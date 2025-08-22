Vedic Hindi School

💲 Annual Contribution (Non-HSS / Non-Shakha Fee):





$120 per family

🔸 This is not a fee for HSS or Shakha — both always remain free.

🔸 This amount is only to cover costs for:

• Hindi language learning supplies

• Craft & activity materials for kids

• Festival and year-end celebrations





Payment can be made via e-transfer ([email protected]) or using the registration.