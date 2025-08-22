NAHA (NORTH AMERICAN HINDUS ASSOCIATION)

Offered by

NAHA (NORTH AMERICAN HINDUS ASSOCIATION)

About the memberships

Vedic Hindi School

Annual VHS Membership
$120

Renews yearly on: August 26

💲 Annual Contribution (Non-HSS / Non-Shakha Fee):


$120 per family

🔸 This is not a fee for HSS or Shakha — both always remain free.

🔸 This amount is only to cover costs for:

Hindi language learning supplies

Craft & activity materials for kids

Festival and year-end celebrations


Payment can be made via e-transfer ([email protected]) or using the registration.

Add a donation for NAHA (NORTH AMERICAN HINDUS ASSOCIATION)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!