Vedic Hindi School

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 26
💲 Annual Contribution (Non-HSS / Non-Shakha Fee):
$120 per family
🔸 This is not a fee for HSS or Shakha — both always remain free.
🔸 This amount is only to cover costs for:
• Hindi language learning supplies
• Craft & activity materials for kids
• Festival and year-end celebrations
Payment can be made via e-transfer ([email protected]) or using the registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!