they’re chasing each other around or snuggling up for a nap, their companionship is heartwarming and special. Pearl and Bella are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Their love for each other is undeniable, and they thrive when they’re together. They would do best in a home filled with love, where they can continue to enjoy their playful yet calming connection. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
IY & IY2 - Pearl and Bella the Bonded Dog Pair
IZ - Ashford the Dog
$25
Ashford is a magnificent dog with a coat of steel grey-blue, giving him an air of elegance and mystery. His sleek, glossy fur and intense, thoughtful eyes make him a striking presence. Calm and composed, Ashford is a deep thinker who enjoys moments of solitude but is also incredibly affectionate once he bonds with someone. He’s a perfect companion for those who enjoy both quiet companionship and a dog who’s ready for an adventure when the time is right. With a gentle spirit, Slate moves through life with grace and loyalty. Ashford would thrive in a peaceful, loving home where he can feel secure and appreciated. He needs an environment that allows him to explore at his own pace while offering him plenty of time to relax and bond with his family. He’s a dog that will become your loyal, steady companion once you take the time to earn his trust. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
IZ - Ashford the Dog
