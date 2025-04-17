Veggie Voyagers Summer Camp

Families at this level are like the “Sunflower Supporters” of our garden. They can comfortably meet their basic needs, have stable housing, transportation, and access to extended health benefits. Their contribution helps the whole camp grow—just like sunflowers bring light and strength to the garden.
Sprout Sustainer:
CA$120
This tier is for families who can meet their basic needs but need to plan their budgets carefully. They may have manageable debt, rent mid-range homes, and have reliable transportation. Like a sprout helping new life grow, these families help keep the camp running while making it easier for their children to join.
Seedling Sponsor:
CA$18
Seedling Sponsors represent families who may be facing financial challenges—maybe housing is shared or temporary, or transportation is uncertain. Like tiny seeds that hold so much potential, these families are vital to the garden’s future. We’re here to make sure their children can still grow, play, and learn.
