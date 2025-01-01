VBS - Adopt-A-Critter Shop 6

Sterling, with his elegant steel-grey fur, exudes a calm and regal presence, while Snowdrop is a sweet, soft white bunny who radiates warmth and gentleness. Together, they make the perfect pair, balancing each other’s personalities beautifully. Sterling is a bit more reserved and loves to observe the world around him, while Snowdrop is playful and affectionate, always ready to hop into new adventures. They are inseparable, always seeking comfort in one another, whether they’re cuddling in cozy corners or exploring their surroundings together. Their deep bond is heartwarming, and their playful yet peaceful nature makes them a joy to be around. Sterling and Snowdrop are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Their connection is unbreakable, and they offer each other the love, comfort, and companionship that only a true pair of bunnies can. They would thrive in a loving home where their bond can continue to grow, filled with plenty of space to hop and explore, along with peaceful moments to snuggle. Measurements Approx: 8" x 4.5”
JB & JB2 - Domino and Saffron the Cats
Domino is a lively black-and-white cat with a playful streak, always eager to explore and create new mischief. He’s the more adventurous of the pair but always makes time for his best friend, Saffron. Saffron, with her beautiful dark mustard and rust-colored coat, is calm and affectionate, offering a steady presence that complements Domino's spirited nature. She’s not as energetic as Domino but enjoys joining in his antics and always stays by his side when it's time to relax. Together, they create a perfect harmony, with Domino bringing the fun and Saffron bringing the love and warmth. Their bond is strong and unbreakable, making them a joy to watch as they share every moment together. Domino and Saffron must be adopted together as they are deeply bonded and rely on each other for comfort and companionship. They need a loving home where they can continue to explore, play, and rest together, growing even closer in the peaceful environment they thrive in. Measurements Approx: 6" x 4”
JC - Lavender the Bunny
Lavender is an adorable tiny purple bunny with soft, pastel-colored fur that looks like it’s made of clouds and lavender fields. She’s small and delicate but full of personality, hopping around with joyful energy. Lavender loves snuggling up in cozy corners and nibbling on fresh greens, but she’s also curious, always exploring new places with a little hop here and there. Her gentle nature and sweet demeanor make her an irresistible little companion, and her unique purple color only adds to her charm. Lavender brings a sense of calm and magic wherever she goes. Lavender needs a home where she can be loved and cared for, with plenty of space to explore and rest in comfort. Her tiny size and gentle personality make her the perfect addition to a family that appreciates sweetness and serenity. With a little patience and lots of affection, Lavender will bring happiness and warmth to any home. Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JD & JD2 - Grace and Charlie the Dogs
Grace is a gentle, pure white dog with a calm and serene demeanor. She’s the kind of dog that radiates warmth and affection, always ready for a cuddle or a quiet walk by your side. Charlie, her companion, is equally lovable but with a more playful spirit. He’s a mischievous and curious dog, always eager for an adventure but never far from Grace, who keeps him grounded. Together, Grace and Charlie balance each other perfectly — Grace brings peace and stability, while Charlie adds fun and energy to their daily life. Whether lounging together or exploring, their bond is deep and their connection unbreakable. Grace and Charlie are a bonded pair and need to stay together. They bring out the best in each other, offering love, joy, and companionship. They would thrive in a home that offers both peaceful moments and exciting activities, where their unique personalities can shine. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
JE & JE2 - Ivy and Maverick the Dogs
Ivy is a cheeky little white dog with a knack for getting into trouble. With her playful spirit and endless curiosity, she’s always looking for new ways to stir up fun. Whether it’s sneaking snacks or finding new hiding spots, Ivy is always ready for a good laugh. Maverick, with his striking blue coat, is her partner in crime. His adventurous nature matches Ivy’s perfectly, and together, they cause playful chaos wherever they go. Whether they’re racing around the yard or exploring new places, Ivy and Maverick are always on the move, making memories and enjoying their time together.
Ivy and Maverick are a perfect pair and need to be adopted together. Their shared love for adventure and fun means they are happiest when they have each other. They need an active family who can keep up with their energy and give them the playful environment they need to thrive. Together, they’ll bring joy, laughter, and excitement to their new home. Measurements Approx: 7" x 4”
JF - Elsie the Pig (Farm Animal)
Elsie is a gentle, deep purple pig with a quiet demeanor. She’s reserved and thoughtful, often found in cozy spots, quietly observing her surroundings. Although she can be a bit shy at first, once she feels comfortable, Elsie reveals her sweet and affectionate side. She’s not one for loud, chaotic environments but thrives in a calm, peaceful setting where she can feel safe and loved. Elsie needs a loving home that is patient and understanding, where she can grow comfortable at her own pace. She would do well with a family who appreciates calm companionship and is ready to give her the space and love she needs to truly shine. Once she bonds, Elsie will be a devoted, loving friend. Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
JG - Sprout the Pig (Farm Animal)
Sprout is a silly, lighthearted blue pig who’s always up to something fun. His playful nature is infectious—he loves to bounce around, splash in puddles, and make everyone laugh with his quirky antics. Sprout has a knack for turning any ordinary day into an adventure, and he’s always ready to play, whether it’s with his friends or on his own. His fun-loving attitude and lighthearted spirit make him an instant favorite. Sprout needs a home where fun and play are encouraged! He thrives in an environment where his silly, joyful nature can be fully embraced. He’s perfect for a family that loves laughter, games, and lots of playful energy. Sprout will fill any home with endless smiles and good vibes. Measurements Approx: 4" x 3”
JH - Evergreen the Pig (Farm Animal)
Evergreen is a vibrant, dark green pig who loves nothing more than to play and explore. He’s the energetic one, always on the move and looking for his next game. Whether it’s chasing a ball, digging through the dirt, or making new friends, Evergreen thrives on activity. His playful nature is contagious, and he’s the first to bring everyone together for a fun adventure. Evergreen needs an active, engaging environment where he can have plenty of things to do and places to explore. He’ll flourish in a home where he can enjoy daily play sessions and where his high-energy spirit is embraced. Evergreen will be an energetic and joyful addition to any family looking for a playful and fun-loving companion. Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
JI - Crimson the Pig (Farm Animal)
Crimson is a bold red pig with a mischievous streak a mile long. Always up to something, he loves to sneak around and play pranks on his friends. Whether it's hiding toys, stealing snacks, or playfully darting around corners, Crimson brings a sense of excitement and unpredictability wherever he goes. His playful nature keeps everyone on their toes, and he’s always looking for his next fun adventure. Crimson needs a home where he can have plenty of space to run, explore, and get into a bit of mischief. He’ll fit best in an active household where playtime is encouraged and where his fun-loving and curious nature can flourish. Crimson will bring energy and excitement to any family willing to embrace his playful spirit. Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
JJ - Petunia the Pig
Petunia is a gentle, dark pink pig with a heart full of love. She’s always seeking cozy spots to snuggle up and relax, especially when she’s with her favorite humans. Petunia is calm and affectionate, always offering a warm nuzzle or a soft cuddle. While she enjoys her peaceful moments, her presence brings a soothing, loving energy to everyone around her. Petunia needs a home filled with affection and warmth, where she can receive all the attention she craves. She’s the perfect companion for someone who loves quiet moments, cuddles, and a pig with a heart full of tenderness. Petunia will thrive in a loving, gentle environment where she can show her true, loving nature. Measurements Approx: 3" x 3”
JK - Taffy the Bunny
Taffy is a mini yellow bunny with a love for adventure and a special attachment to her pink purse. Always hopping around with it, Taffy treats her purse like a trusted companion, keeping little treasures and snacks tucked inside. She’s cheerful, full of energy, and always ready to share a moment of joy with her friends. Taffy’s sweet nature and quirky little accessory make her a unique and adorable companion. Taffy needs a home where she can be spoiled with love and care, surrounded by people who will appreciate her playful spirit and cherish her cute pink purse. She’ll bring lots of happiness and laughter to anyone who welcomes her into their family. Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JL & JL2 - Zarnak and Plib the Aliens
Zarnak and Plib are a two-headed alien duo who crash-landed on Earth after a joyride through space went terribly wrong. Zarnak is serious and logical, while Plib is playful and snack-obsessed—they balance each other perfectly, even if they argue over everything from teleportation routes to pizza toppings.Since arriving, they’ve struggled to fit in. They’ve been through a few odd foster homes, but never quite found the right match. They’re gentle, curious, and just want someone to love them for who they are—two heads, four arms, and all.They come with a quirky translator, an endless supply of hugs, and a deep desire to be part of a family. If you’ve got room in your heart (and house) for a pair of cosmic misfits, Zarnak and Plib might just be your perfect match. Measurements Approx: 15" x 10”
JM - Meringue the Dog
Meringue was found nestled under a rose bush, soft as a sigh and just as sweet. With her gentle heart and marshmallow-colored coat, she’s a quiet soul who melts into cuddles and finds joy in the simple things—warm laundry, cozy blankets, and kind voices. She’s a little shy but deeply loving once she trusts you. Meringue needs a calm, patient home where she can feel safe and cherished. She’s not flashy—just pure sweetness waiting for someone to love her back. Measurements Approx: 12" x 12”
JN - Luna Pebble the Hedgehog
Surprise! Luna Pebble is expecting! Our beautiful blue-grey hedgehog mama-to-be is glowing (literally and figuratively). She’s getting extra cozy in her little nest, and we’re preparing for the arrival of some teeny, tiny moonbeans.
Luna Pebble came to us after being found wandering alone, likely looking for a safe place to raise her babies. She’s gentle, curious, and has the calm, wise energy of an old soul. While she’s a bit reserved at first, she warms up quickly with soft voices and gentle hands. She needs a loving, quiet home where she can safely raise her little ones and continue to be adored long after they scurry off to their own adventures. Luna deserves a forever person who sees the magic in her soft steps and starlit eyes.
Measurements Approx: 7" x 5”
JO - Dolly the Dog
Dolly is a gentle, playful pup with a heart full of love. She adores twirling, gets excited over every little thing, and has a special fondness for snuggles and soft blankets. She’s happiest when she’s in the spotlight, looking fabulous in her pink dress, and loves being pampered with attention. She thrives in a loving environment where she can get all the care and cuddles she craves. Dolly is hoping to find someone who will treat her like the little princess she is, giving her the attention, comfort, and companionship she deserves in her new forever home. Measurements Approx: 7" x 3”
JP - Charlie the Dog
Charlie is a sweet and affectionate 2-year-old with a soft cream coat and a heart full of love. He enjoys snuggling, playing with toys, and going on walks. Charlie is house trained, knows basic commands, and gets along with other dogs. He’s loyal, but a calm home with older kids or a quieter environment would be ideal for him.
Charlie is looking for a forever home where he can feel secure and loved. He’s ready to bond with a family that can provide the attention and structure he needs. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to brighten your days, Charlie is your boy! Measurements Approx: 6" x 4”
JQ - Sage the Snake
Sage is a gentle, light green ball python who loves calm handling and enjoys exploring her space. She’s low-maintenance and requires a warm, secure habitat. Sage is looking for a loving home with someone experienced in reptile care. She’s ready to thrive in a peaceful environment where she can be appreciated as a unique and low-maintenance companion! Measurements Approx: 21" x 1”
JR & JR2 - Pearl and Frost the Dogs
Pearl has soft white fur with pink ears, while Frost has blue ears to match his white coat. They’re sweet, playful siblings who love being together, are house-trained, and enjoy cuddles and playtime. Pearl and Frost are a bonded pair who thrive when together. Adopting them both will give them the security and love they need to flourish. They promise to bring double the joy to your home! Measurements Approx: 3" x 4”
JS & JS2 - Clover and Thumper the Bunny Siblings
Clover is the shy, sweet sister with a gentle personality. She loves lounging in cozy spots and nibbling on her favorite veggies. She’s a bit reserved at first but warms up quickly and loves cuddles once she feels comfortable. Clover would do best in a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and pampered. She’s looking for a family that can offer patience and plenty of affection.
Thumper is the energetic and playful brother. He loves hopping around and making everyone smile with his bouncy personality. He enjoys exploring and is always ready to play with his sister, Clover.
Thumper needs an active family that can keep up with his playful nature. He’d love a home with space to explore and someone who can give him plenty of attention.
Clover and Thumper are a bonded pair and have grown up together. They support each other, and adopting them together will help them feel secure and happy. They’d be the perfect addition to a family looking for two loving, playful, and sweet bunnies to care for! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JT & JT2- Azure and Reef the Bunny Twin Boys
Azure and Reef are lively twin brothers with beautiful blue coats. Azure is the more outgoing twin, always hopping around and exploring every corner of their space. Reef is a little more mellow but loves following his brother on adventures and enjoys cozy cuddle time after play. These two brothers are inseparable and always looking out for each other. Azure and Reef are a bonded pair who thrive when they’re together. Adopting them both will allow them to stay happy and secure in a loving home. They’re perfect for a family who’s ready to give two playful, affectionate bunnies the attention and care they deserve!Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JU & JU2 - Zara & Isla the Bunny Twin Girls
Zara and Isla are twin sisters with exotic flair and playful personalities. Zara is the more adventurous of the two, always hopping around and discovering new corners of their space. Isla, on the other hand, is a bit more laid-back but loves to follow her sister on little adventures and curl up for snuggles afterward. Despite their different approaches, these two share a deep bond and enjoy each other's company. Their soft fur and gentle demeanor make them irresistible.
Zara and Isla are a bonded pair who rely on each other for comfort and companionship. Adopting them together will allow them to stay close and thrive in a loving home. They’re ideal for anyone looking to welcome two playful and affectionate bunnies into their lives! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JV - Muffin the Bunny
Muffin is an adorable little bunny with a quirky personality. She loves wearing earmuffs, and whenever she has them on, she looks absolutely charming! Despite her small size, Muffin has a big heart and a playful spirit. She enjoys hopping around her space and is always up for a cuddle after a good play session. Muffin is a bit of a fashionista and likes to strut around with her earmuffs on, adding an extra dose of cuteness wherever she goes.
Muffin is looking for a loving home where she can continue to wear her earmuffs and enjoy the attention she loves. She’d do best in a family where she’s the center of affection and can enjoy plenty of playtime and cuddles. If you’re ready to give this stylish, sweet bunny the love she deserves, Muffin is waiting to hop into your heart! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JW - Lilac the Bunny
Lilac is a stunning bunny with a soft purple coat and a darling yellow bow that adds an extra layer of sweetness to her appearance. She’s a calm and affectionate little soul who loves to snuggle and explore her space at a leisurely pace. Lilac is gentle and enjoys spending time with people, always happy to be pampered and loved. Her purple fur and yellow bow make her stand out as a truly unique and adorable companion.
Lilac is seeking a loving home where she can receive all the attention and care she deserves. She’s ideal for someone who’s looking for a calm, affectionate bunny to share their life with. If you're ready to give Lilac the loving home she deserves, she’s ready to hop into your heart! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JY & JY2 - Calliope & Orion the Twin Bunnies
Calliope and Orion are twin bunnies with an enchanting bond and adventurous spirits. Calliope, named after the Greek muse of epic poetry, is curious, playful, and always exploring. She loves hopping around and finding new corners to investigate. Orion, named after the mighty Greek hunter, is a calm and gentle soul with a heart full of love. While he enjoys following his sister’s playful adventures, he’s also content to relax and enjoy the peace of his surroundings. Together, Calliope and Orion share many fun moments, whether they’re playing, cuddling, or simply enjoying each other’s company.
Calliope and Orion are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Their connection is strong, and they’ll thrive best in a home where they can continue to share their love and adventures. If you're looking for two adorable bunnies to bring joy and companionship to your life, Calliope and Orion are the perfect pair! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
JZ - Crystal the Bunny
Crystal is a beautiful, all-white bunny with soft, velvety fur and a calm, affectionate nature. She’s gentle and enjoys quiet moments, either lounging in a cozy corner or snuggling up for some petting. While she may be a little reserved at first, once she feels comfortable, she’ll show her loving side and enjoy spending time with her humans. Her sweet and peaceful personality makes her a perfect companion for those looking for a calm bunny.
Crystal is looking for a serene, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for. She’d thrive in an environment where she can receive plenty of attention and affection. If you're looking for a sweet, gentle bunny to join your family, Crystal would make a wonderful companion! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
KA - Fleur the Bunny
Fleur is a lovely purple bunny with a soft, velvety coat that shimmers with shades of lavender. Her name, meaning "flower" in French, is a reflection of her gentle and graceful personality. Fleur is curious and enjoys exploring her surroundings but is also content to relax in cozy spots and enjoy a good petting session. She has a sweet and calm demeanor that makes her a perfect companion for anyone looking for a peaceful and affectionate bunny.
Fleur is looking for a loving home where she can feel safe and cared for. She’d thrive in a quiet, nurturing environment where she can receive the attention and love she deserves. If you're seeking a gentle and beautiful bunny to bring joy to your life, Fleur would be the perfect addition to your family! Measurements Approx: 3" x 2”
KB - Rusty the Dog
Rusty is a sweet and spirited brown dog with a gentle, loving heart. Her soft, rich coat and bright eyes reflect her warm and friendly personality. Rusty loves spending time outdoors, whether it’s going for walks, playing fetch, or simply exploring new places. She’s affectionate and enjoys snuggling up on the couch after an active day. Rusty is great with people and other dogs, making her a perfect companion for families or individuals looking for a loyal and loving friend. Her cheerful and positive attitude is sure to bring joy to any home.
Rusty is seeking a loving home where she can be part of the family and enjoy regular walks and playtime. She thrives in an environment where she can receive plenty of love and attention. If you’re looking for a friendly, affectionate dog to share your life with, Rusty would make the perfect addition to your family! Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
KC - Bean the Cat
Bean is an adorable cream-colored cat with soft fur and subtle peach markings that make her stand out. She has a gentle, affectionate personality and enjoys quiet, cozy moments. Bean loves being petted and will happily curl up next to you, offering companionship and warmth. Though she enjoys the occasional playful moment, she is mostly content with her calm and peaceful nature, making her the perfect cat for a serene home.
Bean is looking for a loving and quiet home where she can feel safe and cherished. She thrives in a calm environment and would be a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys a relaxed, affectionate cat. If you're seeking a sweet, gentle kitty to join your family, Bean would be the perfect fit! Measurements Approx: 6" x 3”
KD - Moss the Axolotl Amphibian
Moss is a charming green axolotl with a serene and calm demeanor. His soft, moss-green coloring makes him blend beautifully with his aquatic surroundings. Moss enjoys gliding through the water with ease, often perching on rocks or plants to observe his environment. He’s a quiet, low-maintenance creature, ideal for someone looking for a peaceful pet. Moss is a delightful companion who will bring a touch of tranquility and natural beauty to any home.
Moss is looking for a loving home with a suitable aquarium environment where he can thrive. He’s perfect for someone who appreciates the unique beauty of axolotls and is ready to provide him with the care and attention he needs. If you're looking for a calm, unique pet to add to your life, Moss would be a perfect choice! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KE - Cobalt the Axolotl Amphibian
Cobalt is a mesmerizing blue axolotl with an enchanting, deep blue hue that seems to glow in the water. His serene and gentle nature makes him a perfect addition to a calm, peaceful home. Cobalt loves to explore his aquatic environment, often gliding effortlessly through the water or resting on soft surfaces. With his quiet personality and captivating color, he’s a joy to watch and a soothing presence in any aquarium.
Cobalt is in search of a loving home with an appropriate aquarium setup where he can thrive. He would do best in a peaceful, well-maintained environment where he can enjoy his leisurely swimming and exploration. If you’re looking for a beautiful and tranquil pet to add to your space, Cobalt would be an ideal companion! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KF - Opal the Axolotl Amphibian
Opal is a delightful pink baby axolotl, with soft, rosy-colored skin that makes her look delicate and beautiful. She’s full of curiosity and enjoys gently exploring her tank, often pausing to observe her surroundings with interest. Opal’s calming presence and gentle nature make her a joy to watch, offering a serene and peaceful atmosphere to any home.
Opal is looking for a loving and peaceful home with a proper aquarium setup where she can thrive. She’s perfect for someone who appreciates the beauty of axolotls and is ready to provide the care she needs. If you’re looking for a unique, gentle companion to brighten your space, Opal would be a wonderful addition to your family! Measurements Approx: 6"" x 1.5”
KG - Indigo the Axolotl Amphibian
Indigo is a striking purple axolotl with a rich, deep hue that gives her a mysterious and enchanting appearance. She glides effortlessly through her tank, exploring with calm curiosity. Indigo’s serene nature and gentle presence make her a wonderful companion for anyone who enjoys the peaceful beauty of aquatic life. She spends her time leisurely swimming or resting in her cozy corners, offering a soothing atmosphere to any room.
Indigo is looking for a loving home with an ideal aquarium environment where she can grow and thrive. She is perfect for someone who appreciates the uniqueness and tranquility of axolotls. If you’re seeking a graceful, beautiful pet to add peace and serenity to your life, Indigo would be a perfect choice! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KH - Marina the Axolotl Amphibian
Marina is a captivating axolotl with a mesmerizing aquamarine-blue hue that mimics the beauty of the ocean. She moves gracefully through her tank, her gentle movements creating a peaceful atmosphere. Marina is curious and loves to explore her environment, often pausing to observe the world around her with calm interest. Her tranquil nature and stunning appearance make her an ideal companion for those who appreciate the serenity of aquatic life.
Marina is seeking a loving home with a well-maintained aquarium where she can grow and thrive. She would do best in a peaceful, calm environment where her unique beauty can be admired. If you're looking for a serene and beautiful pet to brighten your space, Marina would be a perfect addition to your home! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KI - Azulito the Axolotl Amphibian
Azulito is a charming blue axolotl with a soft, vibrant blue hue that gives him a magical appearance. He gracefully swims through his tank, his gentle movements offering a peaceful presence. Azulito is curious and enjoys exploring every corner of his home, always pausing to observe with his calm and inquisitive nature. His serene beauty and quiet personality make him the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys the soothing presence of an aquatic pet.
Azulito is looking for a loving home with a suitable aquarium setup where he can thrive and grow. He’s ideal for someone who appreciates the tranquility of axolotls and is ready to give him the care he needs. If you're looking for a peaceful, captivating pet to add to your life, Azulito would be a wonderful choice! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KJ - Rosebud the Axolotl Amphibian
Rosebud is a striking two-tone pink axolotl, with soft, delicate pink skin that fades into a deeper, rosy hue along her body. Her vibrant coloring is complemented by her gentle and serene personality. Rosebud loves to glide gracefully through the water, exploring her tank with curiosity. She enjoys the peaceful moments spent resting and observing her surroundings, always bringing a calming presence to any space. Rosebud’s unique beauty and quiet nature make her a delightful pet to watch and care for.
Rosebud is seeking a loving home with a well-maintained aquarium setup where she can thrive. She would do well in a peaceful environment where her stunning colors and calming presence can be appreciated. If you’re looking for a gentle and unique companion to brighten your life, Rosebud would be the perfect addition to your home! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KK - Celeste the Axolotl Amphibian
Celeste is a mesmerizing multi-blue axolotl, with a stunning mix of blues that blend together like the sky at twilight. Her soft, shimmering colors make her a captivating presence in any tank. Celeste moves with grace and curiosity, always exploring her environment and pausing to observe her surroundings with a calm demeanor. Her gentle personality and breathtaking appearance make her a unique companion who brings a sense of tranquility and beauty to any home.
Celeste is looking for a loving and peaceful home with a proper aquarium setup where she can thrive. She would be ideal for someone who appreciates the elegance of axolotls and is ready to provide the care and attention she needs. If you're looking for a serene and stunning companion, Celeste would be a perfect addition to your family! Measurements Approx: 6" x 1.5”
KL - Lemondrop the Bunny with the Yellow Collar
Lemon Drop is the definition of sweet and serene. She’s a gentle soul who thrives in calm environments and loves nothing more than lounging near sunbeams or burrowing into cozy blankets. She's curious, but not overly mischievous—more of a quiet explorer than a wild adventurer. She enjoys gentle head rubs and will happily nudge your hand for more once she trusts you. Lemon Drop is also quite tidy and has excellent litter box habits (a true lady!). She's not a fan of loud noises or chaotic energy, so she’d do best in a peaceful home—ideally with adults or older children who respect her need for space and gentle interaction. She gets along with calm pets, but she'd also be perfectly happy as a spoiled solo bunny. Her signature move? A little “binky” of joy when she’s especially content—usually after a treat of banana or a nibble of fresh parsley. Measurements Approx: 10" x 4.5”
KM - Marshmallow Bandit the Bunny with a Pink Hat
Marshmallow Bandit is a fluffy white whirlwind of curiosity and chaos. This little rascal lives to explore, climb, and sneak into places she’s definitely not supposed to be—like your laundry basket, your snack drawer, or that cardboard box you were saving. Nothing gets past her twitchy nose and twitchier little paws. She’s smart, fast, and full of sass. Mallow is the kind of bunny who will look you dead in the eye while pushing your phone off the table, then hop away like she did nothing wrong. But she’s also hilarious, endlessly entertaining, and secretly loves cuddles (on her terms, of course).
Mallow needs a home that’s bunny-proofed and ready for fun. She’d do great with experienced bunny owners or adventurous first-timers who can keep up with her antics. She’s a one-bun comedy show, and life with her is never boring. Measurements Approx: 10" x 4.5”
KN - Cloudberry the Bunny with a Carrot Purse
Cloudberry is a quiet daydreamer, the kind of bunny who always looks like she’s thinking about something poetic—like the meaning of carrots or the sound of the rain. She’s gentle, affectionate, and very tuned into the mood of her humans. If you’re having a rough day, she’ll be right there to offer calm company, a warm cuddle, or a little nose boop that somehow makes everything feel better. She enjoys slow mornings, soft blankets, and being brushed while you sip your tea. But don’t be fooled—she still gets the zoomies and loves her cardboard castles. She's just a little more... elegant about it. Cloudberry would thrive in a peaceful home with people who appreciate her quiet charm. She’s perfect for someone looking for a true companion—someone to share moments of calm and cozy magic with. Measurements Approx: 10" x 4.5”
KO - Snickerdoodle the Dog
Don’t let the sweet name fool you — this little guy is a whole cookie jar of charm, mischief, and tail-wagging energy. With his cream-and-brown coat that looks like he was rolled in cinnamon sugar, Snickerdoodle is the perfect combo of sweet and spicy. He’s the kind of pup who’ll steal your heart and your slippers — all while giving you the most innocent “Who, me?” look you’ve ever seen. Whether he’s zooming through the yard like a cookie-fueled rocket or flopping on your lap for post-play cuddles, Snickerdoodle is all about living life to the fullest (and preferably with snacks). Loyal, silly, and full of love — Snickerdoodle is ready to be your best friend, adventure buddy, and professional mood booster. Measurements Approx: 9" x 4”
KP - Pepperjack the Crab
With his striking red-and-white shell and bold personality, Pepperjack is the kind of crab who turns heads and steals hearts. This quirky crustacean is as lively as he is eye-catching—curious, expressive, and always up to something. He loves to explore, climb, and rearrange his habitat like a tiny interior designer with attitude. Though he can be a bit feisty at first (what self-respecting crab isn’t?), he quickly settles in once he knows he’s safe, becoming a fun and fascinating companion to watch. Pepperjack is perfect for someone who appreciates the small wonders of nature and wants a pet with personality. Just give him a cozy, well-maintained tank and a little space to show off his moves, and he’ll bring charm and color to your life every day. Adopt Pepperjack—because tiny claws and big personality make the best combo! Measurements Approx: 5" x 2”
KQ - Solstice the Blue and White Whale
Say hello to Solstice, a majestic blue whale with a heart as vast as the ocean. Graceful, wise, and endlessly calm, Solstice glides through life with the serene confidence of someone who’s seen it all—from glittering coral reefs to the darkest depths. She’s a natural nurturer, always humming soft whale songs that soothe everyone around her. Despite her massive size, Solstice has a gentle, almost magical presence—like the ocean’s heartbeat made real. Solstice is perfect for someone who enjoys peace, reflection, and deep connections. She’ll inspire awe with her quiet strength, spark curiosity with her stories of the sea, and remind you daily of the beauty in slowing down and just being. Adopt Solstice, and let the rhythm of the ocean bring calm and wonder into your world. Measurements Approx: 9" x 4”
KR - Butterscotch the Seal
Butterscotch is as cozy as his name. He’s mellow, affectionate, and never in a rush. He enjoys lounging on warm rocks, rolling slowly into the waves, and snoozing through sunny afternoons. He’s not big on excitement—but give him a gentle splash or a quiet cuddle, and he’ll melt like, well… butterscotch. Looking for a low-drama cuddle buddy? Butterscotch is your seal! With his creamy coat and laid-back vibe, he’s all about calm companionship. He thrives in a peaceful space with someone who appreciates life’s slower pace. If your ideal day involves naps, snacks, and the occasional splash of affection, Butterscotch is waiting to flop into your heart. Measurements Approx: 10" x 3”
KS - Mallow the Seal
Mallow is soft, curious, and a little shy—like a marshmallow drifting on a tide. She loves exploring tidepools, following shimmering fish, and watching the moonlight dance on the water. She’s cautious at first but warms up quickly, especially when kindness is involved. Gentle and dreamy, Mallow is perfect for someone who sees magic in small things. She’ll be your quiet companion on peaceful adventures, your soft presence in calm waters. With her creamy fur and wide, wondering eyes, Mallow will bring a sense of calm wonder into your life. She’s not flashy—but she’s full of heart. Measurements Approx: 5" x 2”
KT - Oatley the Seal
Oatley is the calm, clever seal who’s always one step ahead. She prefers observing to rushing in, and she’s got a subtle sense of humor you’ll grow to love. With her thoughtful gaze and comforting presence, she’s like an old soul in a silky, cream-colored coat. If you’re looking for a companion who brings peace and quiet wisdom, Oatley is your girl. She doesn’t demand the spotlight—but she’ll become your rock. Whether she’s perched on the shore or gliding through still waters, Oatley brings balance, warmth, and just a touch of mischief when you least expect it. Measurements Approx: 5" x 2”
KU - Creamer the Seal
Creamer is outgoing, playful, and very aware of how cute she is. She loves to perform, splash, and make friends with everyone—human or seal. She’s quick to flip, faster to flirt, and always ready to turn the tide into a party. Looking for energy, laughs, and a daily dose of adorable chaos? Creamer is your seal. Her creamy coat may be soft, but her personality is pure sparkle. She’s great for families, outgoing folks, or anyone who wants a pet with pizzazz. With Creamer in your life, every day feels like a seaside celebration. Measurements Approx: 5" x 3”
KV - Ripple the Octopus
With soft hues of blue and green rippling across her skin, Ripple is a gentle, thoughtful octopus who moves through life like a drifting current—calm, curious, and quietly wise. She loves exploring tidepools, hiding in shells, and observing everything around her with keen, expressive eyes. Ripple may be a little shy at first, but she’ll become your most loyal underwater friend once she trusts you.
Adopt Ripple if you love peaceful vibes, quiet companionship, and a friend who’s always in tune with your mood. Measurements Approx: 5"x 4”
KW - Flash the Octopus
Darting through the water like a lightning bolt, Flash is as bold as his neon-blue skin. He’s fast, fearless, and always the life of the reef. He loves attention, games, and showing off his quick moves—don’t be surprised if you find him juggling pebbles or sneakily changing shape to mimic his surroundings.
Adopt Flash if you’re looking for high energy, high charm, and a buddy who will never let life feel boring. Measurements Approx: 5" x 4”
KX - Saffron the Octopus
Saffron is clever, confident, and just a little dramatic. With her deep red coloring and sharp wit, she’s always up to something—whether it’s solving puzzles, sneaking into tight spaces, or pulling harmless pranks on her tank mates. She’s fiercely independent but secretly adores being admired.
Adopt Saffron if you want a smart, sassy sidekick who will challenge you, charm you, and keep life interesting. Measurements Approx: 5"x 3”
KY - Nyx the Octopus
Mysterious and mesmerizing, Nyx seems to glide rather than swim, her deep indigo skin shimmering like the night sea. She’s introspective and imaginative, often lost in her own little world of coral castles and shadowy caves. She’s not the loudest, but when she connects with you, it’s deep and soulful. Adopt Nyx if you love quiet magic, thoughtful energy, and a companion who brings a sense of wonder to every moment. Measurements Approx: 4"x 2”
KZ - Skimmer the Blue and White Shark
Fast, fearless, and full of energy, Skimmer is a sleek shark who loves adventure. He’s playful, curious, and always chasing the next splash.
Adopt Skimmer if you want a bold, high-energy buddy who never slows down. Measurements Approx: 8"x 3.5”
LA - Kelp the Blue and Green Shark
Calm and steady, Kelp is a chill shark with a big heart. He loves slow swims, quiet vibes, and deep connections.
Adopt Kelp for peaceful company and loyal friendship beneath the waves. Measurements Approx: 8" x 4”
LB - Peaches the Cute Rat
Peaches is the sweet, quiet type who loves to cuddle in cozy spots. Her soft pink fur blends beautifully with her calm demeanor. She’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly to gentle hands. Peaches loves to be gently pet while sitting in a hammock, and she enjoys long naps with her rat friends.
Peaches is looking for a calm home with an experienced rat owner who can offer plenty of soft blankets, cozy hideaways, and a calm environment. She would be happiest with a friend to snuggle with and would love to be in a space where she can roam safely and relax. Measurements Approx: 7" x 3”
LC - Milo the Cute Rat
Milo is the curious adventurer of the trio, always the first to explore new spaces. His pinkish-white fur gives him an innocent look, but don’t let that fool you—he’s a little troublemaker at heart. He’s constantly seeking out new places to hide treats or sneak through tiny gaps. His playful energy is infectious, and he’ll keep you laughing with his little antics. Milo is searching for an active home that loves to play and explore. He’d be perfect for someone with a big cage filled with lots of fun toys and tunnels. He’ll need a bit of time to adjust, but once he trusts you, he’ll be your little partner in crime, always by your side and eager to discover new things. Measurements Approx: 7" x 3”
LD - Luna the Cute Rat
Luna is the dreamy, gentle soul of the bunch. Her light grey fur and soft pink undertones make her as beautiful as she is kind. Luna loves to take her time and observe everything around her with curiosity. While she enjoys exploring, she’s equally content just chilling in a corner, nibbling on a small snack. She has a calming presence and is great with other pets or in multi-rat households. Luna is looking for a quiet, loving home where she can thrive. She enjoys the company of other rats and would do well with companions. Luna would thrive in a relaxed, cozy environment with plenty of hideouts and places to explore at her own pace. Measurements Approx: 8"x 3”
LE - Lily the Cute Rat
Lily is a sweet, small rat with soft grey fur and a hint of pink. She’s a quiet observer, but once comfortable, she loves cuddling and exploring. Shy at first, she warms up quickly and enjoys the company of other rats. Lily is looking for a calm, patient home where she can adjust at her own pace. She would thrive in a quiet environment with plenty of cozy spots and companions to keep her company. With time, she’ll blossom into a loving, affectionate pet. Measurements Approx: 6" x 2”
LF - Baxter the Otter
Baxter is a lively and curious otter with a love for adventure. His playful nature and quick wit make him a joy to watch as he dives and flips through the water. He’s friendly, social, and loves interacting with both humans and fellow otters.Baxter is looking for an active home with a water feature like a pond or spacious tank where he can dive, swim, and play. He needs plenty of toys, stimulation, and time for interaction. If you’re ready to offer Baxter a fun, enriching environment, he’ll bring a lot of joy and companionship to your life. Measurements Approx: 4" x 2”
LG - Rusty the Pink Capybara
Rusty is a goofy, lovable pink capybara with a knack for making people laugh. He’s the kind of guy who accidentally rolls off his sunbathing rock and just keeps lounging like it was on purpose. He loves splashing in the water, stealing snacks when no one’s looking, and flopping dramatically into piles of hay. Rusty is endlessly curious and somehow always ends up with a leaf on his head. Rusty is looking for a fun-loving home with space to roam, water to splash in, and humans who appreciate a little chaos with their cuddles. He’d be the perfect match for someone who enjoys a playful, silly companion who turns everyday moments into mini adventures. If you like your pets with a big personality and an even bigger heart, Rusty’s your guy. Measurements Approx: 6"l x 3”
LH - Marble the Tapir
Marble is a mellow, gentle grey-and-white tapir with a soft spot for belly rubs and mud baths. True to his name, his coat is beautifully patterned, and he moves with a slow, thoughtful grace. He’s a bit of a daydreamer—often found nibbling on leaves or dozing in a shady corner. Marble is friendly but not pushy, and he loves quiet companionship, especially with animals who match his chill vibe. Marble is looking for a calm, spacious home with plenty of greenery, shade, and a muddy spot or shallow pool for cooling off. He would do best in a peaceful environment with patient caretakers who respect his slow-and-steady pace. If you’re looking for a gentle soul with a heart as big as his snoot, Marble might be your perfect match. Measurements Approx: 5" x 2”
LI - Sprig the Green Frog
Sprig is a cheerful green frog with a huge personality and a love for life’s simple pleasures—like lounging on lily pads and catching raindrops on his nose. He was discovered hopping through the garden like he owned it, completely unbothered and undeniably adorable.
Measurements Approx: 5" x 5”
Sprig is curious, playful, and full of charm. He enjoys exploring cozy corners, hiding in plant pots, and making you laugh with his silly little hops. He's looking for a home where he can bring joy, a touch of mischief, and plenty of smiles. Ready to welcome a leafy little buddy into your life? Sprig's your guy!
