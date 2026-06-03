Jewish Family Service Agency of Vancouver

Hosted by

Jewish Family Service Agency of Vancouver

About this event

Veggie Voyagers Summer Camp 2026

989 W 28th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5Z 0E8, Canada

Sunflower Supporters
$240

Who it’s for: Families who can comfortably meet their basic daily needs and can help subsidize other campers to join our summer camp. Your contribution helps the whole camp grow—just like sunflowers bring light and strength to the garden.

Sprout Sustainers
$180

Who it’s for: Families who can meet their basic needs but need to plan budgets carefully. You’re covering the true cost of the camp. Like a sprout helping new life take root, these families help keep the camp running ensuring the programs are able to succeed.

Seedling Sponsors
$18

Who it’s for: This tier represents families who may be facing financial challenges. No camper will ever be turned away due to a lack of funds. Like tiny seeds that hold so much potential, these families are vital to the garden’s future. With support, we’re here to make sure your children will grow, play, and learn.

Add a donation for Jewish Family Service Agency of Vancouver

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