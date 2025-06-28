Donate to VegFest Nanaimo (day of)

100 Comox Rd

Nanaimo, BC V9R 3H7, Canada

T shirt item
T shirt
CA$20
A sweet vegan graphic T
Nanaimo VegFest T
CA$5
A piece of history - take a 2023 Nanaimo VegFest T home with you while they last.
PV Hats
CA$5
Positively Vegan branded ball caps available in black or white
Grocery Tote
CA$12
Shop for groceries in style with a PV branded grocery tote.
Insulated Cooler Bag
CA$20
Keep your cold food cold on the long drive home from all the different stores you have to go to for vegan options.
Enamel Pins
CA$5
Decorate your duds with a fun pin!
Stickers
CA$1
3 fun stickers for $1
Bubbly & Water
CA$2
Red Bull
CA$5
