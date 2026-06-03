Veggie Voyagers Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Who it’s for: Families who can comfortably meet their basic daily needs and can help subsidize other campers to join our summer camp. Your contribution helps the whole camp grow—just like sunflowers bring light and strength to the garden.
Who it’s for: Families who can meet their basic needs but need to plan budgets carefully. You’re covering the true cost of the camp. Like a sprout helping new life take root, these families help keep the camp running ensuring the programs are able to succeed.
Who it’s for: This tier represents families who may be facing financial challenges. No camper will ever be turned away due to a lack of funds. Like tiny seeds that hold so much potential, these families are vital to the garden’s future. With support, we’re here to make sure your children will grow, play, and learn.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!