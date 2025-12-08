Victoria Healthy People Society

Hosted by

Victoria Healthy People Society

About this event

Vegetarian Cooking Workshop / Dinner / Sleep and Weight Loss / Gain Connection

380 Cook St

Victoria, BC V8V 3X7, Canada

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.



Note: Donation option below - tax receipt given for separate donation above $25. Event attendance ticket of $10, $25 or more does not qualify for tax receipt.

Children 2-11 years
$10

Children, Ages 11 and under. Under 2 years free.



Note: Donation option below - tax receipt given for separate donation above $25. Event attendance ticket of $10, $25 or more does not qualify for tax receipt.

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