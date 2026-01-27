The February Feel-Good Shop

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This pack of 4 unique dog-themed Valentine’s cards features sweet photos of VBS dogs currently in care. Each flat card comes with its own crisp white envelope, making them perfect for friends, family, classmates, or fellow dog lovers. A heartfelt way to spread Valentine’s cheer while celebrating some very good pups.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Looking for the pawfect Valentine’s treat for your pup? We’ve put together the sweetest, squeakiest, tastiest goodie bags to spoil your furry lovebugs this Month of Love! Goodie bag valued at $50 plus amazing coupons!
Each bag includes:
A Huge thank you to our generous donors: Red Barn Market (West Saanich), Bosley’s on Yates, PetSmart, Dumpling Drop and Derma FX Spa for helping make these amazing goodie bags possible — and a very special thank you to Paul for creating all of the beautiful 3D-printed roses!
Love is in the air… and in the grab bag! 🐶💘
Our Mystery Valentine’s Day Dog Grab Bag is all about surprise, delight, and a little bit of chaos (the fun kind). Every bag is different, every bag is a mystery, and you won’t know what’s inside until your pup does. No spoilers—just open and enjoy.
A limited-edition Valentine’s surprise for your dog, and the perfect way to spread love while supporting dogs in need.
Appropriate for Small Dog
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Love is in the air… and in the grab bag! 🐶💘
Our Mystery Valentine’s Day Dog Grab Bag is all about surprise, delight, and a little bit of chaos (the fun kind). Every bag is different, every bag is a mystery, and you won’t know what’s inside until your pup does. No spoilers—just open and enjoy.
A limited-edition Valentine’s surprise for your dog, and the perfect way to spread love while supporting dogs in need.
Appropriate for Small Dog
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Love is in the air… and in the grab bag! 🐶💘
Our Mystery Valentine’s Day Dog Grab Bag is all about surprise, delight, and a little bit of chaos (the fun kind). Every bag is different, every bag is a mystery, and you won’t know what’s inside until your pup does. No spoilers—just open and enjoy.
A limited-edition Valentine’s surprise for your dog, and the perfect way to spread love while supporting dogs in need.
Appropriate for Medium Dog
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Love is in the air… and in the grab bag! 🐶💘
Our Mystery Valentine’s Day Dog Grab Bag is all about surprise, delight, and a little bit of chaos (the fun kind). Every bag is different, every bag is a mystery, and you won’t know what’s inside until your pup does. No spoilers—just open and enjoy.
A limited-edition Valentine’s surprise for your dog, and the perfect way to spread love while supporting dogs in need.
Appropriate for Large Dog
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Love is in the air… and in the grab bag! 🐶💘
Our Mystery Valentine’s Day Dog Grab Bag is all about surprise, delight, and a little bit of chaos (the fun kind). Every bag is different, every bag is a mystery, and you won’t know what’s inside until your pup does. No spoilers—just open and enjoy.
A limited-edition Valentine’s surprise for your dog, and the perfect way to spread love while supporting dogs in need.
Appropriate for X-Large Dog
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A little heart with a lot of feelings 🫀💖
This soap is shaped like a real human heart—veins, curves, and all—but don’t worry, it’s way less intense than it sounds. Cute, slightly weird, and very washable, it’s here to steal hearts and clean hands. Perfect for gifting, giggling, and making your sink a little more interesting.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A little heart with a lot of feelings 🫀💖
This soap is shaped like a real human heart—veins, curves, and all—but don’t worry, it’s way less intense than it sounds. Cute, slightly weird, and very washable, it’s here to steal hearts and clean hands. Perfect for gifting, giggling, and making your sink a little more interesting.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A little heart with a lot of feelings 🫀💖
This soap is shaped like a real human heart—veins, curves, and all—but don’t worry, it’s way less intense than it sounds. Cute, slightly weird, and very washable, it’s here to steal hearts and clean hands. Perfect for gifting, giggling, and making your sink a little more interesting.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A little heart with a lot of feelings 🫀💖
This soap is shaped like a real human heart—veins, curves, and all—but don’t worry, it’s way less intense than it sounds. Cute, slightly weird, and very washable, it’s here to steal hearts and clean hands. Perfect for gifting, giggling, and making your sink a little more interesting.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A little heart with a lot of feelings 🫀💖
This soap is shaped like a real human heart—veins, curves, and all—but don’t worry, it’s way less intense than it sounds. Cute, slightly weird, and very washable, it’s here to steal hearts and clean hands. Perfect for gifting, giggling, and making your sink a little more interesting.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
A charming 3-pack of small dog paw–shaped soaps, perfect for pet lovers and gift-giving. Compact, cute, and practical, these soaps add a playful touch to everyday handwashing while leaving skin feeling clean and fresh.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Pacific Herring — Wild, Local & Nutrient-Rich
Our Pacific herring are locally caught in mid-January, at peak freshness and quality. Each bag contains a minimum of 1 lb of whole fish, with at least 6 herring per bag. These fish are human-grade, carefully handled, and ideal for raw, gently cooked, or dehydrated dog diets.
Herring are one of the most nutrient-dense and species-appropriate fish you can feed your dog:
Simple. Sustainable. Species-appropriate. Pacific herring are a wholesome, natural addition to your dog’s diet—straight from local waters to your freezer.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Pacific Herring — Wild, Local & Nutrient-Rich
Our Pacific herring are locally caught in mid-January, at peak freshness and quality. Each bag contains a minimum of 1 lb of whole fish, with at least 6 herring per bag. These fish are human-grade, carefully handled, and ideal for raw, gently cooked, or dehydrated dog diets.
Herring are one of the most nutrient-dense and species-appropriate fish you can feed your dog:
Simple. Sustainable. Species-appropriate. Pacific herring are a wholesome, natural addition to your dog’s diet—straight from local waters to your freezer.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!