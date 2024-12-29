Vendor Booths

Showcase Your Products & Services at the Black Health Fair✨ Are you a business owner, artisan, or entrepreneur looking for a platform to reach a dynamic audience? Here's your chance! Sponsors support the event with a commitment to Black Health and Wellness. Sponsors will be advertised on all social media, receive an opportunity to showcase their services and receive preferred placement for Vending Table. Vendors receive a table, up to 4 pull-banners space, and two chairs. Vendors can sell items, excluding alcohol or food.

Showcase Your Products & Services at the Black Health Fair✨ Are you a business owner, artisan, or entrepreneur looking for a platform to reach a dynamic audience? Here's your chance! Sponsors support the event with a commitment to Black Health and Wellness. Sponsors will be advertised on all social media, receive an opportunity to showcase their services and receive preferred placement for Vending Table. Vendors receive a table, up to 4 pull-banners space, and two chairs. Vendors can sell items, excluding alcohol or food.

More details...