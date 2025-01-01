VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 6

Clover is the shy, sweet sister with a gentle personality. She loves lounging in cozy spots and nibbling on her favorite veggies. She’s a bit reserved at first but warms up quickly and loves cuddles once she feels comfortable. Clover would do best in a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and pampered. She’s looking for a family that can offer patience and plenty of affection. Thumper is the energetic and playful brother. He loves hopping around and making everyone smile with his bouncy personality. He enjoys exploring and is always ready to play with his sister, Clover. Thumper needs an active family that can keep up with his playful nature. He’d love a home with space to explore and someone who can give him plenty of attention. Clover and Thumper are a bonded pair and have grown up together. They support each other, and adopting them together will help them feel secure and happy. They’d be the perfect addition to a family looking for two loving, playful, and sweet bunnies to care for! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2” Internal Info: Location Bin 6 - JS&JS2

Clover is the shy, sweet sister with a gentle personality. She loves lounging in cozy spots and nibbling on her favorite veggies. She’s a bit reserved at first but warms up quickly and loves cuddles once she feels comfortable. Clover would do best in a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and pampered. She’s looking for a family that can offer patience and plenty of affection. Thumper is the energetic and playful brother. He loves hopping around and making everyone smile with his bouncy personality. He enjoys exploring and is always ready to play with his sister, Clover. Thumper needs an active family that can keep up with his playful nature. He’d love a home with space to explore and someone who can give him plenty of attention. Clover and Thumper are a bonded pair and have grown up together. They support each other, and adopting them together will help them feel secure and happy. They’d be the perfect addition to a family looking for two loving, playful, and sweet bunnies to care for! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2” Internal Info: Location Bin 6 - JS&JS2

More details...