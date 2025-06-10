VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 5

Sky is a striking blue-gray dog with a calm, collected demeanor, while Cloud is a gentle, pure white dog with a soft and affectionate personality. Together, they make the perfect pair, complementing each other in both appearance and spirit. Sky is confident and protective, while Cloud is affectionate and loves to snuggle. They share a deep bond, always looking out for one another, and wherever one goes, the other follows. Their companionship brings a sense of balance and tranquility, as they both enjoy adventures, but also cozy moments together. Whether they’re running through open fields or resting side by side, Sky and Cloud are inseparable. These two sweet dogs need to be adopted together, as they are truly a bonded pair. They provide each other with comfort and security, and they thrive in an environment where their strong connection can be nurtured. Sky and Cloud would do best in a loving home where they can continue to share their special bond, bringing joy, warmth, and a sense of harmony to their new family. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4” Internal Info: Location Bin 6 - IW&IW2

