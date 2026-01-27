The February Feel-Good Shop

This pack of 4 unique dog-themed Valentine’s cards features sweet photos of VBS dogs currently in care. Each flat card comes with its own crisp white envelope, making them perfect for friends, family, classmates, or fellow dog lovers. A heartfelt way to spread Valentine’s cheer while celebrating some very good pups.





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