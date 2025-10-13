VegOttawa Association

Vegan Holiday Cookie Decorating Party

80 Prom. du Portage

Gatineau, QC J8X 2K1, Canada

Admission - VegOttawa Member
$10

Please select the number of VegOttawa member tickets needed for your group. Includes admission and a hot chocolate. (Children aged 2 and under do not require tickets.)

Cookies for decorating must be added separately (please see below).

Admission - Non-Member
$15

Please select the number of non-member tickets needed for your group. Includes admission and a hot chocolate. (Children aged 2 and under do not require tickets.)

Cookies for decorating must be added separately (please see below).

Gingerbread house
$24

Please select the number of houses your group wishes to decorate. This includes cookies to assemble a house, a cake board, and your choice of icing and decorations.

Gingerbread people (set of 6 cookies)
$18

Please select the number of sets of gingerbread people your group wishes to decorate. This includes a set of 6 cookies, and your choice of icing and decorations.

Gluten-free snowflakes (set of 4 cookies)
$28

Please select the number of sets of gluten-free holiday cookies your group wishes to decorate. This includes a set of cookies, and your choice of icing and decorations. Please note that these cookies are prepared in an environment that contains gluten.

Gluten-free gingerbread people (set of 6 cookies)
$32

Please select the number of gluten-free houses your group wishes to decorate. This includes cookies to assemble a house, a cake board, icing and decorations, all prepared in a facility without gluten. Please note: once we know our final numbers, we will make arrangements for our celiac guests to have a gluten-free area in which to decorate their cookies.

Gluten-free gingerbread house
$42

Please select the number of sets of gluten-free gingerbread people your group wishes to decorate. This includes a set of 6 cookies, icing and decorations, all prepared in a facility without gluten. Please note: once we know our final numbers, we will make arrangements for our celiac guests to have a gluten-free area in which to decorate their cookies.

Pay it forward ticket
$20

Please choose this option if you would like to subsidize admission and cookie decorating for someone else. (Any subsidies not needed for this event will be carried forward to future events.)

Subsidized ticket
Free

Please choose this option if you would like to request a subsidized ticket (to be confirmed based upon availability).

